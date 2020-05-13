Prudential Financial : 1Q20 Investor Update

Certain of the statements included in this presentation, including those relating to Prudential Financial, Inc.'s and its subsidiaries' financial strength, long-term growth prospects, ability to manage risk associated with equity market decline, pandemic insurance shock, interest rate shock, credit shock or currency shock, capital allocation strategy (including the payment of dividends, acquisitions, and repurchase of shares), and expected cost savings, constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "includes," "plans," "assumes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "will," "shall," or variations of such words are generally part of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Prudential Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Prudential Financial, Inc.'s actual results may differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections included in Prudential Financial, Inc.'s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Our financial strength, long-term growth prospects, ability to manage risk associated with equity market decline, pandemic insurance shock, interest rate shock, credit shock or currency shock, capital allocation strategy (including the payment of dividends, acquisitions, and repurchase of shares), and expected cost savings are subject to the risk that we will be unable to execute our strategy because of economic, market, or competitive conditions or other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prudential Financial, Inc. does not undertake to update any particular forward-looking statement included in this presentation.
This presentation includes references to adjusted operating income, adjusted book value, and adjusted operating return on equity, which is based on adjusted operating income and adjusted book value. Consolidated adjusted operating income and adjusted book value are not calculated based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). For reconciliations of adjusted operating income, adjusted book value, and adjusted operating return on equity to the comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the Appendix.
Parent company liquid assets > 3x annual fixed charges
Financial Leverage ratio at 25%(1)
PICA RBC ratio > 375%
Japan solvency margin ratios > 700%
Parent company highly liquid assets of $5.3 billion(2)
POK net sales proceeds of $1.7 billion in 2H20(3)
Free cash flow(4)~65% of earnings
Off-Balance Sheet Resources
Credit Facility
•
Capacity: $4.0B
• Maturity Date: July 2022
Contingent Capital
•
Capacity: $1.5B
• Maturity Date: November 2023
Prudential Holdings of
•
Capacity: ¥100B
Japan Facility
•
Maturity Date: September 2024
As of March 31, 2020.
Financial leverage ratio represents capital debt divided by sum of capital debt and equity. Junior subordinated debt treated as 25% equity, 75% capital debt for purposes of calculation. Equity excludesnon-controlling interest, AOCI (except for pension and postretirement unrecognized costs), and the impact of foreign currency exchange rate remeasurement.
Highly liquid assets predominantly include cash,short-term investments, U.S. Treasury securities, obligations of other U.S. government authorities and agencies, and/or foreign government bonds.
Net proceeds primarily include the impact of intercompany loan settlements and other estimated closing costs.
Management view of free cash flow as a percentage ofafter-tax adjusted operating income includes dividends and returns of capital, net receipts from capital related intercompany loans, capital contributions to subsidiaries, and adjustments for M&A funding.
8
Preserving Balance Sheet Strength, as We Have Done for 140+ Years
Stress Parameters
Our Toolbox
Equity Market Decline
•
Disciplined ALM and
hedging
• On balance sheet capital
capacity
Pandemic Insurance Shock
• Off-balance sheet resources
-
Credit facilities
Interest Rate Shock
-
Contingent capital
• Shift in our product mix
• Ability to adjust product
Credit Shock
pricing
•
Reinsurance
Currency Shock
•
Prudent management
Outcomes
Maintain appropriate and competitive regulatory capital levels at insurance companies
Opportunisticallypre-funded $1.5 billion of 2020 and 2021 debt maturities
Maintain adequate cash position at parent company
Relatively resilient to equity market and interest rates declines
Highly effective variable annuity hedging program
9
Broadly Diversified, High Quality Investment Portfolio
Portfolio Composition(1)
$436 billion
Equities/
Other
Alts
4%
3%
Mortgage
Loans
Structured
12%
Government
Products
Securities
6%
38%
Corporate
Securities,
Private
11%
Corporate
Securities, Public
26%
Highlights:
High quality, defensively positioned portfolio with disciplined Asset Liability Management
High allocation to government securities (mostly U.S. and Japan)
Significant protections with private credit
Well protected mortgages, underweight office and retail with low LTVs
Low exposure to vulnerable sectors (Energy,
Retail, Other "At Risk" Corporates)
Favorable credit loss experience relative to peers
Outperformed in 2008 / 2009 and through cycle ending in 2019
Benefits of PGIM's expertise and direct origination capabilities
Credit asset leverage lower than peer average at 6.2x(2)
General Account excluding the Closed Block Division and assets supportingexperience-related contractholder liabilities (ASCL) as of March 31, 2020, on a U.S. GAAP carrying value basis. ASCL represents investment results that generally accrue to contractholders. Equities/Alts include equity securities, investments in LPs/LLCs, and real estate held through direct ownership. Structured products include commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, and other asset-backed securities. Other includes policy loans, fixed maturities - trading, short-term investments, derivatives, and other miscellaneous assets.
