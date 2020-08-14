Log in
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(PRU)
Consumer Cos Flat After Strong Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup

08/14/2020

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies were more or less flat after strong economic data.

Retail sales rose 1.2% in July for the third consecutive monthly gain and bringing sales in excess of prepandemic levels, the Commerce Department said Friday.

The retail-sales data was a "catalyst" for the stock market, and the latest in a series of signs that the economy, at least, is returning to normal, said one strategist.

"Housing is still strong, auto sales, auto manufacturing is up," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Other catalysts Friday included a plan to reopen museums in New York City, Ms Krosby said.

"Anything that suggests the economy can reopen is a catalyst for the market," said Ms Krosby.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 55 881 M - -
Net income 2020 -621 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 712 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -40,2x
Yield 2020 6,24%
Capitalization 27 440 M 27 440 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 51 511
Free-Float 59,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 70,21 $
Last Close Price 69,54 $
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Charlie F. Lowrey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Karl J. Krapek Independent Director
Gilbert Fran Casellas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-25.82%27 440
AXA-29.63%49 819
PRUDENTIAL PLC-12.49%43 109
METLIFE, INC.-22.62%35 798
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-22.04%30 174
AFLAC INCORPORATED-28.64%26 912
