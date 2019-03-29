Log in
Prudential : Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

03/29/2019 | 08:57am EDT

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

The following supplementary prospectus has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and is available for viewing:

Supplementary Prospectus dated 29 March, 2019 (the 'SupplementaryProspectus'), related to the prospectus dated 12 June, 2018, relating to Prudential PLC's £10,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5186U_1-2019-3-29.pdf

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference therein will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

This site is not provided for, or directed at, persons in the United States. If you are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the site.

Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.

Enquiries to:

Media:

Investors/Analysts:

Jonathan Oliver
Tom Willetts

+44 (0)20 7548 3537
+44 (0)20 7548 2776

Chantal Waight
Richard Gradidge
William Elderkin

+44 (0)20 7548 3039
+44 (0)20 7548 3860
+44 (0)20 3480 5590

DISCLAIMER

Please note that the information contained in the Supplementary Prospectus and the Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus (as supplemented by the Supplementary Prospectus) is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus (as supplemented by the Supplementary Prospectus) you must ascertain from the Prospectus (as supplemented by the Supplementary Prospectus) whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

Neither the Prospectus nor the Supplementary Prospectus constitutes an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America and may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States of America or to, or for the account of or benefit of, U.S. Persons, subject to certain limited exemptions.

Disclaimer

Prudential plc published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 12:56:12 UTC
