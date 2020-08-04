Prudential Financial : 2Q20 Earnings Presentation

On track to achieve the $140 million cost savings target for 2020
On Track
Realized ~$75 million of cost savings in 1H20
Sale of Prudential of Korea expected in 2H20
▪ Making progress on review of Taiwanese
On Track
insurance business
▪ Repricing products more quickly
▪
Pivoting to less interest rate sensitive
On Track
products
3
Looking to Do More
Exploring Potential to
Further Reduce
Increase Cost Savings
Market Sensitivity
Leveraging technology and
Building upon the first steps of
automation, and contemplating the
product repricing and pivoting
future state of our workplace
4
Supported by Our Rock Solid Balance Sheet
Capital continued to exceed AA strength levels as of June 30, 2020
Highly liquid assets of $4.5 billion
Modest impact from assumption update
Reduced U.S. long-term interest rate assumption by 50 bps to 3.25%
Very manageable capital impacts
No material changes to earnings power
Proceeds from Prudential of Korea sale expected in 2H20
Conservative investment portfolio
Significant additional resources available
5
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights
($ millions, except per share amounts)
Financial Highlights
Earnings Drivers
Pre-Tax Adjusted
Operating Income
(1)
Adjusted Earnings
Per Share
(1)
GAAP Net Income
Per Share
Adjusted Operating
ROE
(2)
Adjusted Book
Value Per Share
(1)
YTD 2020
2Q20
$2,070
$931
$4.07
$1.85
($6.80)
($6.12)
8.4%
$92.07
International
U.S. Businesses
PGIM
Businesses
-
Net unfavorable
+
Higher Other Related
-
Net unfavorable
assumption update
Revenues
assumption update
-
Lower spread income
+
Lower expenses
-
Lower spread income
-
Lower fee income
+
Higher asset
-
Higher expenses
+
More favorable
management fees
+
Business growth
underwriting
+
Higher JV earnings
+
More favorable
underwriting
$875
$790
$693
$455
$264
$324
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
Note: See Appendix for segment results. Prior period restated for reclassification of results of The Prudential Life Insurance Company of Korea, Ltd ("POK"). Adjusted operating income reflects the reclassification of results of POK from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other. POK's results are excluded from adjusted operating income as a result of the operation being held for sale.
See reconciliation in Appendix for Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and Adjusted Book Value Per Share.
Based on year-to-date 2020 annualized after-tax Adjusted Operating Income and average Adjusted Book Value. See Appendix for more information.
Leverage scale of record $1.4 trillion AUM(4) through multi-manager model and Prudential enterprise relationship
Globalize the product and client footprint
Continue to diversify products into high margin areas
Selectively acquire new capabilities
3rd Party Net Flows
Asset Management Fees
($ billions)
Retail
$3.7
Institutional
$0.8
$1.9
$2.9
($4.9)
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Trailing twelve months
Multi-Asset
($ millions)
Private Credit
3%
& Other Alts
10%
Real
Public
Estate
$2,750
Fixed
20%
Income
48%
Public
Equity
19%
Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate & Other operations.
PGIM calculations as of June 30, 2020 for $781 billion of third-party AUM managed against public benchmarks. Past performance is not a guarantee or reliable indicator of future results. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of capital. Performance is defined as outperformance (gross of fees) relative to each individual strategy's respective benchmark(s).
Represents PGIM's benchmarked AUM (77% of total third-party AUM is benchmarked over 3 years, 67% over 5 years, and 42% over 10 years respectively). This calculation does not include non-benchmarked assets (including general account assets and assets not managed by PGIM). Returns are calculated gross of investment management fees, which would reduce an investor's net return. Excess performance is based on all actively managed Fixed Income, Equity and Real Estate AUM for Jennison Associates, PGIM Fixed Income, Quantitative Management Associates (QMA), PGIM Real Estate, PGIM Private Capital, PGIM Global Partners, and PGIM Real Estate Finance.
Based on assets under management as of June 30, 2020.
