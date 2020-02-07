Prudential Financial, Inc. : to Participate in BofA Securities 2020 Insurance Conference; Live Audio Webcast Available

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) will participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Insurance Conference on Thursday, February 13, 2020. On that day at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET, Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat with investors.

Interested parties may listen to the presentation through a live audio webcast on Prudential Financial’s Investor Relations website at investor.prudential.com. Please log on at least 15 minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software.

A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website through February 27, 2020.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

