Prudential PLC Appoints Directors for M&G Prudential Ahead of Demerger

03/28/2019 | 08:26am EDT

By Adam Clark

Prudential said Thursday that it has appointed three nonexecutive directors to its M&G Prudential business ahead of its planned demerger.

The insurer appointed Caroline Silver, managing director at investment bank Moelis &, as senior independent director.

She is joined by Clive Adamson, a former regulator at the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority, and Robin Lawther, previously an investment banker with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

Prudential is yet to reveal the exact timeline for the demerger of M&G Prudential, a U.K.-based insurer-and-asset manager which oversees 341 billion pounds ($450.20 billion) in assets. Prudential is spinning off the business as a separate FTSE 100 company in order to focus on higher-growth opportunities in Asia, the U.S. and Africa.

As previously announced, the independent business will be led by Chief Executive John Foley and chaired by Mike Evans.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.34% 99.58 Delayed Quote.2.01%
MOELIS & CO 0.82% 42.78 Delayed Quote.24.43%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 0.14% 1530 Delayed Quote.11.31%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 0.00% 162.8 End-of-day quote.16.37%