9
International Businesses
Market Leader in Japan with Expanding Presence in Growth Markets
Earnings Contribution to Prudential
Trailing twelve months(1) ($ millions)
$2,873 International
Businesses
43%
Key Priorities
Continue market leadership in Japan
Expand in emerging growth markets including through selective M&A opportunities
Optimize operating model and seek efficiencies
Leverage and expand virtual capabilities
Sales(2)
($ millions)
$553
$579
$580
$636
$376
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Sales - Currency Mix(2)
Trailing twelve months
Other
3%
BRL 9%
JPY 11%
USD 77%
Note: Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of The Prudential Life Insurance Company of Korea, Ltd ("POK") from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other.
Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate & Other operations.
Constant exchange rate basis. Foreign denominated activity translated to U.S. Dollars (USD) at uniform exchange rates for all periods presented, including Japanese Yen (JPY) 104 per U.S. Dollar and Brazilian Real (BRL) 3.9 per U.S. Dollar. U.S. Dollar-denominated activity is included based on the amounts as transacted in U.S. Dollars. Sales represented by annualized new business premiums.
10
Investment Portfolio
Conservative Investment Portfolio Focusing on Quality
Portfolio Composition(1)
$457 billion
Equities/
Other
5%
Alts
3%
Mortgage
Structured
Loans
12%
Government
Products
Securities
5%
36%
Corporate
Securities,
Private
12%
Corporate
Securities, Public
27%
Highlights
High quality, defensively positioned portfolio with disciplined Asset Liability Management
Favorable credit loss experience relative to peers
Benefits of PGIM's expertise and direct origination capabilities
Credit asset leverage lower than peer average at 6.3x(2)
Credit Migration
YTD 2020 credit migration and losses were favorable relative to our expectations
2Q20 credit losses were $139 million, driven by energy and consumer cyclical sectors
General Account excluding the Closed Block Division and assets supporting experience-related contractholder liabilities (ASCL) as of June 30, 2020, on a U.S. GAAP carrying value basis. ASCL represents investment results that generally accrue to contractholders. Equities/Alts include equity securities, investments in LPs/LLCs, and real estate held through direct ownership. Structured products include commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, and other asset-backed securities. Other includes policy loans, fixed maturities - trading, short-term investments, derivatives, and other miscellaneous assets.
Asset leverage defined as (a) invested assets adjusted to isolate credit risk by including only Credit Bonds (fixed maturities including mortgage loans less government bonds), excluding the Closed Block Division and ASCL, divided by (b) equity excluding the portion of AOCI attributable to FX remeasurement and goodwill. Peer average includes AFL, AEL, AMP, ATH, BHF, CNO, EQH, LNC, MET, PFG, RGA, UNM, and VOYA. As of March 31, 2020 and sourced from Form 10-Q filings or quarterly financial supplements.
11
Adjusted Operating Income & EPS Considerations
($ millions, except per share amounts)
2Q20 Reported
(1)
Assumption Update
•
Variable Investment
•
Income
Underwriting
•
Other
•
COVID-19 Net Expenses
•
Interest Rates
(2)
•
3Q20 Baseline
(3)
Adjusted
Adjusted
Operating Income
Earnings Per Share
Pre-Tax
After-Tax
$931
$1.85
One-time impact of 2Q20 assumption updates and other refinements
334
0.66
Assumes a normalized level; however, the potential exists for continued
downward re-valuation of Private Equity and Real Estate investments due to the
130
0.26
current adverse economic conditions
2Q20 normalized and 3Q20 adjusted for seasonal and other items
(155)
(0.31)
Net earnings impacts for certain segments
75
0.15
Estimated lower expenses from COVID-19 in 3Q20 net of expected benefits
25
0.05
3Q20 quarterly reduction in net investment income from portfolio reinvestment
(15)
(0.03)
$1,325
$2.63
3Q20 baseline includes items specific to the third quarter that reduce EPS by $0.19(4)
Note: See Appendix for segment detail.
See reconciliation in Appendix for Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share.
Impact of low interest rate environment may not be linear and may vary from indicated sensitivities at thresholds greater than those indicated. Assumes 7% annual turnover on ~$365 billion fixed income portfolio reinvested at new money yields consistent with 2Q20, 90 basis points below disposition yields on average. The earnings impact is split approximately 50% to U.S. Businesses and 50% to International Businesses.
EPS rollforward list of considerations not intended to be exhaustive and rollforward is not a projection of 3Q20 results. Does not consider future items such as share repurchases, business growth, and certain market impacts.
