Prudential : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)
(Stock code: 2378)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
|
Michael Wells
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
|
Group Chief Executive (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|
auction monitor
a)
Name
|
Prudential plc
b)
LEI
|
5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|
a)
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
Identification code
|
GB0007099541
b)
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of shares through the Prudential Group Share
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
|
|
GBP 14.1400
|
14
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
14
- Price
|
GBP 14.1400
Date of the transaction
2019-09-09
f)
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
|
Mark FitzPatrick
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
|
Group Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|
a)
Name
|
Prudential plc
b)
LEI
|
5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|
a)
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
Identification code
|
GB0007099541
b)
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of shares through the Prudential Group Share
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
GBP 14.1400
|
12
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
12
- Price
|
GBP 14.1400
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-09-09
f)
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
|
John Foley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
|
Chief Executive, M&GPrudential (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|
a)
Name
|
Prudential plc
b)
LEI
|
5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|
a)
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
Identification code
|
GB0007099541
b)
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of shares through the Prudential Group Share
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
GBP 14.1400
|
14
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
14
- Price
|
GBP 14.1400
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-09-09
f)
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
Additional information
Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.
Contact
Leila Gadsden-Chaiboub, Company Secretarial Assistant, +44 (0)20 3977 9084
Chris Smith, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0)20 3977 9639
10 September 2019, London
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Prudential plc comprises:
Chairman
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca
Executive Directors
Michael Andrew Wells (Group Chief Executive), Mark Thomas FitzPatrick CA and Stuart James Turner FCA FCSI FRM
Independent Non-executive Directors
Sir Howard John Davies, David John Alexander Law ACA, Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala FCA, Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP, The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA,
Alice Davey Schroeder, Thomas Ros Watjen, Jane Fields Wicker-MiurinOBE and Amy Yok Tak Yip
