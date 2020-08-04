Prudential Financial : 2Q20 Earnings Presentation 0 08/04/2020 | 04:57pm EDT Send by mail :

Sale of Prudential of Korea expected in 2H20 ▪ Making progress on review of Taiwanese On Track insurance business ▪ Repricing products more quickly ▪ Pivoting to less interest rate sensitive On Track products Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 3 Looking to Do More Exploring Potential to Further Reduce Increase Cost Savings Market Sensitivity Leveraging technology and Building upon the first steps of automation, and contemplating the product repricing and pivoting future state of our workplace Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 4 Supported by Our Rock Solid Balance Sheet Capital continued to exceed AA strength levels as of June 30, 2020 Highly liquid assets of $4.5 billion Modest impact from assumption update Reduced U.S. long-term interest rate assumption by 50 bps to 3.25%

long-term interest rate assumption by 50 bps to 3.25% Very manageable capital impacts

No material changes to earnings power Proceeds from Prudential of Korea sale expected in 2H20 Conservative investment portfolio Significant additional resources available Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 5 Second Quarter 2020 Highlights ($ millions, except per share amounts) Financial Highlights Earnings Drivers Pre-Tax Adjusted Operating Income (1) Adjusted Earnings Per Share (1) GAAP Net Income Per Share Adjusted Operating ROE (2) Adjusted Book Value Per Share (1) YTD 2020 2Q20 $2,070 $931 $4.07 $1.85 ($6.80) ($6.12) 8.4% $92.07 International U.S. Businesses PGIM Businesses - Net unfavorable + Higher Other Related - Net unfavorable assumption update Revenues assumption update - Lower spread income + Lower expenses - Lower spread income - Lower fee income + Higher asset - Higher expenses + More favorable management fees + Business growth underwriting + Higher JV earnings + More favorable underwriting $875 $790 $693 $455 $264 $324 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 Note: See Appendix for segment results. Prior period restated for reclassification of results of The Prudential Life Insurance Company of Korea, Ltd ("POK"). Adjusted operating income reflects the reclassification of results of POK from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other. POK's results are excluded from adjusted operating income as a result of the operation being held for sale. See reconciliation in Appendix for Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and Adjusted Book Value Per Share. Based on year-to-date 2020 annualized after-tax Adjusted Operating Income and average Adjusted Book Value. See Appendix for more information. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 6 Taking a Stand on Racial Equity Taking action for our PEOPLE Evaluate & improve talent practices (e.g. hiring, performance management, comp) Representation goals for people of color, tied to executive compensation goals Anti-racism and other inclusion training for all U.S. employees Greater transparency on diversity data Taking action with our BUSINESS Design and deliver products and services to improve racial equity outcomes R&D capital to incubate inclusive products, services and distribution channels Taking action in SOCIETY Accelerate social justice policy agenda (e.g. criminal justice, racism, voting rights) Investments to remove structural barriers to Black economic empowerment The above actions amplify a substantive set of programs underway and a body of work that reflects our long-standing commitment to racial equity Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 7 U.S. Businesses Diversified Business Portfolio with Expanding Market Opportunities Earnings Contribution to Prudential Trailing twelve months(1) ($ millions) U.S. Workplace Businesses Solutions $1,309 42% Individual Solutions $1,564 Key Priorities Continue product pivots and maintain pricing discipline to generate appropriate returns for the current market environment

Deliver on savings commitments while transforming our capabilities to improve customer experiences

Leverage the capabilities of Prudential and Assurance IQ to expand our addressable market and drive growth in less market-sensitive sources of earnings Diversified Sources of Earnings Trailing twelve months(2) Underwriting 18% Net Spread Net Fees 56% 26% Key Performance Indicators Record Institutional Investment Product account values and strong Full Service and Group Life persistency

Annuities FlexGuard product, launched in mid-May, near 10% of sales

mid-May, near 10% of sales Repriced significant portion of retail product portfolio

On track to deliver targeted efficiencies Note: See Appendix for segment results. Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate & Other operations. U.S. Businesses include Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, and Assurance IQ. Based on net fee income, net spread income, and underwriting margin and claims experience gross of expenses. Excludes assumption updates and other refinements and market experience updates. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 8 PGIM Active Global Investment Manager Across a Broad Range of Private and Public Asset Classes Earnings Contribution to Prudential Trailing twelve months(1) ($ millions) $1,008 PGIM 15% Key Priorities Maintain strong investment performance (2)

