Prudential : Declaration of a distribution in Specie in connection with the demerger and separate listing of M&G plc on the London Stock Exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)

(Stock code: 2378)

DECLARATION OF A DISTRIBUTION IN SPECIE

IN CONNECTION WITH THE DEMERGER AND SEPARATE LISTING OF M&G PLC

ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

This announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.45 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

Demerger and separate listing of M&G

Reference is made to (i) the shareholders' circular of Prudential dated 25 September 2019 (the "Circular") regarding the Demerger and (ii) the announcement of Prudential dated 15 October 2019 regarding the results of the General Meeting and the passing of the Demerger Resolution. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms and expressions used in this announcement shall have the respective meanings assigned to them in the Circular.

Demerger Dividend

On 20 October 2019, a board committee of the Prudential Board approved the Demerger Dividend.

Pursuant to the Demerger Dividend, Qualifying Shareholders (including Qualifying Hong Kong Shareholders and Qualifying UK Shareholders) will be entitled to receive:

one M&G Share for each Prudential Share

held by them at the Record Time. Shareholders will continue to own their existing Prudential Shares unless they sell or transfer them in the usual course.

Qualifying Hong Kong Shareholders are holders of Prudential Shares who were registered on the Hong Kong Register at the Record Time for Hong Kong Shareholders (5.00pm Hong Kong time on 18 October 2019), whereas Qualifying UK Shareholders are holders of Prudential Shares who were registered on the UK Register at the Record Time for UK Shareholders (6.00pm UK time on 18 October 2019).

Following the Demerger, it is expected that the M&G Shares will have a premium listing on the Official List and be admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.

It is expected that the Demerger will be completed and that the M&G Shares will be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities by no later than 8.00am UK time on 21 October 2019.

- 1 -