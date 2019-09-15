Log in
PRUDENTIAL PLC

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Prudential : Eastspring Investments Raises $122 Million for Bond Fund

0
09/15/2019 | 10:55pm EDT

By Ben Otto

Eastspring Investments has raised $122 million for a new target-income bond fund in Malaysia, it said Monday.

Eastspring, Prudential PLC's (PRU.LN) $216 billion Asian asset-management arm, said that in the low interest-rate environment investors have been drawn to the fund's return of about 40% of its net asset value at the end of its third year and by the potential distributions of 4.7% to 5.0% a year.

Target Income Fund 8, launched in July, is the largest closed-end bond fund to be rolled out this year in Malaysia, Eastspring said.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 48 643 M
EBIT 2019 4 788 M
Net income 2019 3 631 M
Debt 2019 4 057 M
Yield 2019 3,40%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 8,88x
EV / Sales2019 0,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 39 679 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Prudential plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 860,91  GBp
Last Close Price 1 533,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Wells Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman
Mark FitzPatrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicolaos Andreas Nicandrou Executive Director
Howard John Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL PLC9.34%49 405
AXA20.56%60 057
METLIFE17.80%45 296
AFLAC13.63%38 330
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL10.14%36 753
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.22.61%35 507
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