Percentage of AUM (3) outperforming benchmark: 3 Year: 85%, 5 Year: 89%, 10 Year: 96%

Leverage scale of record $1.4 trillion AUM (4) through multi-manager model and Prudential enterprise relationship

through multi-manager model and Prudential enterprise relationship Globalize the product and client footprint

Continue to diversify products into high margin areas

Selectively acquire new capabilities 3rd Party Net Flows Asset Management Fees ($ billions) Retail $3.7 Institutional $0.8 $1.9 $2.9 ($4.9) 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Trailing twelve months Multi-Asset ($ millions) Private Credit 3% & Other Alts 10% Real Public Estate $2,750 Fixed 20% Income 48% Public Equity 19% Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate & Other operations. PGIM calculations as of June 30, 2020 for $781 billion of third-party AUM managed against public benchmarks. Past performance is not a guarantee or reliable indicator of future results. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of capital. Performance is defined as outperformance (gross of fees) relative to each individual strategy's respective benchmark(s). Represents PGIM's benchmarked AUM (77% of total third-party AUM is benchmarked over 3 years, 67% over 5 years, and 42% over 10 years respectively). This calculation does not include non-benchmarked assets (including general account assets and assets not managed by PGIM). Returns are calculated gross of investment management fees, which would reduce an investor's net return. Excess performance is based on all actively managed Fixed Income, Equity and Real Estate AUM for Jennison Associates, PGIM Fixed Income, Quantitative Management Associates (QMA), PGIM Real Estate, PGIM Private Capital, PGIM Global Partners, and PGIM Real Estate Finance. Based on assets under management as of June 30, 2020. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 9 International Businesses Market Leader in Japan with Expanding Presence in Growth Markets Earnings Contribution to Prudential Trailing twelve months(1) ($ millions) $2,873 International Businesses 43% Key Priorities Continue market leadership in Japan

Expand in emerging growth markets including through selective M&A opportunities

Optimize operating model and seek efficiencies

Leverage and expand virtual capabilities Sales(2) ($ millions) $553 $579 $580 $636 $376 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Sales - Currency Mix(2) Trailing twelve months Other 3% BRL 9% JPY 11% USD 77% Note: Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of The Prudential Life Insurance Company of Korea, Ltd ("POK") from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other. Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate & Other operations. Constant exchange rate basis. Foreign denominated activity translated to U.S. Dollars (USD) at uniform exchange rates for all periods presented, including Japanese Yen (JPY) 104 per U.S. Dollar and Brazilian Real (BRL) 3.9 per U.S. Dollar. U.S. Dollar-denominated activity is included based on the amounts as transacted in U.S. Dollars. Sales represented by annualized new business premiums. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 10 Investment Portfolio Conservative Investment Portfolio Focusing on Quality Portfolio Composition(1) $457 billion Equities/ Other 5% Alts 3% Mortgage Structured Loans 12% Government Products Securities 5% 36% Corporate Securities, Private 12% Corporate Securities, Public 27% Highlights High quality, defensively positioned portfolio with disciplined Asset Liability Management

Favorable credit loss experience relative to peers

Benefits of PGIM's expertise and direct origination capabilities

Credit asset leverage lower than peer average at 6.3x (2) Credit Migration YTD 2020 credit migration and losses were favorable relative to our expectations

