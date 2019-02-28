Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Prudential PLC    PRU   GB0007099541

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/28 08:03:01 am
1581.5 GBp   +0.57%
07:50aPRUDENTIAL PLC : Heads of Asian, North American Units to Step Down From Board
DJ
07:26aPRUDENTIAL : Directorate Change
PU
02/26UK finance sector ready for any type of Brexit - minister
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Prudential : Directorate Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 07:26am EST

28 February 2019

Directorate Change

Prudential plc ('Prudential') announces changes to the composition of its Board.

As part of our progress towards the demerger of M&GPrudential, John Foley, Chief Executive of M&GPrudential, Nic Nicandrou, Chief Executive of Prudential Corporation Asia, and Michael Falcon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the North American Business Unit, will step down as members of Prudential's Board at the end of the AnnualGeneral Meeting ('AGM') on 16 May 2019. They will remain in their executive roles and as members of the Group Executive Committee.

Lord Turner of Ecchinswell has decided to retire from the Board at the end of the AGM. He joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director and member of the Risk Committee in September 2015, and became a member of the Audit Committee in May 2017.

Paul Manduca, Chairman of Prudential, said: 'We have reviewed the composition of the Board in the context of the demerger of M&GPrudential, towards which we continue to make good progress.

'John Foley will naturally stand down from the Board as part of M&GPrudential's transition to an independent business. Given Prudential's changed shape following the demerger, we have decided that the roles of Chief Executive of Prudential Corporation Asia and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the North American Business Unit will no longer be positions on the Board.

'I would like to take the opportunity to thank John Foley, Nic Nicandrou and Michael Falcon for their service to the Board. They will continue to lead their respective Business Units, work closely with the Board and remain members of the Group Executive Committee.

'In advance of his retirement in May 2019, I would also like to thank Lord Turner for his service. His experience has been of great value to the Board and the Risk and Audit committees.'

Enquiries:

Media

Investors/Analysts

Jonathan Oliver

+44 (0)20 7548 3537

Chantal Waight

+44 (0)20 7548 3039

Tom Willetts

+44 (0)20 7548 2776

Richard Gradidge

+44 (0)20 7548 3860

William Elderkin

+44 (0)20 3480 5590

Notes to Editors:

About Prudential's Board

The following Directors will be proposed for election and re-election at the Company's AGM on 16 May 2019:

Name

Board role

Paul Manduca

Chairman

Mike Wells

Group Chief Executive

Mark FitzPatrick

Chief Financial Officer

James Turner

Group Chief Risk Officer

Philip Remnant

Senior Independent Director

Sir Howard Davies

Independent Non-Executive Director

David Law

Independent Non-Executive Director

Kai Nargolwala

Independent Non-Executive Director

Anthony Nightingale

Independent Non-Executive Director

Alice Schroeder

Independent Non-Executive Director

Tom Watjen

Independent Non-Executive Director

Fields Wicker-Miurin

Independent Non-Executive Director

The following Directors will step down as members of Prudential's Board at the end of the AGM on 16 May 2019:

Michael Irving Falcon

John William Foley

Nicolaos Andreas Nicandrou

Jonathan Adair Lord Turner

Regulatory disclosures

The Company confirms that there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. There are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders of Prudential.

About Prudential plc

Prudential plc and its affiliated companies constitute one of the world's leading financial services groups, serving over 26 million customers, with £664 billion of assets under management (as at 30 June 2018). Prudential plc is incorporated in England and Wales and is listed on the stock exchanges in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York. Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.

Disclaimer

Prudential plc published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 12:25:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRUDENTIAL PLC
07:50aPRUDENTIAL PLC : Heads of Asian, North American Units to Step Down From Board
DJ
07:26aPRUDENTIAL : Directorate Change
PU
02/26UK finance sector ready for any type of Brexit - minister
RE
02/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 banks on financial stocks; Persimmon knocks hou..
RE
02/20Wholesale insurers given all clear by British watchdog
RE
02/19Aviva, NatWest to join 'Brexodus' of business to EU
RE
02/13PRUDENTIAL : Disclosure of director's details
PU
02/11Australian Housing Finance Falls Steeply in December
DJ
02/07METLIFE : Big U.S. Insurers Log Profit Declines
DJ
02/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 45 583 M
EBIT 2018 4 550 M
Net income 2018 3 294 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,21%
P/E ratio 2018 11,97
P/E ratio 2019 9,96
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 40 778 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Prudential PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 19,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Wells Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman
Mark FitzPatrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicolaos Andreas Nicandrou Executive Director
Howard John Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL PLC12.16%54 246
AXA17.22%60 971
METLIFE8.74%43 077
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL17.81%39 293
AFLAC7.35%36 759
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.16.26%33 400
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.