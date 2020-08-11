Prudential Financial : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) announced today the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share of Common Stock, payable on September 17, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 25, 2020.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005652/en/