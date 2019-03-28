Prudential PLC Appoints Directors for M&G Prudential Ahead of Demerger

By Adam Clark

Prudential said Thursday that it has appointed three nonexecutive directors to its M&G Prudential business ahead of its planned demerger.

The insurer appointed Caroline Silver, managing director at investment bank Moelis &, as senior independent director.

She is joined by Clive Adamson, a former regulator at the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority, and Robin Lawther, previously an investment banker with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

Prudential is yet to reveal the exact timeline for the demerger of M&G Prudential, a U.K.-based insurer-and-asset manager which oversees 341 billion pounds ($450.20 billion) in assets. Prudential is spinning off the business as a separate FTSE 100 company in order to focus on higher-growth opportunities in Asia, the U.S. and Africa.

As previously announced, the independent business will be led by Chief Executive John Foley and chaired by Mike Evans.

