PRUDENTIAL PLC    PRU   GB0007099541

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
Prudential Forms Strategic Bancassurance Partnership With TMB Bank

03/18/2020 | 09:11pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

A unit of Prudential PLC has entered into a 15-year bancassurance agreement with Thailand's TMB Bank PCL, a transaction valued at $754 million.

Under the deal, the U.K. insurer can sell its life insurance products through the networks of TMB and Thanachart Bank Public Co. in Thailand from January 2021, Prudential and TMB said in a statement Thursday.

The agreement means Prudential will replace FWD Life Insurance Public Co. as TMB's bancassurance partner.

FWD and TMB entered into a 15-year bancassurance agreement in January 2017.

"The new agreement significantly expands and extends Prudential' s successful partnership with Thanachart Bank to TMB Bank, which, following their merger, is the sixth-largest bank by deposits and fourth-largest bank by branches in Thailand," Prudential said.

Long-term bancassurance agreements in Asia are very attractive to foreign insurers as the region experiences a rise in the income of middle-class citizens, many of whom are under-insured.

These agreements typically grant insurers exclusive rights to sell their products and can be highly valuable to foreign insurers seeking a foothold in new markets.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PRUDENTIAL PLC -9.27% 710.8 Delayed Quote.-45.94%
THANACHART CAPITAL PCL End-of-day quote.
TMB BANK PCL End-of-day quote.
