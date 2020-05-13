Prudential Financial : 1Q20 Investor Update 0 05/13/2020 | 05:30am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1Q20 Investor Update Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Measures Certain of the statements included in this presentation, including those relating to Prudential Financial, Inc.'s and its subsidiaries' financial strength, long-term growth prospects, ability to manage risk associated with equity market decline, pandemic insurance shock, interest rate shock, credit shock or currency shock, capital allocation strategy (including the payment of dividends, acquisitions, and repurchase of shares), and expected cost savings, constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "includes," "plans," "assumes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "will," "shall," or variations of such words are generally part of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Prudential Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Prudential Financial, Inc.'s actual results may differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections included in Prudential Financial, Inc.'s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Our financial strength, long-term growth prospects, ability to manage risk associated with equity market decline, pandemic insurance shock, interest rate shock, credit shock or currency shock, capital allocation strategy (including the payment of dividends, acquisitions, and repurchase of shares), and expected cost savings are subject to the risk that we will be unable to execute our strategy because of economic, market, or competitive conditions or other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prudential Financial, Inc. does not undertake to update any particular forward-looking statement included in this presentation. This presentation includes references to adjusted operating income, adjusted book value, and adjusted operating return on equity, which is based on adjusted operating income and adjusted book value. Consolidated adjusted operating income and adjusted book value are not calculated based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). For reconciliations of adjusted operating income, adjusted book value, and adjusted operating return on equity to the comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the Appendix. ____________________________________________________________________________ Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States is not affiliated with Prudential plc which is headquartered in the United Kingdom. 2 Prudential Investment Thesis ROCK SOLID DIFFERENTIATED DISCIPLINED Demonstrated Thoughtful strategies Positioned for financial strength and business design long-term growth produce differentiated outcomes DRIVING SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM VALUE FOR OUR STAKEHOLDERS 12.1% 13% 9% Adjusted Operating ROE(1) 5-yr Annual Dividends Per Share CAGR(2) 5-yr Adjusted BVPS CAGR(3) Based on 2019 annualized after-tax adjusted operating income and average adjusted book value. See reconciliation in Appendix for more information. From 2014 to 2019; based on annual dividend per share. From 2014 to 2019; based on adjusted book value. See reconciliation in Appendix for more information. 3 Complementary Businesses at Scale with Long-Term Growth Potential Earnings Contribution(1) PGIM 13% International $5.7 Businesses Key Statistics Revenues(2):~$58B Adjusted Book Value Per Share(3): $99.71 43% billion U.S. Businesses 44% Employees:~50,000 Adjusted Dividend Yield(4): ~4% Based on last twelve months of pre-tax adjusted operating income through 1Q20. Pie chart excludes Corporate & Other operations loss of $1,696 million. Based on last twelve months of revenue through 1Q20. As of March 31, 2020. See reconciliation in Appendix for more information. Based on 1Q20 annualized dividend per share divided by adjusted book value per share. 4 Committed to Promoting Long-Term Sustainability Purpose Driven• We make lives better by solving the financial challenges of our changing world • Shareholders • Customers Multi-Stakeholder • Employees • Society • Global Environmental Commitment • ESG-focused Investment Philosophy Investment Strategy • Investing to Mitigate Climate Change • U.N. Principles for Responsible Investing Governance • Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Transparency • Sustainability Accounting Standards Board First U.S. life insurer to issue green bond 5 ROCK SOLID Demonstrated financial strength Robust Approach to Capital & Liquidity Management Financial Risk Appetite Liquidity Framework Strength Significant resources "AA" standards Capitalized to remain available competitive under for capital stress scenarios 7 Demonstrated Financial Strength Capital Position Sources of Funding Parent company liquid assets > 3x annual fixed charges

Financial Leverage ratio at 25% (1)

PICA RBC ratio > 375%

Japan solvency margin ratios > 700% Parent company highly liquid assets of $5.3 billion (2)

POK net sales proceeds of $1.7 billion in 2H20 (3)