Asset leverage defined as (a) invested assets adjusted to isolate credit risk by including only Credit Bonds (fixed maturities including mortgage loans less government bonds), excluding the Closed Block Division and ASCL, divided by (b) equity excluding the portion of AOCI attributable to FX remeasurement and goodwill. Peer average includes AFL, AEL, AMP, ATH, BHF, CNO, EQH, LNC, MET, PFG, RGA, UNM, and VOYA. As of December 31, 2019 and sourced from Company Form10-K filings or quarterly financial supplements.
10
Balanced Approach to Capital Allocation
Maintain Strong Capital Position
Organic Growth at Attractive Returns
Sustainable and Growing Dividends
Acquisitions
Share Repurchases
Shareholder Distributions
($ millions)
Temporarily
suspended share
$4,144repurchases in 2Q20
$3,245
$3,026
$2,550
$2,500
$2,000
$1,500
$1,250
$945
$1,300
$1,526
$1,644
$500
$1,245
$445
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q20
Dividends
Share Repurchases
11
Double-Digit Dividend Growth Supported by Strong Earnings and Cash Flow Coverage
Based on annual dividend per share divided by annualafter-tax adjusted operating income per share.
12
DIFFERENTIATED
Thoughtful strategies and business design
produce differentiated outcomes
PGIM
Diversified Top 10 Global Asset Manager with a Differentiated Active Multi-Manager Model
Earnings Contribution(1)
($ millions)
$948
PGIM
13%
Business Highlights:
Diverse offering with scale - Attractive asset classes, client segments, and worldwide geographic presence
Proven ability to capture industry flows and market share while preserving fee levels
Alignment of incentive - Pay for performance model
Stable earnings, strong operating margin, and sustained cash flows to PFI
Note: See Appendix for sources of rankings.
(1) Based on last twelve months of pre-tax adjusted operating income through 1Q20 excluding Corporate & Other operations.
14
PGIM
Strong Investment Performance Across Attractive Asset Classes Leads to Significant Organic Growth
Percentage of PGIM AUM(1)Outperforming Benchmark
94%
79%
46%
3 Years
5 Years
10 Years
3/31/2020(2)
Successful History with 16 out of
17 Years of Positive Third-Party Net Flows
($ billions)
36.5
30.0
22.6
23.8
21.9
20.1
15.6
11.0 11.0
13.7
9.8
10.8
7.1
5.5
5.7
0.5
2.9
(0.8)
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q20
Represents PGIM's benchmarked AUM (77% of totalthird-party AUM is benchmarked over 3 years, 67% over 5 years, and 44% over 10 years respectively). This calculation does not include non-benchmarked assets (including general account assets and assets not managed by PGIM). Returns are calculated gross of investment management fees, which would reduce an investor's net return. Excess performance is based on all actively managed Fixed Income, Equity and Real Estate AUM for Jennison Associates, PGIM Fixed Income, Quantitative Management Associates (QMA), PGIM Real Estate, PGIM Private Capital, PGIM Global Partners, and PGIM Real Estate Finance.
PGIM calculations as of March 31, 2020 for $709 billion ofthird-party AUM managed against public benchmarks. Past performance is not a guarantee or reliable indicator of future results. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of capital. Performance is defined as outperformance (gross of fees) relative to each individual strategy's respective benchmark(s).
15
International Businesses
Highly Productive, Elite Proprietary Distribution and Expanding Presence in Growth Markets
Earnings Contribution(1)
($ millions)
$3,188International Businesses
43%
Business Highlights:
Best in class, profitable Japanese franchise consistently taking market share
Continuing rotation from mature to developing markets with greater growth prospects and favorable demographic trends
Synergies with PGIM's investment expertise
Stable earnings, high returns, and sustained cash flows to PFI
Note: See Appendix for earnings by business.
(1) Based on last twelve months of pre-tax adjusted operating income through 1Q20 excluding Corporate & Other operations.
