Prudential : Notification of Major Interests in Shares

02/12/2020 | 09:51pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)

(Stock code: 2378)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying

issuer of existing shares to which voting rightsPrudential plc are attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Norges Bank

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Oslo, Norway

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

- 1 -

5.

Date on which the threshold was crossed or

10 February 2020

reachedvi:

6.

Date on which issuer notified

11 February 2020

(DD/MM/YYYY):

7.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

instruments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation on

the date on which

2.99%

0.01%

2.998%

2,601,316,917

threshold was crossed

or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

3.99%

0.00%

3.99%

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if possible)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB0007099541

77,815,026

2.99%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

77,815,026

2.99%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Expira-

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Exercise/

that may be acquired if the

tion

% of voting rights

strument

Conversion Periodxi

instrument is

datex

exercised/converted.

Shares on loan

At any time

181,573

0.01 %

(right to recall)

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

181,573

0.01%

- 2 -

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of

Exercise/

financial

Expiration

Physical or cash

Number of voting

Conversion

% of voting rights

instru-

datex

settlementxii

rights

Period xi

ment

N/A

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does

X

not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting

% of voting rights through

Total of both if it

rights if it equals

financial instruments if it

equals or is higher

Namexv

or is higher than

equals or is higher than the

than the notifiable

the notifiable

notifiable threshold

threshold

threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

- 3 -

Place of completion

Oslo, Norway

Date of completion

11 February 2020

Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America nor with the Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

Contact name for enquiries

Chris Smith, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0) 203 977 9639

Ian Smith, Senior Assistant Company Secretary, +44 (0) 203 977 9640

Company official responsible for making notification

Tom Clarkson, Company Secretary

12 February 2020, London

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Prudential plc comprises:

Chairman

Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca

Executive Directors

Michael Andrew Wells (Group Chief Executive), Mark Thomas FitzPatrick CA and Stuart James Turner FCA FCSI FRM

Independent Non-executive Directors

Jeremy David Bruce Anderson CBE, Sir Howard John Davies, David John Alexander Law ACA, Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala FCA, Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP,

The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA, Alice Davey Schroeder, Thomas Ros Watjen, Jane Fields Wicker-MiurinOBE and Yok Tak Amy Yip

* For identification purposes

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Prudential plc published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 02:50:01 UTC
