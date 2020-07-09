Prudential Financial : PGIM Real Estate arranges $100M refinancing for 52 Broadway in Manhattan's Financial District

PGIM Real Estate arranges $100M refinancing for 52 Broadway in Manhattan's Financial District

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 - PGIM Real Estate has arranged $100 million 15-year refinancing for 52 Broadway, a 19-story, 426,000-square-foot office tower located in Manhattan's Financial District. The loan was secured by a partnership between Jack Resnick & Sons and Ruben Companies. PGIM Real Estate is the real estate investment and financing business of PGIM, the $1.3 trillion global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

Situated at the corner of Broadway and Exchange Place, 52 Broadway is net leased on a long-term basis to the United Federation of Teachers (UFT). The property, along with the adjacent building at 50 Broadway, serves as UFT's headquarters. It features a 1,000-person auditorium and 35 parking spaces in a below-grade garage. 52 Broadway comprises the entire blockfront of Exchange Place between Broadway and New Street and is located less than two blocks from the New York Stock Exchange.

'We were glad to be able to accommodate a long-term client by providing replacement financing for its maturing CMBS loan, while navigating the many complexities associated with arranging financing in this challenging environment,' said Tom Goodsite, PGIM Real Estate's managing director, who led the transaction on the company's behalf.

Goodsite added, 'We were able to lock in a rate in mid-April-about a month after receiving the initial request-and had the property inspected and toured after the rate-lock. The strength of our relationship with the borrower and the strength of the asset itself allowed us to move forward with the transaction at that time, despite the uncertain climate and while in the midst of New York City's lockdown.'

The borrower was represented by its longtime mortgage broker, The Singer & Bassuk Organization (SBO). SBO has arranged the financing of this property three times since 2002 and has arranged well in excess of $1 billion of financing for Jack Resnick & Sons in recent years.

