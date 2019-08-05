Prudential : Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since July 2016 -- Data Talk

Prudential PLC Sponsored ADR (PUK) is currently at $37.01, down $2.41 or 6.11%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 9, 2019, when it closed at $36.60

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since July 5, 2016, when it fell 7.9%

-- Currently down five of the past six days

-- Currently down four consecutive days; down 11.8% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since July 10, 2019, when it fell for four straight trading days

-- Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 29, 2016, when it fell 16.39%

-- Up 4.64% year-to-date

-- Down 32.88% from its all-time closing high of $55.14 on Jan. 24, 2018

-- Down 18.37% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 6, 2018), when it closed at $45.34

-- Down 21.87% from its 52 week closing high of $47.37 on Sept. 21, 2018

-- Up 9.79% from its 52 week closing low of $33.71 on Dec. 21, 2018

-- Traded as low as $37.00; lowest intraday level since Jan. 15, 2019, when it hit $36.95

-- Down 6.14% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Dec. 6, 2018, when it fell as much as 8.51%

All data as of 10:21:39 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet