PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
Prudential : Record date in connection with the payment of 2019 Second Interim Dividend

03/11/2020 | 04:53am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)

(Stock code: 2378)

RECORD DATE IN CONNECTION WITH

THE PAYMENT OF 2019 SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND

The board of directors (the "Board") of Prudential plc (the "Company") announces that:

  1. The 2019 second interim dividend of 25.97 US cents per ordinary share will be paid on Friday, 15 May 2020 to shareholders of record (a) on the United Kingdom register at 6:00 p.m. (London time) on Friday, 27 March 2020; (b) on the Hong Kong branch register at 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Friday, 27 March 2020; and (c) with shares standing to the credit of their securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP Shareholders") at 5:00 p.m. (Singapore time) on Friday, 27 March 2020.
  2. Any person who has acquired shares registered on the Hong Kong branch register but who has not lodged the share transfer with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712- 1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong should do so before 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Friday, 27 March 2020 in order to receive the 2019 second interim dividend.
  3. The ordinary shares of the Company will be quoted ex dividend for shareholders on the Hong Kong branch register on Thursday, 26 March 2020.
  4. The ordinary shares of the Company will be quoted ex dividend for CDP Shareholders at 9:00 a.m. (Singapore time) on Thursday, 26 March 2020.

By order of the Board

Prudential plc

Thomas S. Clarkson

Company Secretary

11 March 2020, Hong Kong

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Prudential plc comprises:

Chairman

Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca

Executive Directors

Michael Andrew Wells (Group Chief Executive), Mark Thomas FitzPatrick CA and Stuart James Turner FCA FCSI FRM

Independent Non-executive Directors

Jeremy David Bruce Anderson CBE, Sir Howard John Davies, David John Alexander Law ACA, Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala FCA, Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP,

The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA, Alice Davey Schroeder, Thomas Ros Watjen, Jane Fields Wicker-MiurinOBE and Yok Tak Amy Yip

* For identification purposes

Disclaimer

Prudential plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 08:52:02 UTC
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Wells Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman
Mark Thomas FitzPatrick Group COO, CFO & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala Independent Non-Executive Director
