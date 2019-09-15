Prudential : Eastspring Investments Raises $122 Million for Bond Fund

By Ben Otto



Eastspring Investments has raised $122 million for a new target-income bond fund in Malaysia, it said Monday.

Eastspring, Prudential PLC's (PRU.LN) $216 billion Asian asset-management arm, said that in the low interest-rate environment investors have been drawn to the fund's return of about 40% of its net asset value at the end of its third year and by the potential distributions of 4.7% to 5.0% a year.

Target Income Fund 8, launched in July, is the largest closed-end bond fund to be rolled out this year in Malaysia, Eastspring said.