2Q20 credit losses were $139 million, driven by energy and consumer cyclical sectors General Account excluding the Closed Block Division and assets supporting experience-related contractholder liabilities (ASCL) as of June 30, 2020, on a U.S. GAAP carrying value basis. ASCL represents investment results that generally accrue to contractholders. Equities/Alts include equity securities, investments in LPs/LLCs, and real estate held through direct ownership. Structured products include commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, and other asset-backed securities. Other includes policy loans, fixed maturities - trading, short-term investments, derivatives, and other miscellaneous assets. Asset leverage defined as (a) invested assets adjusted to isolate credit risk by including only Credit Bonds (fixed maturities including mortgage loans less government bonds), excluding the Closed Block Division and ASCL, divided by (b) equity excluding the portion of AOCI attributable to FX remeasurement and goodwill. Peer average includes AFL, AEL, AMP, ATH, BHF, CNO, EQH, LNC, MET, PFG, RGA, UNM, and VOYA. As of March 31, 2020 and sourced from Form 10-Q filings or quarterly financial supplements. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 11 Adjusted Operating Income & EPS Considerations ($ millions, except per share amounts) 2Q20 Reported (1) Assumption Update • Variable Investment • Income Underwriting • Other • COVID-19 Net Expenses • Interest Rates (2) • 3Q20 Baseline (3) Adjusted Adjusted Operating Income Earnings Per Share Pre-Tax After-Tax $931 $1.85 One-time impact of 2Q20 assumption updates and other refinements 334 0.66 Assumes a normalized level; however, the potential exists for continued downward re-valuation of Private Equity and Real Estate investments due to the 130 0.26 current adverse economic conditions 2Q20 normalized and 3Q20 adjusted for seasonal and other items (155) (0.31) Net earnings impacts for certain segments 75 0.15 Estimated lower expenses from COVID-19 in 3Q20 net of expected benefits 25 0.05 3Q20 quarterly reduction in net investment income from portfolio reinvestment (15) (0.03) $1,325 $2.63 3Q20 baseline includes items specific to the third quarter that reduce EPS by $0.19(4) Note: See Appendix for segment detail. See reconciliation in Appendix for Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share. Impact of low interest rate environment may not be linear and may vary from indicated sensitivities at thresholds greater than those indicated. Assumes 7% annual turnover on ~$365 billion fixed income portfolio reinvested at new money yields consistent with 2Q20, 90 basis points below disposition yields on average. The earnings impact is split approximately 50% to U.S. Businesses and 50% to International Businesses. EPS rollforward list of considerations not intended to be exhaustive and rollforward is not a projection of 3Q20 results. Does not consider future items such as share repurchases, business growth, and certain market impacts. Items specific to the third quarter include implementation costs, underwriting seasonality, and COVID-19 impacts. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 12 COVID-19 Potential Net Mortality and Cost Impacts Net Mortality / Morbidity Sensitivity Well-positioned to manage net mortality / morbidity risk

to manage net mortality / morbidity risk Compared to general population, impacts are mitigated by our younger age distribution, lower insured mortality reflecting impact of underwriting, and offsets associated with longevity businesses

For every incremental 100,000 U.S. fatalities:

May result in ~$70 million in reduced earnings Impact depends on factors such as geographic concentration and the insured vs. uninsured population

Costs & Benefits The company has taken steps to assist and care for our employees, their families, and our distribution partners and ensure we are able to serve our customers

COVID-19 costs primarily related to International sales support

COVID-19 benefits primarily related to lower U.S. travel and entertainment expenses Net Mortality Experience(1) 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Longevity Impact on AOI Mortality Impact on AOI Pre-tax AOI Impact 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20(2) ($ millions) COVID-19 Costs ($80) ($40) ($20) COVID-19 Benefits $30 $15 $15 Mortality experience compared to expectations includes Individual Life, Group Life, and International Businesses. Longevity experience compared to expectations includes Retirement and Individual Annuities. 4Q20 COVID-19 costs include $10 million in International Businesses and $10 million in Corporate & Other and 4Q20 COVID-19 benefits include $10 million in PGIM and $5 million in Corporate & Other. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 13 Robust Capital Position and Sources of Funding Capital Position Parent company liquid assets > 3x annual fixed charges

PICA RBC ratio > 375%

Japan solvency margin ratios > 700% Sources of Funding Parent company highly liquid assets of $4.5 billion (1)

POK net sales proceeds of $1.7 billion in 2H20 (2)

Free cash flow (3) ~65% of earnings over time Off-Balance Sheet Resources Resource Capacity Maturity Date Credit Facility $4.0 billion July 2022 Contingent Capital $1.5 billion November 2023 $1.5 billion May 2030 Prudential Holdings ¥100 billion September 2024 of Japan Facility As of June 30, 2020. Highly liquid assets predominantly include cash, short-term investments, U.S. Treasury securities, obligations of other U.S. government authorities and agencies, and/or foreign government bonds. Net proceeds primarily include the impact of intercompany loan settlements and other estimated closing costs. Management view of free cash flow as a percentage of after-tax adjusted operating income includes dividends and returns of capital, net receipts from capital related intercompany loans, capital contributions to subsidiaries, and adjustments for M&A funding. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 14 Key Messages On track with our 2020 initiatives WE MAKE LIVES BETTER by Looking to do more SOLVING the FINANCIAL CHALLENGES of our CHANGING WORLD Supported by our rock solid balance sheet 15 Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance Appendix Retirement Differentiated Capabilities Drive Growth in PRT, Full Service, and Stable Value Earnings Contribution to Prudential Trailing twelve months(1) ($ millions) Retirement $1,109 17% Key Priorities Leverage Prudential's broad capabilities to expand customer solutions, including Financial Wellness programs