Free cash flow (4) ~65% of earnings Off-Balance Sheet Resources Credit Facility • Capacity: $4.0B • Maturity Date: July 2022 Contingent Capital • Capacity: $1.5B • Maturity Date: November 2023 Prudential Holdings of • Capacity: ¥100B Japan Facility • Maturity Date: September 2024 As of March 31, 2020. Financial leverage ratio represents capital debt divided by sum of capital debt and equity. Junior subordinated debt treated as 25% equity, 75% capital debt for purposes of calculation. Equity excludes non-controlling interest, AOCI (except for pension and postretirement unrecognized costs), and the impact of foreign currency exchange rate remeasurement. Highly liquid assets predominantly include cash, short-term investments, U.S. Treasury securities, obligations of other U.S. government authorities and agencies, and/or foreign government bonds. Net proceeds primarily include the impact of intercompany loan settlements and other estimated closing costs. Management view of free cash flow as a percentage of after-tax adjusted operating income includes dividends and returns of capital, net receipts from capital related intercompany loans, capital contributions to subsidiaries, and adjustments for M&A funding. 8 Preserving Balance Sheet Strength, as We Have Done for 140+ Years Stress Parameters Our Toolbox Equity Market Decline • Disciplined ALM and hedging • On balance sheet capital capacity Pandemic Insurance Shock • Off-balance sheet resources - Credit facilities Interest Rate Shock - Contingent capital • Shift in our product mix • Ability to adjust product Credit Shock pricing • Reinsurance Currency Shock • Prudent management Outcomes Maintain appropriate and competitive regulatory capital levels at insurance companies

Opportunistically pre-funded $1.5 billion of 2020 and 2021 debt maturities

pre-funded $1.5 billion of 2020 and 2021 debt maturities Maintain adequate cash position at parent company

Relatively resilient to equity market and interest rates declines

Highly effective variable annuity hedging program 9 Broadly Diversified, High Quality Investment Portfolio Portfolio Composition(1) $436 billion Equities/ Other Alts 4% 3% Mortgage Loans Structured 12% Government Products Securities 6% 38% Corporate Securities, Private 11% Corporate Securities, Public 26% Highlights: High quality, defensively positioned portfolio with disciplined Asset Liability Management

High allocation to government securities (mostly U.S. and Japan) Significant protections with private credit Well protected mortgages, underweight office and retail with low LTVs Low exposure to vulnerable sectors (Energy,

Retail, Other "At Risk" Corporates)

Favorable credit loss experience relative to peers

Outperformed in 2008 / 2009 and through cycle ending in 2019

Benefits of PGIM's expertise and direct origination capabilities

Credit asset leverage lower than peer average at 6.2x (2) General Account excluding the Closed Block Division and assets supporting experience-related contractholder liabilities (ASCL) as of March 31, 2020, on a U.S. GAAP carrying value basis. ASCL represents investment results that generally accrue to contractholders. Equities/Alts include equity securities, investments in LPs/LLCs, and real estate held through direct ownership. Structured products include commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, and other asset-backed securities. Other includes policy loans, fixed maturities - trading, short-term investments, derivatives, and other miscellaneous assets. Asset leverage defined as (a) invested assets adjusted to isolate credit risk by including only Credit Bonds (fixed maturities including mortgage loans less government bonds), excluding the Closed Block Division and ASCL, divided by (b) equity excluding the portion of AOCI attributable to FX remeasurement and goodwill. Peer average includes AFL, AEL, AMP, ATH, BHF, CNO, EQH, LNC, MET, PFG, RGA, UNM, and VOYA. As of December 31, 2019 and sourced from Company Form 10-K filings or quarterly financial supplements. 10 Balanced Approach to Capital Allocation Maintain Strong Capital Position Organic Growth at Attractive Returns Sustainable and Growing Dividends Acquisitions Share Repurchases Shareholder Distributions ($ millions) Temporarily suspended share $4,144repurchases in 2Q20 $3,245 $3,026 $2,550 $2,500 $2,000 $1,500 $1,250 $945 $1,300 $1,526 $1,644 $500 $1,245 $445 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20 Dividends Share Repurchases 11 Double-Digit Dividend Growth Supported by Strong Earnings and Cash Flow Coverage ($ per share) Annual Dividends 19% CAGR $2.17 $1.60 $1.73 $1.45 $1.15 $0.58 $0.70 $4.00 $3.60 $3.00 $2.80 $2.44 34% 2019 Dividend Payout Ratio(1) 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Based on annual dividend per share divided by annual after-tax adjusted operating income per share. 12 DIFFERENTIATED Thoughtful strategies and business design produce differentiated outcomes PGIM Diversified Top 10 Global Asset Manager with a Differentiated Active Multi-Manager Model Earnings Contribution(1) ($ millions) $948 PGIM 13% Business Highlights: Diverse offering with scale - Attractive asset classes, client segments, and worldwide geographic presence