Items specific to the third quarter include implementation costs, underwriting seasonality, and COVID-19 impacts.
12
COVID-19 Potential Net Mortality and Cost Impacts
Net Mortality / Morbidity Sensitivity
Well-positionedto manage net mortality / morbidity risk
Compared to general population, impacts are mitigated by our younger age distribution, lower insured mortality reflecting impact of underwriting, and offsets associated with longevity businesses
For every incremental 100,000 U.S. fatalities:
May result in ~$70 million in reduced earnings
Impact depends on factors such as geographic concentration and the insured vs. uninsured population
Costs & Benefits
The company has taken steps to assist and care for our employees, their families, and our distribution partners and ensure we are able to serve our customers
COVID-19costs primarily related to International sales support
COVID-19benefits primarily related to lower U.S. travel and entertainment expenses
Net Mortality Experience(1)
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Longevity Impact on AOI
Mortality Impact on AOI
Pre-tax AOI Impact
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20(2)
($ millions)
COVID-19
Costs
($80)
($40)
($20)
COVID-19
Benefits
$30
$15
$15
Mortality experience compared to expectations includes Individual Life, Group Life, and International Businesses. Longevity experience compared to expectations includes Retirement and Individual Annuities.
4Q20 COVID-19 costs include $10 million in International Businesses and $10 million in Corporate & Other and 4Q20 COVID-19 benefits include $10 million in PGIM and $5 million in Corporate & Other.
13
Robust Capital Position and Sources of Funding
Capital Position
Parent company liquid assets > 3x annual fixed charges
PICA RBC ratio > 375%
Japan solvency margin ratios > 700%
Sources of Funding
Parent company highly liquid assets of $4.5 billion(1)
POK net sales proceeds of $1.7 billion in 2H20(2)
Free cash flow(3) ~65% of earnings over time
Off-Balance Sheet Resources
Resource
Capacity
Maturity Date
Credit Facility
$4.0 billion
July 2022
Contingent Capital
$1.5 billion
November 2023
$1.5 billion
May 2030
Prudential Holdings
¥100 billion
September 2024
of Japan Facility
As of June 30, 2020.
Highly liquid assets predominantly include cash, short-term investments, U.S. Treasury securities, obligations of other U.S. government authorities and agencies, and/or foreign government bonds.
Net proceeds primarily include the impact of intercompany loan settlements and other estimated closing costs.
Management view of free cash flow as a percentage of after-tax adjusted operating income includes dividends and returns of capital, net receipts from capital related intercompany loans, capital contributions to subsidiaries, and adjustments for M&A funding.
14
Key Messages
On track with our
2020 initiatives
WE MAKE LIVES BETTER by
Looking to do more
SOLVING the FINANCIAL CHALLENGES
of
our CHANGING WORLD
Supported by our
rock solid balance
sheet
15
Appendix
Retirement
Differentiated Capabilities Drive Growth in PRT, Full Service, and Stable Value
Earnings Contribution to Prudential
Trailing twelve months(1) ($ millions)
Retirement $1,109 17%
Key Priorities
Leverage Prudential's broad capabilities to expand customer solutions, including Financial Wellness programs
Grow in targeted Full Service retirement markets
Continue to grow Institutional Investment Products through market leadership, innovation, and expansion into adjacent products and markets
Institutional Investment Products Net Flows
($ billions)
$10.9
$4.3
$0.6
$1.4
$1.0
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Full Service Net Flows
($ billions)
$3.8
$0.3
($0.3)
($1.6)
($3.3)
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
(1) Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate & Other operations.
17
Group Insurance
Leading Group Benefits Provider with Opportunity to Further Diversify
Earnings Contribution to Prudential
Trailing twelve months(1) ($ millions)
Group 3%
$200
Earned Premiums & Fees
($ millions)
Group Life
Group Disability
$1,273
$1,251
$1,235
$1,272
$1,329
Key Priorities
Deepen employer and participant relationships with Financial Wellness programs
Execute on diversification strategy while maintaining pricing discipline
Maintain National segment share (>5,000 lives) and grow both Premier segment (100 to 5,000 lives) and Association
Diversify further into Group Disability and Voluntary products
Improve organizational and process efficiencies
Total Group Insurance Benefits Ratio(2)
89.6%
Target
Range(3)
85.5%
83.5%
84.8%
85.6%
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate & Other operations.
Benefits ratios excluding the impact of assumption updates and other refinements.
Targeted total benefit ratio range of 85% - 89%.
18
Individual Annuities
Strong Free Cash Flow Generation and Attractive Returns
Earnings Contribution to Prudential
Trailing twelve months(1) ($ millions)
Key Priorities
• Diversify our product mix with innovative solutions that
address changing market conditions
− Pivoting away from Highest Daily Income to less
interest rate sensitive solutions
Sales
Individual
Annuities
22%
$1,531
• Expand and deepen our reach through new and
existing distribution channels
• Embrace technology to transform the way we do
business
Prudential Annuities Life Assurance Co. Dividends to PFI(3)
Sales with
61%
Less Equity
Risk(2)
$2.7
Sales
($ billions)
61%
65%
64%
$2.7
$2.1
$1.9
($ millions)
70%
$286 $285 $285 $250
$1.3
$1,200
$1,141
$210
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2018
2019
Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate & Other operations.
Includes fixed annuities and other variable annuities. Excludes Highest Daily Income.
Dividends include Prudential Annuities Holding Co. but do not include The Prudential Insurance Company of America.
19
Individual Life
Broad Product Portfolio and Multi-Channel Distribution
Earnings Contribution to Prudential
Trailing twelve months(1) ($ millions)
Individual
Life
N/M
$33
Key Priorities
Improve profitability through operating model transformation, expense management, and pricing discipline
Expand digital capabilities to drive operating efficiencies and deepen distribution relationships, including leveraging the Assurance IQ platform
Shift business mix to less interest rate sensitive customer solutions, including the suspension of the single life guaranteed universal life product
Sales(2) - Product Mix
Sales(2) - Distribution Mix
($ millions)
Trailing twelve months
$209
$187
$184
$181
$175
47
40
40
Institutional
53
49
42
19%
30
23
48
35
67
94
88
87
Prudential
Independent
56
Advisors
61%
29
34
20%
24
24
26
2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20
Guaranteed Universal Life Variable Life Other Universal Life Term
Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate & Other operations.
Sales represented by annualized new business premiums.
20
Life Planner
Highly Productive Proprietary Distribution with Steady Long-term Growth Potential
Earnings Contribution to Prudential
Trailing twelve months(1) ($ millions)
Life Planner
20% $1,323
Key Priorities
Lead with protection solutions and expand product offerings to meet customers' evolving needs
Nurture and grow Life Planners
Expand in emerging growth markets including through selective M&A opportunities
Leverage and expand virtual capabilities
Sales(2)
($ millions)
$296
$327
$255
$266
$178
Sales - Currency Mix(2)
Trailing twelve months
Other 4%
JPY 13%
BRL
19%USD
64%
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Note: Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of The Prudential Life Insurance Company of Korea, Ltd ("POK") from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other.
Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate & Other operations.
Constant exchange rate basis. Foreign denominated activity translated to U.S. Dollars (USD) at uniform exchange rates for all periods presented, including Japanese Yen (JPY) 104 per U.S. Dollar and Brazilian Real (BRL) 3.9 per U.S. Dollar. U.S. Dollar-denominated activity is included based on the amounts as transacted in U.S. Dollars. Sales represented by annualized new business premiums.
21
Gibraltar Life and Other
Meeting Client Needs Via Multiple Channels
Earnings Contribution to Prudential
Trailing twelve months(1) ($ millions)
Key Priorities
Lead with protection solutions and expand product offerings to meet customers' evolving needs
$1,550
Gibraltar
Life &
Other
23%
Optimize Life Consultant force through quality and productivity
Strategically expand in third-party channels
Expand in emerging growth markets including through selective M&A opportunities
Leverage and expand virtual capabilities
Sales(2)
Sales Mix(2)
($ millions)
Trailing twelve months
Distribution
$298
$313
$309
Independent
$284
Agency 16%
$198
Life
Consultants
45%
Banks
39%
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Currency
Other 2%
JPY 10%
USD 88%
Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate & Other operations.