Grow in targeted Full Service retirement markets

Continue to grow Institutional Investment Products through market leadership, innovation, and expansion into adjacent products and markets Institutional Investment Products Net Flows ($ billions) $10.9 $4.3 $0.6 $1.4 $1.0 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Full Service Net Flows ($ billions) $3.8 $0.3 ($0.3) ($1.6) ($3.3) 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 (1) Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate & Other operations. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 17 Group Insurance Leading Group Benefits Provider with Opportunity to Further Diversify Earnings Contribution to Prudential Trailing twelve months(1) ($ millions) Group 3% $200 Earned Premiums & Fees ($ millions) Group Life Group Disability $1,273 $1,251 $1,235 $1,272 $1,329 Key Priorities Deepen employer and participant relationships with Financial Wellness programs

Execute on diversification strategy while maintaining pricing discipline

Maintain National segment share (>5,000 lives) and grow both Premier segment (100 to 5,000 lives) and Association Diversify further into Group Disability and Voluntary products

Improve organizational and process efficiencies Total Group Insurance Benefits Ratio(2) 89.6% Target Range(3) 85.5% 83.5% 84.8% 85.6% 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate & Other operations. Benefits ratios excluding the impact of assumption updates and other refinements. Targeted total benefit ratio range of 85% - 89%. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 18 Individual Annuities Strong Free Cash Flow Generation and Attractive Returns Earnings Contribution to Prudential Trailing twelve months(1) ($ millions) Key Priorities • Diversify our product mix with innovative solutions that address changing market conditions − Pivoting away from Highest Daily Income to less interest rate sensitive solutions Sales Individual Annuities 22% $1,531 • Expand and deepen our reach through new and existing distribution channels • Embrace technology to transform the way we do business Prudential Annuities Life Assurance Co. Dividends to PFI(3) Sales with 61% Less Equity Risk(2) $2.7 Sales ($ billions) 61% 65% 64% $2.7 $2.1 $1.9 ($ millions) 70% $286 $285 $285 $250 $1.3 $1,200 $1,141 $210 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2018 2019 Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate & Other operations. Includes fixed annuities and other variable annuities. Excludes Highest Daily Income. Dividends include Prudential Annuities Holding Co. but do not include The Prudential Insurance Company of America. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 19 Individual Life Broad Product Portfolio and Multi-Channel Distribution Earnings Contribution to Prudential Trailing twelve months(1) ($ millions) Individual Life N/M $33 Key Priorities Improve profitability through operating model transformation, expense management, and pricing discipline

Expand digital capabilities to drive operating efficiencies and deepen distribution relationships, including leveraging the Assurance IQ platform

Shift business mix to less interest rate sensitive customer solutions, including the suspension of the single life guaranteed universal life product Sales(2) - Product Mix Sales(2) - Distribution Mix ($ millions) Trailing twelve months $209 $187 $184 $181 $175 47 40 40 Institutional 53 49 42 19% 30 23 48 35 67 94 88 87 Prudential Independent 56 Advisors 61% 29 34 20% 24 24 26 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Guaranteed Universal Life Variable Life Other Universal Life Term Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate & Other operations. Sales represented by annualized new business premiums. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 20 Life Planner Highly Productive Proprietary Distribution with Steady Long-term Growth Potential Earnings Contribution to Prudential Trailing twelve months(1) ($ millions) Life Planner 20% $1,323 Key Priorities Lead with protection solutions and expand product offerings to meet customers' evolving needs

