PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(PRU)
Prudential Financial : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

08/11/2020 | 04:19pm EDT

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) announced today the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share of Common Stock, payable on September 17, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 25, 2020.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 55 734 M - -
Net income 2020 704 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 712 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,9x
Yield 2020 6,24%
Capitalization 27 440 M 27 440 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 51 511
Free-Float 59,2%
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 69,36 $
Last Close Price 69,54 $
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charlie F. Lowrey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Karl J. Krapek Independent Director
Gilbert Fran Casellas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-25.82%27 440
AXA-30.93%48 629
PRUDENTIAL PLC-14.98%41 876
METLIFE, INC.-21.95%36 107
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-25.68%28 945
AFLAC INCORPORATED-29.17%26 713
