Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Prudential Financial, Inc.    PRU

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(PRU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Health Care Down As Covid Spread Weighs On High-Risk Biotech Stocks -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

Health-care companies fell as the accelerated spread of Covid-19 infections weighed on risk appetite, sparking a selloff in biotech companies.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rolled back some reopening plans and Florida reported a nearly 80% increase in daily coronavirus cases, as the U.S. marked a daily record of nearly 40,000 new infections.

Florida, along with Texas, California and Arizona accounted for nearly half of a record-breaking 39,972 confirmed Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As hospitalizations increase in Texas and elsewhere, investors are awaiting the grim reports on death rates. Should treatment advances prevent a massive wave of fatalities, the U.S. might avert another catastrophe, according to one strategist.

"If the death rate doesn't pick up in a material way, it will suggest the treatments available are keeping people alive, so it's not a death sentence when have to go to hospital for the virus," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

A research institute run by China's military received approval to conduct human clinical trials of a new Covid-19 vaccine developed using advanced genetics technology, in a notable breakthrough for China's quickly developing pharmaceutical industry.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
06/25PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : sustainability report details inclusive economic opportun..
BU
06/24PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Financial tools make Prudential, Welltok ideal partners t..
BU
06/23Industrials Up After Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
06/10S&P 500, Dow finish lower in volatile trade on dour Fed forecasts
RE
06/02PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Retirement activates talent mobility strategy, appoints t..
BU
05/26Industrials Up After Improvements In Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05/22Consumer Cos Down On Session, Up On Week, Amid Stimulus Hopes -- Consumer Rou..
DJ
05/22Health Care Up On Covid Treatment Optimism -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05/22Industrials Down On Session, Up On Week Amid Reopening Hopes -- Industrials R..
DJ
05/22Materials Flat As Investors Hedge On Growth Views -- Materials Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 55 874 M - -
Net income 2020 2 504 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 7,14%
Capitalization 23 878 M 23 878 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 51 511
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Prudential Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 67,56 $
Last Close Price 60,45 $
Spread / Highest target 65,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charlie F. Lowrey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Karl J. Krapek Independent Director
Gilbert Fran Casellas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-35.51%23 878
AXA-26.05%49 736
PRUDENTIAL PLC-17.53%38 540
METLIFE, INC.-28.70%32 982
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-29.70%26 329
AFLAC INCORPORATED-32.27%25 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group