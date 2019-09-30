Prudential : Fined GBP23.9 Million Over Nonadvised Annuities Sales Failures

By Adria Calatayud



The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority on Monday fined Prudential PLC (PRU.LN) 23.9 million pounds ($29.3 million) for failures related to nonadvised sales of annuities.

The regulator said the U.K. insurer failed to ensure that its customers were informed that they may get a better deal and failed to take reasonable care to organize and control its affairs in breach of its obligation to ensure fair treatment of customers. The company also failed to ensure that documentation used by call handlers was appropriate and failed to monitor calls with customers properly, the FCA said.

These shortcomings relate to the period between July 2008 and September 2017, the regulator said.

Prudential's nonadvised annuity business focused on selling annuities directly to existing Prudential pension holders, but companies are required to explain to customers that they may get a better rate if they shop around on the open market, the FCA said.

