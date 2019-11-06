Prudential : Block listing application

Prudential plc

--------------------

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 2,700,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Shares') to be admitted to the Official List.

These Shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of exercising of future share options pursuant to the following share schemes:

Schemes Shares Prudential Savings-Related Share Option Scheme 1,750,000 Prudential International Savings-Related Share Option Scheme for Non-Employees 950,000

The admission date for these Shares is expected to be Thursday 7 November 2019. When issued, these Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America or with the Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries

Jennie Webb, Share Plans and Share Capital Manager, +44 (0)20 3977 9750

Name of duly authorised officer of issuerresponsible for making notification

Chris Smith, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0)20 3977 9639

Date of notification

6 November 2019