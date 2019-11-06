Prudential : Block listing application

Prudential plc
Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 2,700,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Shares') to be admitted to the Official List.
These Shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of exercising of future share options pursuant to the following share schemes:
|
Schemes
|
Shares
|
Prudential Savings-Related Share Option Scheme
|
1,750,000
|
Prudential International Savings-Related Share Option Scheme for Non-Employees
|
950,000
The admission date for these Shares is expected to be Thursday 7 November 2019. When issued, these Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.
Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America or with the Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.
Name of contact and telephone number for queries
Jennie Webb, Share Plans and Share Capital Manager, +44 (0)20 3977 9750
Name of duly authorised officer of issuerresponsible for making notification
Chris Smith, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0)20 3977 9639
Date of notification
6 November 2019
