Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Prudential plc    PRU   GB0007099541

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Prudential PLC, M&G Demerger Documents Approved by FCA -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 10:26am EDT

--Shareholders to get one M&G PLC share for each Prudential share held; M&G to start trading Oct. 21

--General meeting to be held Oct. 15 to approve demerger

--Prudential to declare 19.60 pence a share second interim dividend for 2019, M&G to declare 11.92 pence dividend plus "demerger-related" dividend of 3.85 pence.

--M&G to have premium listing on London Stock Exchange 

 
   By Ian Walker

Prudential PLC (PRU.LN) said Wednesday that circulars by Prudential and M&G about the proposed demerger of M&GPrudential have been approved by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority, and trading in M&G PLC is expected to start on the London Stock Exchange Oct. 21.

The insurance-and-investment business--which was founded in the U.K. in 1848--announced in March 2018 that it planned to separate M&G to enable the independent businesses to maximize their potential performance. Prudential said each group has the platform and scale necessary to operate successfully as a listed company and pursue its own independent strategy.

Upon completion Prudential shareholders will own one share in Prudential and one in newly-listed M&G PLC.

The demerger is conditional upon a number of approvals, including shareholders and meetings will be held in Hong Kong, Singapore and London on Oct. 15.

M&G PLC is expected to have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange post-demerger.

Prudential said its board currently expects to declare a second interim dividend of about 19.60 pence a share for 2019 and apply its progressive dividend policy thereafter. The dividend is expected to be paid to shareholders in May 2020.

M&G expects to pay a dividend of 11.92 pence a share to shareholders for 2019 in May 2020. It also expects to pay a one-off 'demerger-related' dividend of 3.85 pence a share.

In March 2018, Prudential said that it would spinoff M&GPrudential, the international savings and investments business formed by the merger of asset manager M&G and Prudential's U.K. and Europe insurance operations.

M&GPrudential is led by Chief Executive John Foley. It has also appointed Mike Evans as chairman.

"Independence gives us an exciting opportunity to grow our business by scaling our high-quality savings and investments solutions, both in the U.K. and internationally," said Mr. Foley.

Prudential shares in London at 1355 GMT were trading 18 pence lower, or 1.3%, at 1402 pence.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.96% 172.89 Delayed Quote.25.16%
JUST EAT PLC -1.47% 643.2 Delayed Quote.11.28%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -2.01% 7224 Delayed Quote.81.44%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -0.74% 1408.5 Delayed Quote.1.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRUDENTIAL PLC
10:56aPrudential, M&G to split in October into two FTSE 100 firms
RE
10:54aMalaysia to require banks to report exposure to climate risks
RE
10:46aPrudential, M&G to split in October into two FTSE 100 firms
RE
10:26aPrudential PLC, M&G Demerger Documents Approved by FCA -- Update
DJ
10:23aPRUDENTIAL : Presentation by Group Chief Executive
PU
10:13aPRUDENTIAL : Distribution in Specie - Form of Election
PU
09:48aPRUDENTIAL : Publication of Prudential plc Circular and M&G plc Prospectus
PU
09:43aPRUDENTIAL : Publication of Circular and Prospectus
PU
09:43aPRUDENTIAL : Notice of General Meeting to be held on 15 October 2019
PU
09:38aPRUDENTIAL : Form of Proxy for General Meeting to be held on 15 October 2019
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 44 143 M
EBIT 2019 4 782 M
Net income 2019 3 700 M
Debt 2019 4 057 M
Yield 2019 3,70%
P/E ratio 2019 9,69x
P/E ratio 2020 8,23x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
Capitalization 36 754 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Prudential plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1 864,29  GBp
Last Close Price 1 420,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 62,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Wells Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman
Mark FitzPatrick Group COO, CFO & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
John William Foley Member-Group Executive Committee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL PLC1.28%45 809
AXA21.81%60 284
METLIFE15.27%44 322
AFLAC15.06%38 811
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC9.36%36 491
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.24.73%35 539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group