PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC

(PRU)
Prudential Financial, Inc. : to Participate in BofA Securities 2020 Insurance Conference; Live Audio Webcast Available

02/07/2020

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) will participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Insurance Conference on Thursday, February 13, 2020. On that day at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET, Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat with investors.

Interested parties may listen to the presentation through a live audio webcast on Prudential Financial’s Investor Relations website at investor.prudential.com. Please log on at least 15 minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software.

A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website through February 27, 2020.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 59 496 M
EBIT 2020 7 912 M
Net income 2020 5 221 M
Debt 2020 13 004 M
Yield 2020 4,63%
P/E ratio 2020 8,16x
P/E ratio 2021 7,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 38 018 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 100,83  $
Last Close Price 95,33  $
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Charlie F. Lowrey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Karl J. Krapek Director
Gilbert Fran Casellas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC1.70%37 430
AXA-1.45%63 833
METLIFE, INC.1.10%47 159
PRUDENTIAL PLC0.21%46 418
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.87%39 034
AFLAC-0.30%38 932