Proven ability to capture industry flows and market share while preserving fee levels

Alignment of incentive - Pay for performance model Stable earnings, strong operating margin, and sustained cash flows to PFI Note: See Appendix for sources of rankings. (1) Based on last twelve months of pre-tax adjusted operating income through 1Q20 excluding Corporate & Other operations. 14 PGIM Strong Investment Performance Across Attractive Asset Classes Leads to Significant Organic Growth Percentage of PGIM AUM(1)Outperforming Benchmark 94% 79% 46% 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years 3/31/2020(2) Successful History with 16 out of 17 Years of Positive Third-Party Net Flows ($ billions) 36.5 30.0 22.6 23.8 21.9 20.1 15.6 11.0 11.0 13.7 9.8 10.8 7.1 5.5 5.7 0.5 2.9 (0.8) 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20 Represents PGIM's benchmarked AUM (77% of total third-party AUM is benchmarked over 3 years, 67% over 5 years, and 44% over 10 years respectively). This calculation does not include non-benchmarked assets (including general account assets and assets not managed by PGIM). Returns are calculated gross of investment management fees, which would reduce an investor's net return. Excess performance is based on all actively managed Fixed Income, Equity and Real Estate AUM for Jennison Associates, PGIM Fixed Income, Quantitative Management Associates (QMA), PGIM Real Estate, PGIM Private Capital, PGIM Global Partners, and PGIM Real Estate Finance. PGIM calculations as of March 31, 2020 for $709 billion of third-party AUM managed against public benchmarks. Past performance is not a guarantee or reliable indicator of future results. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of capital. Performance is defined as outperformance (gross of fees) relative to each individual strategy's respective benchmark(s). 15 International Businesses Highly Productive, Elite Proprietary Distribution and Expanding Presence in Growth Markets Earnings Contribution(1) ($ millions) $3,188International Businesses 43% Business Highlights: Best in class, profitable Japanese franchise consistently taking market share

Continuing rotation from mature to developing markets with greater growth prospects and favorable demographic trends

Synergies with PGIM's investment expertise Stable earnings, high returns, and sustained cash flows to PFI Note: See Appendix for earnings by business. (1) Based on last twelve months of pre-tax adjusted operating income through 1Q20 excluding Corporate & Other operations. 16 International Businesses Attractive Mix of Developed and Emerging Markets Provide Long-term Growth Developed: Japan Highly productive distribution system; world class captive agents, complemented by third-party channels

third-party channels Aging population provides opportunity for expanding product solutions

Wealthy households with significant investable assets Emerging Markets Expanding economies and rising affluent and middle class: Latin America, China, Southeast Asia, Africa

Low insurance penetration with growing demand for protection and savings products

Thoughtful ownership approaches and business models tailored to local market dynamics and opportunities 17 U.S. Businesses Diversified Business Portfolio with Expanding Market Opportunities Earnings Contribution(1) ($ millions) U.S. Businesses 44% $3,245 Note: See Appendix for earnings by business. Business Highlights: Diversified customer base

Broad set of complementary solutions

Strong multi-channel distribution

multi-channel distribution Synergies with PGIM's investment expertise Scaled and diversified businesses with runway for growth Based on last twelve months of pre-tax adjusted operating income through 1Q20 excluding Corporate & Other operations. U.S. Businesses include Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, and Assurance IQ. 18 U.S. Businesses Broad, End-to-End Engagement Model We Can Meet Customers… … How and When They Want Institutions Individuals within Digital Hybrid In-Person Institutions Individuals 19 Complementary Businesses Amplify Growth and Mitigate Risk Competitive Synergies PGIM is the "investment engine" of Prudential - generates higher returning assets that enhance the competitiveness of U.S. and International Businesses

U.S. and International Businesses significantly increase PGIM's scale

Individual businesses enhance Workplace value proposition Risk Mitigation Synergies Diversification of earnings, capital, and risks

Natural hedging

Mortality / Longevity Offsetting equity exposure across businesses

Global Intelligence Idea Sharing Common Purpose 20 DISCIPLINED Positioned for long-term growth 2020: Focus on Execution Enhance Rotate Customer Mitigate International Experience and Effect of Low Earnings Mix to Realize Cost Interest Rates Growth Markets Savings 22 PGIM Earnings and Margin Continue to Expand ($ billions) Earnings Pre-tax AOI 8.2% CAGR $1.0 $0.8 2016 2019 Growth opportunities from: Alternatives