Constant exchange rate basis. Foreign denominated activity translated to U.S. Dollars (USD) at uniform exchange rates for all periods presented, including Japanese Yen (JPY) 104 per U.S. Dollar. U.S. Dollar- denominated activity is included based on the amounts as transacted in U.S. Dollars. Sales represented by annualized new business premiums.
22
Adjusted Operating Income Rollforward by Business
($ millions, pre-tax)
2Q20
3Q20
2Q20
COVID-19
COVID-19
3Q20
Reported(1)
Assumption
VII
Underwriting
(2)
Underwriting
(3)
Interest
Baseline(5)
Update
Other
Net
Other
Net
Rates(4)
Expenses
Expenses
PGIM
$324
-
-
-
(55)
(15)
-
-
10
-
$264
Retirement
$281
22
120
(160)
-
-
15
-
-
(5)
$273
Group
$5
(11)
5
55
-
-
(45)
-
-
(1)
$8
Insurance
Individual
$249
136
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$385
Annuities
Individual Life
($64)
92
30
30
(15)
-
(15)
-
-
(1)
$57
Life Planner
$304
43
10
(10)
5
35
(10)
-
(5)
(2)
$370
Gibraltar Life
$389
52
(35)
(15)
(15)
20
-
-
(20)
(6)
$370
& Other
Corporate
($541)
-
-
-
170
10
-
(15)
(10)
-
($386)
& Other
See reconciliation for Adjusted Operating Income on slide 27.
PGIM had Other Related Revenues above a normalized quarterly level by $45 million and $10 million of outsized service, distribution, and other revenues. Individual Life and Life Planner had lower than typical expenses of $15 million and $10 million, respectively. Life Planner and Gibraltar Life & Other include seasonally low annual premiums of $15 million and $10 million, respectively. Gibraltar Life & Other includes $25 million for favorable encaje performance. Corporate & Other reflects $15 million of implementation costs below a normalized quarterly level and $185 million of higher expenses primarily driven by increases in legal reserves.
Reflects implementation costs above a normalized quarterly level.
Impact of low interest rate environment may not be linear and may vary from indicated sensitivities at thresholds greater than those indicated. Assumes 7% annual turnover on ~$365 billion fixed income portfolio reinvested at new money yields consistent with 2Q20, 90 basis points below disposition yields on average. The earnings impact is split approximately 50% to U.S. Businesses and 50% to International Businesses.
EPS rollforward list of considerations not intended to be exhaustive and rollforward is not a projection of 3Q20 results. Does not consider future items such as share repurchases, business growth, and certain market impacts.
23
Seasonality of Key Financial Items
($ millions, pre-tax)
PGIM
3Q20
2Q20
Reported
(1)
Assumption
VII
Update
2Q20
4Q20
1Q21
3Q20
Other Related Revenues
COVID-19
Higher compensation
COVID-19
tend to be higher driven(2)
by
($40)
Net
Underwriting(1)
Other
(3)
Net
Underwriting
Other
Incentive & Agency Fees
Expenses
expense
Expenses
2Q21
3Q20
Interest
Baseline
(5)
(4)
Rates
Retirement
PGIM
Group
Retirement
Insurance
Group
Insurance
Individual
IndividualAnnuities
Annuities
Individual Life
Life Planner
Assurance IQ
Gibraltar Life
& Other
Corporate
Life Planner
& Other
Gibraltar Life
& Other
Corporate & Other
($20)
Lower reserve gains
($30)
Lower reserve gains
$40
Higher reserve gains
$324
-
-
-
(55)
(15)
-
-
$281
22
120
(160)
-
-
Lowest
-
($15)
15
underwriting gains
$5
(11)
5
55
-
-
(45)
-
$249
136
-
-
-
-
-
-
( 64)
Highest
92
30
30
(15)
-
Lowest
-
($30)
(15)
$20
underwriting gains
underwriting gains
$304
43
10
(10)
5
35
(10)
-
Higher revenue (annual
Lowest revenue
Medicare enrollment)
$389
52
(35)
(15)
(15)
20
-
-
($541)
-
-
-
170
10
$20
Highest-
premiums(15)
$10
Highest premiums
($75)
Higher expenses(2)
($30)
Higher compensation
expense
(1)
$25 Higher reserve gains
10
-
$264
-
(5)
$273
-
(1)
$8
-
-
$385
-
(1)
$57
(5)
(2)
$370
(20)
(6)
$370
(10)$20)
Lowest- premiums
($386)
($10)
Lowest premiums
Long-termcompensation expense for retiree eligible employees is recognized when awards are granted, typically in the first quarter of each year.
