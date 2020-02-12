Prudential : Notification of Major Interests in Shares

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)
(Stock code: 2378)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying
issuer of existing shares to which voting rightsPrudential plc are attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (please specify)iii:
|
|
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
Norges Bank
|
|
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
Oslo, Norway
|
|
|
|
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 1 -
|
5.
|
Date on which the threshold was crossed or
|
|
10 February 2020
|
reachedvi:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Date on which issuer notified
|
|
11 February 2020
|
(DD/MM/YYYY):
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total number of
|
|
through financial
|
Total of both in %
|
|
attached to shares
|
voting rights of
|
|
instruments
|
(8.A + 8.B)
|
|
(total of 8. A)
|
issuervii
|
|
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting situation on
|
|
|
|
|
the date on which
|
2.99%
|
0.01%
|
2.998%
|
2,601,316,917
|
threshold was crossed
|
|
|
|
|
or reached
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
|
|
|
|
notification (if
|
3.99%
|
0.00%
|
3.99%
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
% of voting rights
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
ISIN code (if possible)
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
|
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
|
|
|
(DTR5.1)
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
GB0007099541
|
77,815,026
|
|
2.99%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
77,815,026
|
2.99%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
|
Expira-
|
|
Number of voting rights
|
|
Type of financial in-
|
Exercise/
|
that may be acquired if the
|
|
tion
|
% of voting rights
|
strument
|
Conversion Periodxi
|
instrument is
|
datex
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares on loan
|
At any time
|
181,573
|
0.01 %
|
(right to recall)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|
181,573
|
0.01%
- 2 -
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
Type of
|
|
Exercise/
|
|
|
|
financial
|
Expiration
|
Physical or cash
|
Number of voting
|
|
Conversion
|
% of voting rights
|
instru-
|
datex
|
settlementxii
|
rights
|
Period xi
|
|
ment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does
|
X
|
not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
|
% of voting
|
% of voting rights through
|
Total of both if it
|
|
rights if it equals
|
|
financial instruments if it
|
equals or is higher
|
Namexv
|
or is higher than
|
equals or is higher than the
|
than the notifiable
|
|
the notifiable
|
|
notifiable threshold
|
threshold
|
|
threshold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
- 3 -
|
Place of completion
|
Oslo, Norway
|
|
|
Date of completion
|
11 February 2020
|
|
Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America nor with the Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.
Contact name for enquiries
Chris Smith, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0) 203 977 9639
Ian Smith, Senior Assistant Company Secretary, +44 (0) 203 977 9640
Company official responsible for making notification
Tom Clarkson, Company Secretary
12 February 2020, London
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Prudential plc comprises:
Chairman
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca
Executive Directors
Michael Andrew Wells (Group Chief Executive), Mark Thomas FitzPatrick CA and Stuart James Turner FCA FCSI FRM
Independent Non-executive Directors
Jeremy David Bruce Anderson CBE, Sir Howard John Davies, David John Alexander Law ACA, Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala FCA, Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP,
The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA, Alice Davey Schroeder, Thomas Ros Watjen, Jane Fields Wicker-MiurinOBE and Yok Tak Amy Yip
* For identification purposes
- 4 -
Disclaimer
Prudential plc published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 02:50:01 UTC