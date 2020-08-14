Consumer Cos Flat After Strong Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies were more or less flat after strong economic data.

Retail sales rose 1.2% in July for the third consecutive monthly gain and bringing sales in excess of prepandemic levels, the Commerce Department said Friday.

The retail-sales data was a "catalyst" for the stock market, and the latest in a series of signs that the economy, at least, is returning to normal, said one strategist.

"Housing is still strong, auto sales, auto manufacturing is up," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Other catalysts Friday included a plan to reopen museums in New York City, Ms Krosby said.

"Anything that suggests the economy can reopen is a catalyst for the market," said Ms Krosby.