International

Retail Margin expansion from positive operating leverage 23 PGIM Growth in Alternatives Market Opportunity(1) PGIM's Positioning Investments for Future Growth ($ trillions) $5 $3 $21 11% CAGR $14 $11 $6 Alternatives(2) $235B Top 3 Real Estate(2) $179B Top 3 Private $91B Top 3 Credit(2) • Building out private credit capabilities (e.g. mezzanine, direct lending) • Entering the Private Equity Secondaries space • Further scaling and broadening PGIM Fixed Income's suite of hedge funds • Driving growth of QMA's global macro and managed 2004 2007 2012 2017 2020E 2025E futures strategies Note: See Appendix for sources of rankings. PwC Asset & Wealth Management Revolution, published 2018. Data reflects AUM as of March 31, 2020. Alternatives AUM represents hedge fund, mezzanine and other private credit, real asset, and infrastructure products across all PGIM businesses. 24 PGIM Significant Opportunity Outside the U.S. Japan ~$250B in Assets(1) Europe ~$67B in Assets(1) Emerging Markets ~$31B in Assets(1) Top 3 foreign manager of Japanese Institutional assets

foreign manager of Japanese Institutional assets Generated a total of ~$40B in third-party net flows over the last 5 years

in third-party net flows over the last 5 years Increased appetite for non-Japan assets

non-Japan assets AUM from European clients grew by 8% CAGR over the last 5 years

over the last 5 years ~30 sales professionals covering EU institutions and intermediaries, tripled since 2013

Entering Retail market

China: $17B AUM JV (1) up from $5B in 2010; deepening local coverage of top institutions

up from in 2010; deepening local coverage of top institutions Top 10 EM active manager with $49B (2) across public debt and equities strategies Note: See Appendix for sources of rankings. As of March 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2019. 25 PGIM Momentum in U.S. Retail Market Opportunity(1) 20% $21 59%trillion 21% Passive MFs Passive ETFs Active MFs and ETFs PGIM's Positioning Ranked #7 by flows

by flows Institutional approach to serving retail intermediaries

Leading Fixed Income franchise meets investors' demand for yield Investments for Future Growth Continue to build on strategic partner status (e.g. Edward Jones)

Scale up suite of active ETFs and Retail Separate Accounts Note: See Appendix for sources of rankings. (1) Morningstar data as of year ended December 31, 2019 (excludes money market funds). 26 International Businesses Earnings Expansion with Stable Margins ($ billions) Earnings Pre-tax AOI 2.5% CAGR $3.1 $3.4 2016 2019 Growth opportunities from: Continuing to outpace the market in Japan

Expanding our presence in emerging markets Note: See Appendix for earnings by business. 27 International Businesses Well Positioned for Continued Outperformance in Japan Market Highly Skilled Adept at Penetration Product Distribution Beyond Tokyo Evolution 28 International Businesses Delivering on Our Strategic Imperatives to Capture Growth in Emerging Markets Our Presence Strategic Imperatives Growth Latin America, China, India, Indonesia, Africa Distribution Expansion in Proprietary and Third-Party Channels Product Development to Meet Customer Needs BuildingDigital, Mobile, and DataAnalytics Capabilities Complementing Organic Growth with M&A Distribution Expansion Digital Enablement Partners:Partners: 29 U.S. Businesses Executing Against Three Strategic Pillars ($ billions) Earnings Pre-tax AOI 4.5% Growth opportunities from: CAGR $3.5 • Strengthening our foundational $3.1 businesses • Transforming capabilities and efficiency • Expanding addressable markets to accelerate growth 2016 2019 Note: See Appendix for earnings by business. 30 U.S. Businesses Strengthening Our Foundational Businesses Enhance Full Service platform customer experience and Retirementcompetitiveness Pursue disciplined growth in PRT Group • Expand in target customer segments Insurance • Enhance voluntary platform and products Individual • Expand in target distribution and customer segments Annuities & • Further diversify product mix to mitigate interest rate sensitivity Individual Life 31 U.S. Businesses Transforming Capabilities and Efficiency Changing the way we work to improve the customer experience: Call Center Optimization