Nurture and grow Life Planners

Expand in emerging growth markets including through selective M&A opportunities

Leverage and expand virtual capabilities Sales(2) ($ millions) $296 $327 $255 $266 $178 Sales - Currency Mix(2) Trailing twelve months Other 4% JPY 13% BRL 19%USD 64% 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Note: Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of The Prudential Life Insurance Company of Korea, Ltd ("POK") from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other. Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate & Other operations. Constant exchange rate basis. Foreign denominated activity translated to U.S. Dollars (USD) at uniform exchange rates for all periods presented, including Japanese Yen (JPY) 104 per U.S. Dollar and Brazilian Real (BRL) 3.9 per U.S. Dollar. U.S. Dollar-denominated activity is included based on the amounts as transacted in U.S. Dollars. Sales represented by annualized new business premiums. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 21 Gibraltar Life and Other Meeting Client Needs Via Multiple Channels Earnings Contribution to Prudential Trailing twelve months(1) ($ millions) Key Priorities Lead with protection solutions and expand product offerings to meet customers' evolving needs $1,550 Gibraltar Life & Other 23% Optimize Life Consultant force through quality and productivity

Strategically expand in third-party channels

third-party channels Expand in emerging growth markets including through selective M&A opportunities

Leverage and expand virtual capabilities Sales(2) Sales Mix(2) ($ millions) Trailing twelve months Distribution $298 $313 $309 Independent $284 Agency 16% $198 Life Consultants 45% Banks 39% 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Currency Other 2% JPY 10% USD 88% Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate & Other operations. Constant exchange rate basis. Foreign denominated activity translated to U.S. Dollars (USD) at uniform exchange rates for all periods presented, including Japanese Yen (JPY) 104 per U.S. Dollar. U.S. Dollar- denominated activity is included based on the amounts as transacted in U.S. Dollars. Sales represented by annualized new business premiums. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 22 Adjusted Operating Income Rollforward by Business ($ millions, pre-tax) 2Q20 3Q20 2Q20 COVID-19 COVID-19 3Q20 Reported(1) Assumption VII Underwriting (2) Underwriting (3) Interest Baseline(5) Update Other Net Other Net Rates(4) Expenses Expenses PGIM $324 - - - (55) (15) - - 10 - $264 Retirement $281 22 120 (160) - - 15 - - (5) $273 Group $5 (11) 5 55 - - (45) - - (1) $8 Insurance Individual $249 136 - - - - - - - - $385 Annuities Individual Life ($64) 92 30 30 (15) - (15) - - (1) $57 Life Planner $304 43 10 (10) 5 35 (10) - (5) (2) $370 Gibraltar Life $389 52 (35) (15) (15) 20 - - (20) (6) $370 & Other Corporate ($541) - - - 170 10 - (15) (10) - ($386) & Other See reconciliation for Adjusted Operating Income on slide 27. PGIM had Other Related Revenues above a normalized quarterly level by $45 million and $10 million of outsized service, distribution, and other revenues. Individual Life and Life Planner had lower than typical expenses of $15 million and $10 million, respectively. Life Planner and Gibraltar Life & Other include seasonally low annual premiums of $15 million and $10 million, respectively. Gibraltar Life & Other includes $25 million for favorable encaje performance. Corporate & Other reflects $15 million of implementation costs below a normalized quarterly level and $185 million of higher expenses primarily driven by increases in legal reserves. Reflects implementation costs above a normalized quarterly level. Impact of low interest rate environment may not be linear and may vary from indicated sensitivities at thresholds greater than those indicated. Assumes 7% annual turnover on ~$365 billion fixed income portfolio reinvested at new money yields consistent with 2Q20, 90 basis points below disposition yields on average. The earnings impact is split approximately 50% to U.S. Businesses and 50% to International Businesses. EPS rollforward list of considerations not intended to be exhaustive and rollforward is not a projection of 3Q20 results. Does not consider future items such as share repurchases, business growth, and certain market impacts. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 23 Seasonality of Key Financial Items ($ millions, pre-tax) PGIM 3Q20 2Q20 Reported (1) Assumption VII Update 2Q20 4Q20 1Q21 3Q20 Other Related Revenues COVID-19 Higher compensation COVID-19 tend to be higher driven(2) by ($40) Net Underwriting(1) Other (3) Net Underwriting Other Incentive & Agency Fees Expenses expense Expenses 2Q21 3Q20 Interest Baseline (5) (4) Rates Retirement PGIM Group Retirement Insurance Group Insurance Individual IndividualAnnuities Annuities Individual Life Life Planner Assurance IQ Gibraltar Life & Other Corporate Life Planner & Other Gibraltar Life & Other Corporate & Other ($20) Lower reserve gains ($30) Lower reserve gains $40 Higher reserve gains $324 - - - (55) (15) - - $281 22 120 (160) - - Lowest - ($15) 15 underwriting gains $5 (11) 5 55 - - (45) - $249 136 - - - - - - ( 64) Highest 92 30 30 (15) - Lowest - ($30) (15) $20 underwriting gains underwriting gains $304 43 10 (10) 5 35 (10) - Higher revenue (annual Lowest revenue Medicare enrollment) $389 52 (35) (15) (15) 20 - - ($541) - - - 170 10 $20 Highest- premiums(15) $10 Highest premiums ($75) Higher expenses(2) ($30) Higher compensation expense (1) $25 Higher reserve gains 10 - $264 - (5) $273 - (1) $8 - - $385 - (1) $57 (5) (2) $370 (20) (6) $370 (10)$20) Lowest- premiums ($386) ($10) Lowest premiums Long-term compensation expense for retiree eligible employees is recognized when awards are granted, typically in the first quarter of each year. Total company expenses are typically higher than the quarterly average in the fourth quarter by $125 - $175 million. Approximately 50% of these seasonally higher expenses occur in Corporate & Other with the remaining expenses incurred within the other business units. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 24 Diverse Businesses Create Complementary Exposures to Mortality and Longevity 1.53% Cumulative Net Mortality(1) as % of AOI (2013 - YTD 2020) Annual net mortality impact on AOI is minimal, ranging from (0.1%) to 2.8%

