PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
Prudential : Block listing application

11/06/2019 | 04:10am EST

Prudential plc

--------------------

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 2,700,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Shares') to be admitted to the Official List.

These Shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of exercising of future share options pursuant to the following share schemes:

Schemes

Shares

Prudential Savings-Related Share Option Scheme

1,750,000

Prudential International Savings-Related Share Option Scheme for Non-Employees

950,000

The admission date for these Shares is expected to be Thursday 7 November 2019. When issued, these Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America or with the Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries

Jennie Webb, Share Plans and Share Capital Manager, +44 (0)20 3977 9750

Name of duly authorised officer of issuerresponsible for making notification

Chris Smith, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0)20 3977 9639

Date of notification

6 November 2019

Disclaimer

Prudential plc published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 09:09:18 UTC
