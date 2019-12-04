Log in
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC

(PRU)
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

0
12/04/2019 | 07:40pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between February 15, 2019 and August 2, 2019. Prudential provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Prudential's misconduct, click here.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, in February 2019, Prudential filed its 2018 Form 10-K, touting full year and fourth quarter 2018 net income of $4.09 billion and $842 million, respectively. The Form 10-K alluded to the potential risk of changing mortality trends and its impact on the assumptions the Company used to calculate reserves, but made no disclosures that the Company was already experiencing mortality trend changes. Then, on May 1, 2019, Prudential announced disappointing earnings results that fell short of analyst expectations. Prudential nevertheless reassured investors that "with a foundation of a rock-solid balance sheet, [Prudential still] continued to return capital totaling $915 million to shareholders." At its June 2019 Investor Day conference, Prudential reaffirmed its financial performance as well as its prospects and future growth. Then, on July 31, 2019, Prudential's second quarter 2019 financial results fell short of expectations yet again and, as a result, the Company would take a pre-tax charge of $208 million to reserves, citing changes in "mortality assumptions" for the negative impact. Following its disclosures, Prudential's stock declined almost 16% to close at $85.95 per share.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 55 306 M
EBIT 2019 8 096 M
Net income 2019 4 304 M
Debt 2019 13 067 M
Yield 2019 4,42%
P/E ratio 2019 9,02x
P/E ratio 2020 7,46x
EV / Sales2019 0,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
Capitalization 36 486 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC
Duration : Period :
Prudential Financial Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 99,10  $
Last Close Price 90,76  $
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charlie F. Lowrey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
K. Andrew Crighton Chief Medical Officer
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Karl J. Krapek Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC10.83%36 333
AXA28.65%64 651
METLIFE, INC.17.75%44 464
PRUDENTIAL PLC-7.24%43 774
AFLAC13.54%37 971
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION34.64%37 140