Process Automation

Technology Enablement (Digital, Mobile) Resulting in ~$500 million of annual run-rate cost savings(1) (by year-end 2022) ~$500 $400-450 $250-300 $50 ~($75) ~($50) ~($175) ($400) ~$700 million total implementation costs (includes Voluntary Separation Program)(2) 2019A 2020F 2021F 2022F Run-rate at the end of the year. Earnings impact includes U.S. Businesses, PGIM, and Corporate & Other and is subject to timing. Includes technology, systems, severance, reskilling, and other one-time costs. 32 U.S. Businesses Expanding Addressable Markets to Accelerate Growth Opportunity to Accelerate Growth in Mass Affluent and Middle Market 86M Mass Market Households $1.7T Assets 25M Middle Market $5.8T Assets 12M Mass Affluent $11.2T Assets 5M Affluent $29.8T Assets Significant opportunity to expand and grow: Underserved markets with significant gaps for protection and retirement How we make it happen: Simplified and affordable products

Alternative distribution channels

Workplace Financial Wellness Prudential Advisors LINK/Hybrid Advisors Assurance IQ

Sources: Cerulli 2018 Retail Asset Management Report; Prudential 2018 Financial Wellness Survey. 33 Prudential Investment Thesis ROCK SOLID DIFFERENTIATED DISCIPLINED Demonstrated Thoughtful strategies Positioned for financial strength and business design long-term growth produce differentiated outcomes DRIVING SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM VALUE FOR OUR STAKEHOLDERS 12.1% 13% 9% Adjusted Operating ROE(1) 5-yr Annual Dividends Per Share CAGR(2) 5-yr Adjusted BVPS CAGR(3) Based on 2019 annualized after-tax adjusted operating income and average adjusted book value. See reconciliation in Appendix for more information. From 2014 to 2019; based on annual dividend per share. From 2014 to 2019; based on adjusted book value. See reconciliation in Appendix for more information. 34 APPENDIX Investment Portfolio - Exposures in Focus Areas of Exposure Amount(1) % of Commentary Portfolio(1) BBB Corporates $65B 15% • Lower allocation vs. peers(2) •Lower exposure to BBB-, predominately in private credit • Nearly half are privates with historically more favorable recoveries Commercial • Overweight more defensive sectors •Well protected with weighted average LTV of 56% and $54B 12% (Industrial and Multi-Family) DSCR of 2.47x Mortgages • Underweight Office and Retail •Benefits from PGIM's direct origination •Well balanced, high quality with Structured Securities $25B 6% 99% rated AAA-AA •CMBS are highly diversified collateral pools with no • CLOs are 100% AAA rated, with Single Asset Single Borrower exposure ~35% credit enhancement Below Investment $15B 3% • 45% are privates •Heavily weighted towards higher quality Grade Corporates •Lower allocation than peers(2) Equity & Alternative $13B 3% (Pru ~3% vs. peers ~5%) •Returns have exceeded expectations over time Investments • Broadly diversified by strategy, manager, and vintage years • Lower allocation vs. peers(2) •Primarily concentrated in regulated midstream (40%) and major producers (integrated energy, 24%) Energy Corporates $11B 3% • 82% rated investment grade •$0.4 billion below investment grade publics in riskier • 30% are privates sectors(3) Retail Corporates(4) $5B 1% • 90% are investment grade •Significant portion of investments (65% of total exposure in 10 companies) in large, essential retailers Other "At Risk" $5B 1% • 80% are investment grade •Includes Automotive, Restaurants, Gaming, Leisure, Corporates Lodging, and Airlines General Account excluding the Closed Block Division and assets supporting experience-related contractholder liabilities as of March 31, 2020, on a U.S. GAAP carrying value basis. Peer average includes ATH, BHF, LNC, MET, and PFG. As of December 31, 2019 and sourced from Company Form 10-K filings or Statutory filings. Independent Energy and Oil Field Services. Includes real estate investment trusts. 36 Sources of Rankings Business Market Position Source Top 10 Global Asset Pensions & Investments Top Money Manager's list, May 27, 2019. Manager AUM as of December 31, 2018. Top 3 Alternatives Asset Based on Willis Towers Watson Global Alternatives Survey, July Manager 2017. AUM as of December 2016. Top 3 Real Estate IPE Real Assets, Real Estate Managers by Worldwide AUM as of Manager June 30, 2018. Publication as of November/December 2018 issue. Top 3 Assets in Investment Grade Credit Manager Survey, IPE International Investment Grade Credit Publishers Limited, March 2019. AUM as of December 31, 2018. Strategies PGIM Top 3 Foreign Manager of Nenkin Joho by R&I. AUM as of December 31, 2018. AUM ranking Japanese Institutional pertains to separate accounts and does not include AUM for Assets institutional funds. Top 10 EM Active Based on eVestment data as of December 31, 2019. Manager Strategic Insight/Simfund FY 2019. Ranking only references long- #7 Flows term mutual funds and excludes ETF and money markets. Results may differ from PGIM Investments (Strategic Insight/Simfund excludes Day One and private funds). 