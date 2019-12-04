Log in
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC

(PRU)
Prudential Financial : Unveils New Sustainability Goals

12/04/2019

By Stephen Nakrosis

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) on Wednesday unveiled new sustainability goals to reduce the company's impact on the environment.

Prudential said the initiatives include a 65% reduction of domestic emissions by 2050, improved recycling and composting measures, and the allocation of 10% of its impact investing portfolio to sustainable investments by 2025.

"The full set of goals include operational targets to reduce the direct impact of Prudential's business activities around the world, as well as investment targets which will enable Prudential to achieve sustainable and environmentally responsible returns for investors," the company said.

Prudential also said each of its businesses will be responsible for implementing the new policies and the board's Corporate Governance and Business Ethics Committee will review progress on an annual basis.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC 0.42% 90.76 Delayed Quote.10.83%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 0.92% 1312.5 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
