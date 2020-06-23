Log in
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(PRU)
Industrials Up After Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup

06/23/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies were flat after another round of better-than-anticipated economic data.

U.S. purchasing managers index for manufacturing rose to a four-month high of 49.6, based on a survey by research firm IHS. The factory sector reading was a hair's breadth from the 50 level that divides perceptions of slowing activity from perceptions of increased activity.

Manufacturing activity across the central Atlantic region of the U.S., as tracked by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's manufacturing activity index, steadied in June after two consecutive months in contraction, with a reading of zero indicating activity was flat compared with a month earlier.

Data in recent weeks has been consistently "less bad," even if very few data points have actually turned positive, according to Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

