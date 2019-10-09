Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Prudential plc    PRU   GB0007099541

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Prudential : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 10:26pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)

(Stock code: 2378)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Wells

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Executive (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Prudential plc

b)

LEI

5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GB0007099541

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through the Prudential Group Share

Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 13.94

13

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

13

- Price

GBP 13.94

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-10-08

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

- 1 -

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark FitzPatrick

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

(PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Prudential plc

b)

LEI

5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GB0007099541

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through the Prudential Group Share

Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 13.94

14

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

14

- Price

GBP 13.94

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-10-08

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

- 2 -

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

John Foley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive, M&GPrudential (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Prudential plc

b)

LEI

5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GB0007099541

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through the Prudential Group Share

Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 13.94

12

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

12

- Price

GBP 13.94

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-10-08

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Additional information

Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.

Contact

Leila Gadsden-Chaiboub, Company Secretarial Assistant, +44 (0)20 3977 9084

Chris Smith, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0)20 3977 9639

9 October 2019, London

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Prudential plc comprises:

Chairman

Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca

Executive Directors

Michael Andrew Wells (Group Chief Executive), Mark Thomas FitzPatrick CA and Stuart James Turner FCA FCSI FRM

Independent Non-executive Directors

Sir Howard John Davies, David John Alexander Law ACA, Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala FCA,

Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP, The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA, Alice Davey Schroeder, Thomas Ros Watjen, Jane Fields Wicker-MiurinOBE and Amy Yok Tak Yip

* For identification purposes

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Prudential plc published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 02:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRUDENTIAL PLC
10:26pPRUDENTIAL : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons disch..
PU
02:57aNational Grid offloads $3.4 billion of UK pension risk to Rothesay Life
RE
10/07PRUDENTIAL : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons disch..
PU
10/03PRUDENTIAL : Notification of Major Interests in Shares
PU
10/03PRUDENTIAL : Major Shareholding Notification
PU
10/02PRUDENTIAL : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons disch..
PU
10/01Credit Suisse clears its CEO in spying scandal that rocked Swiss banking
RE
10/01PRUDENTIAL : Eastspring buys second Thai asset manager to boost growth
RE
10/01"Built on lie" funds face tougher rules starting in 2020
RE
09/30PRUDENTIAL : Eastspring Buys 50.1% of Thanachart Fund For GBP108 Million
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 39 834 M
EBIT 2019 4 888 M
Net income 2019 3 738 M
Debt 2019 4 057 M
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 9,75x
P/E ratio 2020 8,22x
EV / Sales2019 1,01x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
Capitalization 36 042 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Prudential plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 840,91  GBp
Last Close Price 1 392,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 65,2%
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Wells Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman
Mark FitzPatrick Group COO, CFO & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL PLC-0.68%43 859
AXA19.39%58 806
METLIFE6.75%41 044
AFLAC12.03%37 789
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC4.17%34 760
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION20.91%33 734
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group