37 Earnings by Business ($ millions) Full Year Twelve Months Ended 2019 2016 3/31/2020 Adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes PGIM $ 998 $ 787 $ 948 U.S. Businesses: Retirement 1,301 1,012 1,295 Group Insurance 285 220 276 Individual Annuities 1,843 1,765 1,744 Individual Life 87 79 (38) Assurance IQ (9) - (32) Total U.S. Businesses 3,507 3,076 3,245 International Businesses: Life Planner 1,680 1,539 1,616 Gibraltar Life & Other 1,679 1,578 1,572 Total International Businesses 3,359 3,117 3,188 Corporate & Other (1,766) (1,581) (1,696) Total adjusted operating income before income taxes 6,098 5,399 5,685 Income taxes, applicable to adjusted operating income 1,253 1,292 1,160 After-tax adjusted operating income $ 4,845 $ 4,107 $ 4,525 38 Reconciliations between Adjusted Operating Income and the Comparable GAAP Measure ($ millions, except per share data) Full Year Twelve Months Ended 2019 2016 3/31/2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. $ 4,186 $ 4,368 $ 2,983 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 52 51 48 Net income (loss) 4,238 4,419 3,031 Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 52 51 48 Income (loss) attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. 4,186 4,368 2,983 Less: Equity in earnings of operating joint ventures, net of taxes and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 48 (2) 33 Income (loss) (after-tax) before equity in earnings of operating joint ventures 4,138 4,370 2,950 Less: Reconciling Items: - Realized investment gains (losses), net, and related charges and adjustments (1) (889) 527 (1,000) Market experience updates (462) - (1,409) Divested and Run-off Businesses: - Closed Block division 36 (132) 54 Other Divested and Run-off Businesses 452 (84) 358 Equity in earnings of operating joint ventures and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (103) (5) (79) Other adjustments (2) (47) - (2) Total reconciling items, before income taxes (1,013) 306 (2,078) Less: Income taxes, not applicable to adjusted operating income (306) 43 (503) Total reconciling items, after income taxes (707) 263 (1,575) After-tax adjusted operating income 4,845 4,107 4,525 Income taxes, applicable to adjusted operating income 1,253 1,292 1,160 Adjusted operating income before income taxes $ 6,098 $ 5,399 $ 5,685 $ - After-tax adjusted operating income per share $ 11.69 $ 9.13 Net Income Return on Equity 7.1% 8.8% Adjusted Operating Return on Equity (3) 12.1% 12.0% Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation. Represents adjustments not included in the above reconciling items. "Other adjustments" include certain components of the consideration for the Assurance IQ acquisition, which are recognized as compensation expense over the requisite service periods, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration. Represents adjusted operating income after-tax, annualized for interim periods, divided by average Prudential Financial, Inc. equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income and adjusted to remove amounts included for foreign currency exchange rate remeasurement. 39 Reconciliations between Adjusted Book Value and the Comparable GAAP Measure(1) ($ millions, except per share data) December 31, March 31, 2019 2014 2020 GAAP book value $ 63,115 $ 40,981 $ 60,447 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) 24,039 15,882 22,600 GAAP book value excluding AOCI 39,076 25,099 37,847 Less: Cumulative effect of remeasurement of foreign currency (1,835) (4,783) (1,687) Adjusted book value $ 40,911 $ 29,882 $ 39,534 - - - Number of diluted shares 404.9 461.5 396.5 - - - GAAP book value per Common share - diluted(1) $ 155.88 $ 88.80 $ 152.45 GAAP book value excluding AOCI per Common share - diluted(1) $ 96.51 $ 54.39 $ 95.45 Adjusted book value per Common share - diluted(1) $ 101.04 $ 64.75 $ 99.71 Represents results of Financial Services Businesses for 2014. The $500 million of exchangeable surplus notes were converted into 6.2 million shares of Common Stock in the third quarter of 2019. Book value per share as of December 31, 2014 excludes the impact of exchangeable surplus notes due to the anti-dilutive impact of conversion. 40 Attachments Original document

