Prudential : Record date in connection with the payment of 2019 Second Interim Dividend

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)

(Stock code: 2378)

RECORD DATE IN CONNECTION WITH

THE PAYMENT OF 2019 SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND

The board of directors (the "Board") of Prudential plc (the "Company") announces that:

The 2019 second interim dividend of 25.97 US cents per ordinary share will be paid on Friday, 15 May 2020 to shareholders of record (a) on the United Kingdom register at 6:00 p.m. (London time) on Friday, 27 March 2020; (b) on the Hong Kong branch register at 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Friday, 27 March 2020; and (c) with shares standing to the credit of their securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP Shareholders") at 5:00 p.m. (Singapore time) on Friday, 27 March 2020. Any person who has acquired shares registered on the Hong Kong branch register but who has not lodged the share transfer with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712- 1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong should do so before 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Friday, 27 March 2020 in order to receive the 2019 second interim dividend. The ordinary shares of the Company will be quoted ex dividend for shareholders on the Hong Kong branch register on Thursday, 26 March 2020. The ordinary shares of the Company will be quoted ex dividend for CDP Shareholders at 9:00 a.m. (Singapore time) on Thursday, 26 March 2020.

By order of the Board

Prudential plc

Thomas S. Clarkson

Company Secretary

11 March 2020, Hong Kong

