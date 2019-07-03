Prudential : M&GPrudential investor and analyst conference

3 July 2019

M&GPrudential investor and analyst conference

Prudential plc today announces that M&GPrudential is holding a conference for investors and analysts in London on 3 July 2019.

The conference aims to provide a deeper insight into M&GPrudential, covering the distinctive capabilities that position it to capture the long-term opportunities in its key savings and investments markets. It will also include a review of past financial performance with a new segmental analysis.

John Foley, M&GPrudential's Chief Executive, said: 'We operate in attractive, growing markets underpinned by long-term favourable demographics, in particular ageing populations and the shift to private sector responsibility for retirement. The profitable growth prospects for M&GPrudential are substantial, given the scale and capabilities of our savings and investment business and our expanding international footprint.

'We look forward to showcasing M&GPrudential's unique business mix, which when combined with our disciplined approach to capital management, will underpin our ability to achieve profitable growth and deliver an attractive total return for shareholders.'

In March 2018, Prudential plc announced its intention to demerge M&GPrudential, the international savings and investments business formed by the merger of asset manager M&G and Prudential's UK and Europe insurance operations.

Enquiries:

Notes to Editors:

Investor conference

The investor conference is available to view via live webcast from 10.30am and the presentation materials can also be viewed on Prudential plc's website from the same time. To register for the webcast please follow the link below or visit Prudential plc's website at www.prudential.co.uk

Link to webcast: https://www.investis-live.com/mandgprudential/5d0270e0356b240b00a4d517/ikmw

Agenda

Time Topic Speaker From 10.00 10.30 - 11.00 11.00 - 11.25 11.25 - 11.40 11.40 - 12.00 12.00 - 13.00 13.00 - 13.25 13.25 - 13.45 13.45 - 14.15 14.15 - 14.45 14.45 - 16.00 Registration Welcome and Introduction Investment Engine Institutional Deep Dive Customer and Distribution UK Retail Savings Lunch Customer and Distribution Global Asset Mgmt Distribution Customer and Distribution Heritage Finance & Capital Break Q&A & Close John Foley, Chief Executive Jack Daniels, Chief Investment Officer William Nicoll, Head of Institutional Fixed Income David Macmillan, Chief Customer & Distribution Officer Joffy Willcocks, Global Head of Asset Mgmt. Distribution Roddy Thomson, Chief Operating Officer & MD Heritage Clare Bousfield, Chief Financial Officer John Foley and Presenter Panel

M&GPrudential at a glance1

An integrated asset manager and owner

· £321bn in total in-house funds and managed assets, driving investment innovation and attracting third party funds

· £174bn of in-house funds, including the UK's largest With Profits fund at £131bn

· £147bn in external institutional and retail assets under management (AUM), growing by 213% in 10 years

Scaled for further UK and international expansion

· £260bn of UK AUM

· £49bn of European AUM

· £15bn2of international AUM from across North America, Asia, Australia and RSA

· Serving 5.5m3retail and 900 institutional clients

· A growing distribution platform of operations in 28 countries

Positioned for secular growth in demand for investment solutions

· At scale positioning across a broad range of investment capabilities to meet demand for yield and risk mitigation solutions

· £43bn in PruFunds AUM (+20% vs. 2017) providing smoothed returns and access to M&GPrudential's leading multi-asset capabilities

· One of the world's largest investors in private credit, infrastructure and UK commercial property

Delivering long term client investment performance

· 74% of mutual fund AUM in top 2 performance quartiles based on three-year track record

· 88% of segregated and pooled mandates meet or exceed targets

· Positive PruFund Growth pension returns every year since 2008 launch

Investing in digital business transformation to deliver market-leading customer experiences and reduce costs

· Shareholder investment of c.£250m on track to deliver annual shareholder cost savings of c.£145m by 2022 as previously announced