16
International Businesses
Attractive Mix of Developed and Emerging Markets Provide Long-term Growth
Developed: Japan
Highly productive distribution system; world class captive agents, complemented bythird-party channels
Aging population provides opportunity for expanding product solutions
Wealthy households with significant investable assets
Emerging Markets
Expanding economies and rising affluent and middle class: Latin America, China, Southeast Asia, Africa
Low insurance penetration with growing demand for protection and savings products
Thoughtful ownership approaches and business models tailored to local market dynamics and opportunities
17
U.S. Businesses
Diversified Business Portfolio with Expanding Market Opportunities
Earnings Contribution(1)
($ millions)
U.S.
Businesses
44%
$3,245
Note: See Appendix for earnings by business.
Business Highlights:
Diversified customer base
Broad set of complementary solutions
Strongmulti-channel distribution
Synergies with PGIM's investment expertise
Scaled and diversified businesses
with runway for growth
Based on last twelve months ofpre-tax adjusted operating income through 1Q20 excluding Corporate & Other operations. U.S. Businesses include Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, and Assurance IQ.
18
U.S. Businesses
Broad, End-to-End Engagement Model
We Can Meet Customers…
… How and When They Want
Institutions
Individuals
withinDigital Hybrid In-PersonInstitutions
Individuals
19
Complementary Businesses Amplify Growth and Mitigate Risk
Competitive Synergies
PGIM is the "investment engine" of Prudential - generates higher returning assets that enhance the competitiveness of U.S. and International Businesses
U.S. and International Businesses significantly increase PGIM's scale
Individual businesses enhance Workplace value proposition
Risk Mitigation Synergies
Diversification of earnings, capital, and risks
Natural hedging
Mortality / Longevity
Offsetting equity exposure across businesses
Global Intelligence
Idea Sharing
Common Purpose
20
DISCIPLINED
Positioned for long-term growth
2020: Focus on Execution
Enhance
Rotate
Customer
Mitigate
International
Experience and
Effect of Low
Earnings Mix to
Realize Cost
Interest Rates
Growth Markets
Savings
22
PGIM
Earnings and Margin Continue to Expand
($ billions)
Earnings
Pre-tax AOI
8.2%
CAGR
$1.0
$0.8
2016
2019
Growth opportunities from:
Alternatives
International
Retail
Margin expansion from
positive operating leverage
23
PGIM
Growth in Alternatives
Market Opportunity(1)
PGIM's Positioning
Investments for Future Growth
($ trillions)
$5
$3
$21
11%
CAGR
$14
$11
$6
Alternatives(2)
$235B
Top 3
Real Estate(2)
$179B
Top 3
Private
$91B
Top 3
Credit(2)
• Building out private credit
capabilities (e.g. mezzanine,
direct lending)
• Entering the Private Equity
Secondaries space
• Further scaling and
broadening PGIM Fixed
Income's suite of
hedge funds
• Driving growth of QMA's
global macro and managed
2004 2007 2012 2017 2020E 2025E
futures strategies
Note: See Appendix for sources of rankings.
PwC Asset & Wealth Management Revolution, published 2018.
Data reflects AUM as of March 31, 2020. Alternatives AUM represents hedge fund, mezzanine and other private credit, real asset, and infrastructure products across all PGIM businesses.
24
PGIM
Significant Opportunity Outside the U.S.
Japan
~$250B in Assets(1)
Europe
~$67B in Assets(1)
Emerging
Markets
~$31B in Assets(1)
Top 3foreign manager of Japanese Institutional assets
Generated a total of~$40Bin third-party net flows over the last 5 years
Increased appetite fornon-Japan assets
AUM from European clients grew by8% CAGRover the last 5 years
~30 sales professionals covering EU institutions and intermediaries, tripled since 2013
Entering Retail market
China:$17B AUM JV(1)up from $5Bin 2010; deepening local coverage of top institutions
Top 10 EM active manager with$49B(2)across public debt and equities strategies
Note: See Appendix for sources of rankings.
As of March 31, 2020.
As of December 31, 2019.
25
PGIM
Momentum in U.S. Retail
Market Opportunity(1)
20%
$21
59%trillion 21%
Passive MFs
Passive ETFs
Active MFs and ETFs
PGIM's Positioning
Ranked#7by flows
Institutional approach to serving retail intermediaries
Leading Fixed Income franchise meets investors' demand for yield
Investments for
Future Growth
Continue to build on strategic partner status (e.g. Edward Jones)
Scale up suite of active ETFs and Retail Separate Accounts
Note: See Appendix for sources of rankings.