Total company expenses are typically higher than the quarterly average in the fourth quarter by $125 - $175 million. Approximately 50% of these seasonally higher expenses occur in Corporate & Other with the remaining expenses incurred within the other business units.
24
Diverse Businesses Create Complementary Exposures to Mortality and Longevity
1.53%
Cumulative Net
Mortality(1) as % of AOI
(2013 - YTD 2020)
Annual net mortality impact on AOI is minimal, rangingfrom (0.1%) to 2.8%
Net mortality was a positive contributorto AOI in six out of last seven years
Mortality experience compared to expectations includes Individual Life, Group Life, and International Businesses. Longevity experience compared to expectations includes Retirement and Individual Annuities.
Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance
25
Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Measures
Certain of the statements included in this presentation, including those regarding our international earnings mix, expected cost savings, the sale of
Prudential of Korea, actions to mitigate low rates, 2020 initiatives, and those under the headings "Key Priorities", "On Track with our 2020 Initiatives", "Looking to Do More", "Adjusted Operating Income & EPS Considerations", "COVID-19 Potential Net Mortality and Cost Impacts", "Adjusted Operating Income Rollforward by Business", and "Seasonality of Key Financial Items" constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "includes", "plans", "assumes", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "should", "will", "shall", or variations of such words are generally part of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Prudential Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Prudential Financial, Inc.'s actual results may differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking
statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such
forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections included in Prudential Financial, Inc.'s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Our (i) international earnings mix, expected cost savings, sale of Prudential of Korea, actions to mitigate low rates, 2020 initiatives and "Key Priorities", "On Track with our 2020 Initiatives", "Looking to Do More", and "Adjusted Operating Income & EPS Considerations" are subject to the risk that we will be unable to execute our strategy, (ii) "Seasonality of Key Financial Items" is subject to the risk that different earnings and expense patterns will emerge, and (iii) "COVID-19 Potential Net Mortality and Cost Impacts" are subject to the risk that actual deaths, mortality/morbidity losses, and expenses will exceed, possibly materially, those indicated, in each case, because of economic, market or
competitive conditions or other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prudential Financial, Inc. does not undertake to update any particular forward-looking statement included in this presentation.
This presentation includes references to adjusted operating income, adjusted book value, and adjusted operating return on equity, which is based on adjusted operating income and adjusted book value. Consolidated adjusted operating income and adjusted book value are not calculated based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). For additional information about adjusted operating income, adjusted book value, and adjusted operating return on equity and the comparable GAAP measures, including reconciliations between the comparable measures, please refer to our quarterly results news releases, which are available on our website at www.investor.prudential.com. Reconciliations are also included as part of this presentation.
Our 3Q20 earnings rollforward is based on after-tax adjusted operating income. Due to the inherent difficulty in reliably quantifying future realized investment gains/losses and changes in asset and liability values given their unknown timing and potential significance, we cannot, without unreasonable effort, provide rollforward based on income from continuing operations, which is the GAAP measure most comparable to adjusted operating income.
Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States is not affiliated with Prudential plc which is headquartered in the United Kingdom.
26
Reconciliations between Adjusted Operating Income and the Comparable GAAP Measure
($ millions)
Second Quarter
Year to Date
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss) attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc.
$
(2,409)
$
708
$
(2,680)
$
1,640
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
4
30
5
35
Net income (loss)
(2,405)
738
(2,675)
1,675
Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
4
30
5
35
Income (loss) attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc.