Net mortality was a positive contributor to AOI in six out of last seven years Mortality experience compared to expectations includes Individual Life, Group Life, and International Businesses. Longevity experience compared to expectations includes Retirement and Individual Annuities. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 25 Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Measures Certain of the statements included in this presentation, including those regarding our international earnings mix, expected cost savings, the sale of Prudential of Korea, actions to mitigate low rates, 2020 initiatives, and those under the headings "Key Priorities", "On Track with our 2020 Initiatives", "Looking to Do More", "Adjusted Operating Income & EPS Considerations", "COVID-19 Potential Net Mortality and Cost Impacts", "Adjusted Operating Income Rollforward by Business", and "Seasonality of Key Financial Items" constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "includes", "plans", "assumes", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "should", "will", "shall", or variations of such words are generally part of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Prudential Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Prudential Financial, Inc.'s actual results may differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections included in Prudential Financial, Inc.'s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Our (i) international earnings mix, expected cost savings, sale of Prudential of Korea, actions to mitigate low rates, 2020 initiatives and "Key Priorities", "On Track with our 2020 Initiatives", "Looking to Do More", and "Adjusted Operating Income & EPS Considerations" are subject to the risk that we will be unable to execute our strategy, (ii) "Seasonality of Key Financial Items" is subject to the risk that different earnings and expense patterns will emerge, and (iii) "COVID-19 Potential Net Mortality and Cost Impacts" are subject to the risk that actual deaths, mortality/morbidity losses, and expenses will exceed, possibly materially, those indicated, in each case, because of economic, market or competitive conditions or other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prudential Financial, Inc. does not undertake to update any particular forward-looking statement included in this presentation. This presentation includes references to adjusted operating income, adjusted book value, and adjusted operating return on equity, which is based on adjusted operating income and adjusted book value. Consolidated adjusted operating income and adjusted book value are not calculated based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). For additional information about adjusted operating income, adjusted book value, and adjusted operating return on equity and the comparable GAAP measures, including reconciliations between the comparable measures, please refer to our quarterly results news releases, which are available on our website at www.investor.prudential.com. Reconciliations are also included as part of this presentation. Our 3Q20 earnings rollforward is based on after-tax adjusted operating income. Due to the inherent difficulty in reliably quantifying future realized investment gains/losses and changes in asset and liability values given their unknown timing and potential significance, we cannot, without unreasonable effort, provide rollforward based on income from continuing operations, which is the GAAP measure most comparable to adjusted operating income. ____________________________________________________________________________ Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States is not affiliated with Prudential plc which is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 26 Reconciliations between Adjusted Operating Income and the Comparable GAAP Measure ($ millions) Second Quarter Year to Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. $ (2,409) $ 708 $ (2,680) $ 1,640 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4 30 5 35 Net income (loss) (2,405) 738 (2,675) 1,675 Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 4 30 5 35 Income (loss) attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. (2,409) 708 (2,680) 1,640 Less: Equity in earnings of operating joint ventures, net of taxes and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 38 (6) 47 18 Income (loss) (after-tax) before equity in earnings of operating joint ventures (2,447) 714 (2,727) 1,622 Less: Reconciling Items: Realized investment losses, net, and related charges and adjustments (1) (2,672) (654) (3,265) (1,251) Market experience updates 55 (207) (886) (207) Divested and Run-off Businesses: Closed Block Division (22) (21) (23) (40) Other Divested and Run-off Businesses (602) 168 (580) 415 Equity in earnings of operating joint ventures and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (54) (4) (63) (37) Other adjustments (2) 32 - 77 - Total reconciling items, before income taxes (3,263) (718) (4,740) (1,120) Less: Income taxes, not applicable to adjusted operating income (74) (170) (372) (269) Total reconciling items, after income taxes (3,189) (548) (4,368) (851) After-tax adjusted operating income 742 1,262 1,641 2,473 Income taxes, applicable to adjusted operating income 189 332 429 663 Adjusted operating income before income taxes $ 931 $ 1,594 $ 2,070 $ 3,136 Net Income Return on Equity -8.5% 6.0% Adjusted Operating Return on Equity (3) 8.4% 12.4% Note: Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of The Prudential Life Insurance Company of Korea, Ltd ("POK"). Adjusted operating income reflects the reclassification of results of POK from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other. POK's results are excluded from adjusted operating income as a result of the operation being held for sale. Prior period numbers have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation. Represents adjustments not included in above reconciling items. "Other Adjustments" include certain components of the consideration for the Assurance IQ acquisition, which are recognized as compensation expense over the requisite service periods, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration. Represents adjusted operating income after-tax, annualized for interim periods, divided by average Prudential Financial, Inc. equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income and adjusted to remove amounts included for foreign currency exchange rate remeasurement. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 27 Reconciliations between Adjusted Operating Income Per Share and the Comparable GAAP Measure Second Quarter Year to Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. $ (6.12) $ 1.71 $ (6.80) $ 3.93 Less: Reconciling Items: Realized investment losses, net, and related charges and adjustments (1) (6.75) (1.58) (8.21) (3.01) Market experience updates 0.14 (0.50) (2.23) (0.50) Divested and Run-off Businesses: Closed Block Division (0.06) (0.05) (0.06) (0.10) Other Divested and Run-off Businesses (1.52) 0.41 (1.46) 1.00 Difference in earnings allocated to participating unvested share-based payment awards 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 Other adjustments (2) 0.08 - 0.19 - Total reconciling items, before income taxes (8.10) (1.71) (11.75) (2.59) Less: Income taxes, not applicable to adjusted operating income (0.13) (0.39) (0.88) (0.61) Total reconciling items, after income taxes (7.97) (1.32) (10.87) (1.98) After-tax adjusted operating income per share $ 1.85 $ 3.03 $ 4.07 $ 5.91 Note: Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of The Prudential Life Insurance Company of Korea, Ltd ("POK"). Adjusted operating income reflects the reclassification of results of POK from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other. POK's results are excluded from adjusted operating income as a result of the operation being held for sale. Prior period numbers have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation. Represents adjustments not included in above reconciling items. "Other Adjustments" include certain components of the consideration for the Assurance IQ acquisition, which are recognized as compensation expense over the requisite service periods, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 28 Reconciliations between Adjusted Book Value and the Comparable GAAP Measure ($ millions, except per share data) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 GAAP book value $ 65,897 $ 61,660 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) 30,837 23,982 GAAP book value excluding AOCI 35,060 37,678 Less: Cumulative effect of remeasurement of foreign currency (1,593) (2,070) Adjusted book value $ 36,653 $ 39,748 Number of diluted shares 398.1 414.3 GAAP book value per Common share - diluted (1) $ 165.53 $ 150.04 GAAP book value excluding AOCI per Common share - diluted (1) $ 88.07 $ 92.15 Adjusted book value per Common share - diluted (1) $ 92.07 $ 97.15 As of the second quarter of 2019, book value per share of Common Stock includes a $500 million increase in equity and a 6.2 million increase in diluted shares, reflecting the dilutive impact of exchangeable surplus notes when book value per share is greater than $80.73. The $500 million of exchangeable surplus notes were converted into 6.2 million shares of Common Stock in the third quarter of 2019. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 29 Attachments Original document