(1) Morningstar data as of year ended December 31, 2019 (excludes money market funds).
26
International Businesses
Earnings Expansion with Stable Margins
($ billions)
Earnings
Pre-tax AOI
2.5%
CAGR
$3.1
$3.4
2016
2019
Growth opportunities from:
Continuing to outpace the market in Japan
Expanding our presence in emerging markets
Note: See Appendix for earnings by business.
27
International Businesses
Well Positioned for Continued
Outperformance in Japan
Market
Highly Skilled
Adept at
Penetration
Product
Distribution
Beyond Tokyo
Evolution
28
International Businesses
Delivering on Our Strategic Imperatives to Capture Growth in Emerging Markets
Our Presence
Strategic Imperatives
Growth
Latin America,
China, India,
Indonesia,
Africa
Distribution Expansion in
Proprietary and Third-Party
Channels
Product Development
to Meet Customer Needs
BuildingDigital, Mobile,
and DataAnalytics Capabilities
Complementing Organic Growth with M&A
Distribution Expansion
Digital Enablement
Partners:Partners:
29
U.S. Businesses
Executing Against Three Strategic Pillars
($ billions)
Earnings
Pre-tax AOI
4.5%
Growth opportunities from:
CAGR
$3.5
•
Strengthening our foundational
$3.1
businesses
•
Transforming capabilities and
efficiency
•
Expanding addressable markets to
accelerate growth
2016
2019
Note: See Appendix for earnings by business.
30
U.S. Businesses
Strengthening Our Foundational Businesses
Enhance Full Service platform customer experience and
Retirementcompetitiveness
Pursue disciplined growth in PRT
Group
•
Expand in target customer segments
Insurance
•
Enhance voluntary platform and products
Individual
•
Expand in target distribution and customer segments
Annuities &
•
Further diversify product mix to mitigate interest rate sensitivity
Individual Life
31
U.S. Businesses
Transforming Capabilities and Efficiency
Changing the way we work to improve the customer experience:
Call Center Optimization
Process Automation
Technology Enablement (Digital, Mobile)
Resulting in ~$500 million of annual run-rate cost savings(1)
(by year-end 2022)
~$500
$400-450
$250-300
$50
~($75) ~($50)
~($175)
($400)
~$700 million total implementation costs
(includes Voluntary Separation Program)(2)
2019A 2020F 2021F 2022F
Run-rateat the end of the year. Earnings impact includes U.S. Businesses, PGIM, and Corporate & Other and is subject to timing.
Includes technology, systems, severance, reskilling, and otherone-time costs.
32
U.S. Businesses
Expanding Addressable Markets to Accelerate Growth
Opportunity to Accelerate Growth in
Mass Affluent and Middle Market
86M
Mass Market
Households
$1.7T Assets
25M
Middle Market
$5.8T Assets
12M
Mass Affluent
$11.2T Assets
5M
Affluent
$29.8T Assets
Significant opportunity to expand and grow:
Underserved markets with significant gaps for protection and retirement
General Account excluding the Closed Block Division and assets supportingexperience-related contractholder liabilities as of March 31, 2020, on a U.S. GAAP carrying value basis.
Peer average includes ATH, BHF, LNC, MET, and PFG. As of December 31, 2019 and sourced from Company Form10-K filings or Statutory filings.
Independent Energy and Oil Field Services.
Includes real estate investment trusts.
36
Sources of Rankings
Business
Market Position
Source
Top 10 Global Asset
Pensions & Investments Top Money Manager's list, May 27, 2019.
Manager
AUM as of December 31, 2018.
Top 3 Alternatives Asset
Based on Willis Towers Watson Global Alternatives Survey, July
Manager
2017. AUM as of December 2016.
Top 3 Real Estate
IPE Real Assets, Real Estate Managers by Worldwide AUM as of
Manager
June 30, 2018. Publication as of November/December 2018 issue.
Top 3 Assets in
Investment Grade Credit Manager Survey, IPE International
Investment Grade Credit
Publishers Limited, March 2019. AUM as of December 31, 2018.
Strategies
PGIM
Top 3 Foreign Manager of
Nenkin Joho by R&I. AUM as of December 31, 2018. AUM ranking
Japanese Institutional
pertains to separate accounts and does not include AUM for
Assets
institutional funds.
