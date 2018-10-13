What's News : Business & Finance

A Friday bounceback couldn't save U.S. stocks from their worst week since March, as investors reassessed the value of American companies in the face of a rise in interest rates. The Dow rose 287.16 points, or 1.1%, to 25339.99.

JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo posted double-digit profit increases, largely because of a pickup in income from consumer lending and spending.

Facebook reduced its estimate of the number of users affected by its largest-ever security breach to 30 million from 50 million.

Sears is inching closer to a deal with lenders on a bankruptcy plan that would close at least 150 stores and keep about 300 open.

U.S. regulators may vote on whether to remove Prudential Financial from oversight as soon as next week.

A measure of economic confidence among households edged down but remained at a high level.

Auto sales in China dropped for a third straight month in September.

GE delayed the release of results by a week, saying its new CEO needs more time for his review of the firm.