Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Prudential plc    PRU   GB0007099541

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Prudential : Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since July 2016 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 10:46am EDT

Prudential PLC Sponsored ADR (PUK) is currently at $37.01, down $2.41 or 6.11%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 9, 2019, when it closed at $36.60

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since July 5, 2016, when it fell 7.9%

-- Currently down five of the past six days

-- Currently down four consecutive days; down 11.8% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since July 10, 2019, when it fell for four straight trading days

-- Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 29, 2016, when it fell 16.39%

-- Up 4.64% year-to-date

-- Down 32.88% from its all-time closing high of $55.14 on Jan. 24, 2018

-- Down 18.37% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 6, 2018), when it closed at $45.34

-- Down 21.87% from its 52 week closing high of $47.37 on Sept. 21, 2018

-- Up 9.79% from its 52 week closing low of $33.71 on Dec. 21, 2018

-- Traded as low as $37.00; lowest intraday level since Jan. 15, 2019, when it hit $36.95

-- Down 6.14% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Dec. 6, 2018, when it fell as much as 8.51%

All data as of 10:21:39 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PRUDENTIAL PLC -2.12% 157.2 End-of-day quote.12.37%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -5.78% 1506.994 Delayed Quote.14.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRUDENTIAL PLC
10:46aPRUDENTIAL : Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since July 2016 ..
DJ
06:01aLONDON MARKETS: U.K. Stocks Stumble On U.S.-China Trade Tensions
DJ
08/02Regulatory tussle delays UK pension superfunds to 2020 - sources
RE
08/01Dow Industrials Fall About 200 Points on New Tariffs
DJ
08/01British insurer Aviva looking to sell Asia business - sources
RE
08/01U.S. Stock Futures Pause Following Fed Rate Cut
DJ
08/01U.S. Stock Futures Nudge Higher
DJ
08/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 42 482 M
EBIT 2019 4 683 M
Net income 2019 4 000 M
Debt 2019 4 057 M
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,51x
EV / Sales2019 1,07x
EV / Sales2020 1,02x
Capitalization 41 423 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Prudential plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 957,40  GBp
Last Close Price 1 600,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 45,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Wells Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman
Mark FitzPatrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicolaos Andreas Nicandrou Executive Director
Howard John Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL PLC14.16%50 220
AXA18.25%59 082
METLIFE15.17%44 259
AFLAC15.30%38 892
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL8.60%35 688
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.16.68%33 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group