Top 10 EM Active
Based on eVestment data as of December 31, 2019.
Manager
Strategic Insight/Simfund FY 2019. Ranking only references long-
#7 Flows
term mutual funds and excludes ETF and money markets. Results
may differ from PGIM Investments (Strategic Insight/Simfund
excludes Day One and private funds).
37
Earnings by Business
($ millions)
Full Year
Twelve
Months Ended
2019
2016
3/31/2020
Adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes
PGIM
$
998
$
787
$
948
U.S. Businesses:
Retirement
1,301
1,012
1,295
Group Insurance
285
220
276
Individual Annuities
1,843
1,765
1,744
Individual Life
87
79
(38)
Assurance IQ
(9)
-
(32)
Total U.S. Businesses
3,507
3,076
3,245
International Businesses:
Life Planner
1,680
1,539
1,616
Gibraltar Life & Other
1,679
1,578
1,572
Total International Businesses
3,359
3,117
3,188
Corporate & Other
(1,766)
(1,581)
(1,696)
Total adjusted operating income before income taxes
6,098
5,399
5,685
Income taxes, applicable to adjusted operating income
1,253
1,292
1,160
After-tax adjusted operating income
$
4,845
$
4,107
$
4,525
38
Reconciliations between Adjusted Operating Income and the Comparable GAAP Measure
($ millions, except per share data)
Full Year
Twelve
Months Ended
2019
2016
3/31/2020
Net income (loss) attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc.
$
4,186
$
4,368
$
2,983
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
52
51
48
Net income (loss)
4,238
4,419
3,031
Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
52
51
48
Income (loss) attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc.
4,186
4,368
2,983
Less: Equity in earnings of operating joint ventures, net of taxes and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
48
(2)
33
Income (loss) (after-tax) before equity in earnings of operating joint ventures
4,138
4,370
2,950
Less: Reconciling Items:
-
Realized investment gains (losses), net, and related charges and adjustments
(1)
(889)
527
(1,000)
Market experience updates
(462)
-
(1,409)
Divested and Run-off Businesses:
-
Closed Block division
36
(132)
54
Other Divested and Run-off Businesses
452
(84)
358
Equity in earnings of operating joint ventures and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(103)
(5)
(79)
Other adjustments
(2)
(47)
-
(2)
Total reconciling items, before income taxes
(1,013)
306
(2,078)
Less: Income taxes, not applicable to adjusted operating income
(306)
43
(503)
Total reconciling items, after income taxes
(707)
263
(1,575)
After-tax adjusted operating income
4,845
4,107
4,525
Income taxes, applicable to adjusted operating income
1,253
1,292
1,160
Adjusted operating income before income taxes
$
6,098
$
5,399
$
5,685
$
-
After-tax adjusted operating income per share
$
11.69
$
9.13
Net Income Return on Equity
7.1%
8.8%
Adjusted Operating Return on Equity
(3)
12.1%
12.0%
Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.
Represents adjustments not included in the above reconciling items. "Other adjustments" include certain components of the consideration for the Assurance IQ acquisition, which are recognized as compensation expense over the requisite service periods, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration.
Represents adjusted operating incomeafter-tax, annualized for interim periods, divided by average Prudential Financial, Inc. equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income and adjusted to remove amounts included for foreign currency exchange rate remeasurement.
39
Reconciliations between Adjusted Book Value and the Comparable GAAP Measure(1)
($ millions, except per share data)
December 31,
March 31,
2019
2014
2020
GAAP book value
$
63,115
$
40,981
$
60,447
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)
24,039
15,882
22,600
GAAP book value excluding AOCI
39,076
25,099
37,847
Less: Cumulative effect of remeasurement of foreign currency
(1,835)
(4,783)
(1,687)
Adjusted book value
$
40,911
$
29,882
$
39,534
-
-
-
Number of diluted shares
404.9
461.5
396.5
-
-
-
GAAP book value per Common share - diluted(1)
$
155.88
$
88.80
$
152.45
GAAP book value excluding AOCI per Common share - diluted(1)
$
96.51
$
54.39
$
95.45
Adjusted book value per Common share - diluted(1)
$
101.04
$
64.75
$
99.71
Represents results of Financial Services Businesses for 2014. The $500 million of exchangeable surplus notes were converted into 6.2 million shares of Common Stock in the third quarter of 2019. Book value per share as of December 31, 2014 excludes the impact of exchangeable surplus notes due to theanti-dilutive impact of conversion.
