PRUDENTIAL PLC    PRU   GB0007099541

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
02/13 11:30:00 am
1475.75 GBp   -2.01%
08:49pPRUDENTIAL : Changes in issued share capital
PU
03:32pBarclays chief Staley probed over Epstein ties
RE
10:11aTIDJANE THIAM : Investment bank loss mars Thiam's final act at Credit Suisse
RE
Prudential : Changes in issued share capital

02/13/2020 | 08:49pm EST

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: Prudential plc

Stock code: 2378

Date submitted: 14 February 2020

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Ordinary shares of GBP 0.05 each

I.

Issued shares as a % of

Closing market price per

% discount/

existing number of issued

Issues of shares

Issue price per share

share of the immediately

premium of issue price to

No. of shares

shares before relevant

(Notes 6 and 7)

(Notes 1 and 7)

preceding business day

market price

share issue

(Note 5)

(Note 7)

(Notes 4, 6 and 7)

Opening balance as at

(Note 2)

2,601,334,842

6 February 2020

(Note 3)

Exercise of options under the

13,188

0.000507%

GBP 11.040000

GBP 15.060000

26.69% Discount

Prudential Savings-Related

Share Option Scheme

Exercise of options under the

Prudential Savings-Related

4,422

0.000170%

GBP 11.552000

GBP 15.060000

23.29% Discount

Share Option Scheme

Exercise of options under the

Prudential Savings-Related

395

0.000015%

GBP 14.550000

GBP 15.060000

3.39% Discount

Share Option Scheme

Share repurchases

N/A

N/A

Closing balance as at

(Note 8)

2,601,352,847

13 February 2020

For Main Board listed issuers

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each issue of securities as set out in Section I, it has been duly authorised by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 9)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for the listing imposed by the Listing Rules under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 10);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

For Main Board listed issuers

Notes to Section I:

  1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.
  2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 13.25A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 13.25B, whichever is the later.
  3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 13.25A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.
  4. The percentage change in the number of issued shares of listed issuer is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total number of shares in issue (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.
  5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".
  6. In the context of a repurchase of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share repurchase".
  8. In the context of a redemption of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share redemption"; and
    • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".
  10. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.
  11. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases.
  12. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.

For Main Board listed issuers

II.

  1. Purchase report

Trading

Number of

Method of purchase

Price per share or highest

securities

Lowest price paid $

Total paid $

date

(Note)

price paid $

purchased

N/A

N/A

Total

N/A

N/A

  1. Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange
  1. Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary resolution)
  2. % of number of shares in issue at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange since date of resolution

( (a) x 100 )

Number of shares in issue

  1. _____________
    N/A %

We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated ___________________ which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any purchases set out in A above which

were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II:

Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

Submitted by:

Wong Shuk Ying

(Name)

Title:

Deputy Group Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Disclaimer

Prudential plc published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 01:48:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 36 118 M
EBIT 2019 4 350 M
Net income 2019 3 132 M
Debt 2019 4 057 M
Yield 2019 2,53%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,17x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
Capitalization 38 380 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Prudential plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 589,44  GBp
Last Close Price 1 482,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Wells Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman
Mark Thomas FitzPatrick Group COO, CFO & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL PLC2.28%50 604
AXA0.62%66 198
METLIFE, INC.2.79%48 026
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.76%39 138
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC2.36%38 265
AFLAC-0.95%38 084