(2,409)
708
(2,680)
1,640
Less: Equity in earnings of operating joint ventures, net of taxes and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
38
(6)
47
18
Income (loss) (after-tax) before equity in earnings of operating joint ventures
(2,447)
714
(2,727)
1,622
Less: Reconciling Items:
Realized investment losses, net, and related charges and adjustments
(1)
(2,672)
(654)
(3,265)
(1,251)
Market experience updates
55
(207)
(886)
(207)
Divested and Run-off Businesses:
Closed Block Division
(22)
(21)
(23)
(40)
Other Divested and Run-off Businesses
(602)
168
(580)
415
Equity in earnings of operating joint ventures and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(54)
(4)
(63)
(37)
Other adjustments
(2)
32
-
77
-
Total reconciling items, before income taxes
(3,263)
(718)
(4,740)
(1,120)
Less: Income taxes, not applicable to adjusted operating income
(74)
(170)
(372)
(269)
Total reconciling items, after income taxes
(3,189)
(548)
(4,368)
(851)
After-tax adjusted operating income
742
1,262
1,641
2,473
Income taxes, applicable to adjusted operating income
189
332
429
663
Adjusted operating income before income taxes
$
931
$
1,594
$
2,070
$
3,136
Net Income Return on Equity
-8.5%
6.0%
Adjusted Operating Return on Equity
(3)
8.4%
12.4%
Note: Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of The Prudential Life Insurance Company of Korea, Ltd ("POK"). Adjusted operating income reflects the reclassification of results of POK from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other. POK's results are excluded from adjusted operating income as a result of the operation being held for sale.
Prior period numbers have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.
Represents adjustments not included in above reconciling items. "Other Adjustments" include certain components of the consideration for the Assurance IQ acquisition, which are recognized as compensation expense over the requisite service periods, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration.
Represents adjusted operating income after-tax, annualized for interim periods, divided by average Prudential Financial, Inc. equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income and adjusted to remove
amounts included for foreign currency exchange rate remeasurement.
27
Reconciliations between Adjusted Operating Income Per Share and the Comparable GAAP Measure
Second Quarter
Year to Date
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc.
$
(6.12)
$
1.71
$
(6.80)
$
3.93
Less: Reconciling Items:
Realized investment losses, net, and related charges and adjustments
(1)
(6.75)
(1.58)
(8.21)
(3.01)
Market experience updates
0.14
(0.50)
(2.23)
(0.50)
Divested and Run-off Businesses:
Closed Block Division
(0.06)
(0.05)
(0.06)
(0.10)
Other Divested and Run-off Businesses
(1.52)
0.41
(1.46)
1.00
Difference in earnings allocated to participating unvested share-based payment awards
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Other adjustments
(2)
0.08
-
0.19
-
Total reconciling items, before income taxes
(8.10)
(1.71)
(11.75)
(2.59)
Less: Income taxes, not applicable to adjusted operating income
(0.13)
(0.39)
(0.88)
(0.61)
Total reconciling items, after income taxes
(7.97)
(1.32)
(10.87)
(1.98)
After-tax adjusted operating income per share
$
1.85
$
3.03
$
4.07
$
5.91
Note: Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of The Prudential Life Insurance Company of Korea, Ltd ("POK"). Adjusted operating income reflects the reclassification of results of POK from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other. POK's results are excluded from adjusted operating income as a result of the operation being held for sale.
Prior period numbers have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.
Represents adjustments not included in above reconciling items. "Other Adjustments" include certain components of the consideration for the Assurance IQ acquisition, which are recognized as compensation expense over the requisite service periods, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration.
28
Reconciliations between Adjusted Book Value and the Comparable GAAP Measure
($ millions, except per share data)
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
GAAP book value
$
65,897
$
61,660
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)
30,837
23,982
GAAP book value excluding AOCI
35,060
37,678
Less: Cumulative effect of remeasurement of foreign currency
(1,593)
(2,070)
Adjusted book value
$
36,653
$
39,748
Number of diluted shares
398.1
414.3
GAAP book value per Common share - diluted
(1)
$
165.53
$
150.04
GAAP book value excluding AOCI per Common share - diluted
(1)
$
88.07
$
92.15
Adjusted book value per Common share - diluted
(1)
$
92.07
$
97.15
As of the second quarter of 2019, book value per share of Common Stock includes a $500 million increase in equity and a 6.2 million increase in diluted shares, reflecting the dilutive impact of exchangeable surplus
notes when book value per share is greater than $80.73. The $500 million of exchangeable surplus notes were converted into 6.2 million shares of Common Stock in the third quarter of 2019.
