Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Prudential Financial    PRU

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL (PRU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

What's News : Business & Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 08:48am CEST

A Friday bounceback couldn't save U.S. stocks from their worst week since March, as investors reassessed the value of American companies in the face of a rise in interest rates. The Dow rose 287.16 points, or 1.1%, to 25339.99.

JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo posted double-digit profit increases, largely because of a pickup in income from consumer lending and spending.

Facebook reduced its estimate of the number of users affected by its largest-ever security breach to 30 million from 50 million.

Sears is inching closer to a deal with lenders on a bankruptcy plan that would close at least 150 stores and keep about 300 open.

U.S. regulators may vote on whether to remove Prudential Financial from oversight as soon as next week.

A measure of economic confidence among households edged down but remained at a high level.

Auto sales in China dropped for a third straight month in September.

GE delayed the release of results by a week, saying its new CEO needs more time for his review of the firm.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
10/12PGIM FIXED INCOME Q4 2018 OUTLOOK - : A Symptom of Less Synchronization and Gia..
PU
10/12PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2019 Financial..
BU
10/05PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $805,000 Position i..
AQ
10/04PGIM SHORT DURATION HIGH YIELD FUND, : Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial ..
BU
10/04PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : to oversee retirement plan for Norwegian Cruise Line Hold..
BU
10/03PGIM REAL ESTATE : 's defined contribution practice expands globally and adds se..
BU
10/01PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : International Paper agrees to transfer $1.6 billion in pe..
BU
09/29DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES : Appoints Barbara Koster to its Board of Directors
AQ
09/28PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : SEPTA chooses Prudential Retirement to oversee $226M publ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/12WSJ : Prudential close to shedding federal oversight; shares +1.3% 
10/09MY K.I.S.S. DIVIDEND GROWTH PORTFOLI : 3rd Quarter 2018 Update 
10/04My Dividend Growth Portfolio - 35 Holdings, 6 Sells, 2 Buys 
10/02International Paper to transfer $1.6B in pension liabilities to Prudential 
10/01The R.I.P. Portfolio's Q3 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53 216 M
EBIT 2018 6 056 M
Net income 2018 4 679 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,65%
P/E ratio 2018 8,97
P/E ratio 2019 7,74
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 40 741 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Prudential Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Robert Strangfeld Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charlie F. Lowrey Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Robert Michael Falzon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara G. Koster Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
K. Andrew Crighton Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-14.98%40 741
AXA-9.16%63 571
PRUDENTIAL-16.69%54 248
METLIFE-13.31%43 534
AFLAC0.36%34 159
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-20.02%30 912
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.