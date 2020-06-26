Health Care Down As Covid Spread Weighs On High-Risk Biotech Stocks -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell as the accelerated spread of Covid-19 infections weighed on risk appetite, sparking a selloff in biotech companies.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rolled back some reopening plans and Florida reported a nearly 80% increase in daily coronavirus cases, as the U.S. marked a daily record of nearly 40,000 new infections.

Florida, along with Texas, California and Arizona accounted for nearly half of a record-breaking 39,972 confirmed Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As hospitalizations increase in Texas and elsewhere, investors are awaiting the grim reports on death rates. Should treatment advances prevent a massive wave of fatalities, the U.S. might avert another catastrophe, according to one strategist.

"If the death rate doesn't pick up in a material way, it will suggest the treatments available are keeping people alive, so it's not a death sentence when have to go to hospital for the virus," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

A research institute run by China's military received approval to conduct human clinical trials of a new Covid-19 vaccine developed using advanced genetics technology, in a notable breakthrough for China's quickly developing pharmaceutical industry.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com