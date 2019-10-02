Prudential : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Additional information
Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.
Contact
Jennie Webb, Share Plans and Share Capital Manager, +44 (0)20 3977 9750
Chris Smith, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0)20 3977 9639
2 October 2019, London
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Prudential plc comprises:
Chairman
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca
Executive Directors
Michael Andrew Wells (Group Chief Executive), Mark Thomas FitzPatrick CA and Stuart James Turner FCA FCSI FRM
Independent Non-executive Directors
Sir Howard John Davies, David John Alexander Law ACA, Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala FCA,
Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP, The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA, Alice Davey Schroeder, Thomas Ros Watjen, Jane Fields Wicker-MiurinOBE and Amy Yok Tak Yip
* For identification purposes