Prudential : Blocklisting application

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)

(Stock code: 2378)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 2,700,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Shares") to be admitted to the Official List.

These Shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of exercising of future share options pursuant to the following share schemes:

Schemes Shares Prudential Savings-Related Share Option Scheme 1,750,000 Prudential International Savings-Related Share Option Scheme for Non-Employees 950,000

The admission date for these Shares is expected to be Thursday 7 November 2019. When issued, these Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America or with the Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries

Jennie Webb, Share Plans and Share Capital Manager, +44 (0)20 3977 9750

Name of duly authorised officer of issuer responsible for making notification

Chris Smith, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0)20 3977 9639

Date of notification 6 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Prudential plc comprises:

Chairman

Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca

Executive Directors

Michael Andrew Wells (Group Chief Executive), Mark Thomas FitzPatrick CA and Stuart James Turner FCA FCSI FRM

Independent Non-executive Directors

Sir Howard John Davies, David John Alexander Law ACA, Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala FCA,

Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP, The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA, Alice Davey Schroeder, Thomas Ros Watjen, Jane Fields Wicker-MiurinOBE and Amy Yok Tak Yip

* For identification purposes