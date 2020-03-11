MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > Prudential plc PRU GB0007099541 PRUDENTIAL PLC (PRU) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/11 11:40:20 am 1060.5 GBp -3.37% 11:24a PRUDENTIAL : SEC Filing (6-K) - Current Report by Foreign Issuer PU 10:03a PRUDENTIAL : Jackson Reports 2019 Financial Results¹, Announces Preparations for a Minority IPO BU 08:14a PRUDENTIAL : to float part of U.S. business as Third Point demands sale RE Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Prudential : SEC Filing (6-K) - Current Report by Foreign Issuer 0 03/11/2020 | 11:24am EDT Send by mail :

Yes No X If 'Yes' is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- European Embedded Value (EEV) Basis Results SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 2019 $m 2018 $m Asia US Group total Group total Note Continuing operations: New business 3 3,522 883 4,405 4,707 Business in force 4 2,366 874 3,240 3,975 Long-term business 5,888 1,757 7,645 8,682 Asset management 250 25 275 216 Operating profit from long-term business and asset management 6,138 1,782 7,920 8,898 Other income and expenditurenote (i) (923) (969) Restructuring costsnote (ii) (92) (63) Operating profit from continuing operations 6,905 7,866 Short-term fluctuations in investment returns 5 3,254 (3,335) Effect of changes in economic assumptions 6 (1,868) 416 Impact of NAIC reform, hedge modelling and other related changes in the US 7 (3,457) - Mark-to-market value movements on core structural borrowings 8 (466) 733 Loss attaching to corporate transactions 9 (207) (100) Non-operating loss from continuing operations (2,744) (2,286) Profit for the year from continuing operations 4,161 5,580 (Loss) profit for the year from discontinued operations (4,797) 546 (Loss) profit for the year (636) 6,126 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company: From continuing operations 4,152 5,576 From discontinued operations (4,797) 546 Non-controlling interests from continuing operations 9 4 (636) 6,126 EEV basis basic earnings per share 2019 2018 Based on operating profit from continuing operations after non-controlling interests (in cents) 266.6¢ 305.3¢ Based on (loss) profit for the year attributable to equity holders of the Company (in cents) From continuing operations 160.5¢ 216.5¢ From discontinued operations (185.4)¢ 21.2¢ (24.9)¢ 237.7¢ Weighted average number of shares in the year (millions) 2,587 2,575 Notes (i) EEV basis other income and expenditure represents the post-tax IFRS basis results for other operations (including interest costs on core structural borrowings, corporate expenditure for head office functions in London and Hong Kong, the Group's treasury function and Africa operations) less the unwind of expected margins on the internal management of the assets of the covered business (as explained in note 14(i)(g)). (ii) Restructuring costs include group-wide costs incurred for IFRS 17 implementation in 2019 from continuing operations. MOVEMENT IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2019 $m 2018* $m Asia US Other Total continuing operations Discontinued UK and Europe operations Group total Group total Continuing operations: Operating profit from long-term and asset management businesses 6,138 1,782 - 7,920 7,920 8,898 Other income and expenditure - - (923) (923) (923) (969) Restructuring costs (31) (5) (56) (92) (92) (63) Operating profit (loss) from continuing operations 6,107 1,777 (979) 6,905 6,905 7,866 Non-operating profit (loss) from continuing operations 1,962 (3,802) (904) (2,744) (2,744) (2,286) Profit (loss) for the year from continuing operations 8,069 (2,025) (1,883) 4,161 4,161 5,580 (Loss) profit for the year from discontinued operationsnote (iv) - - - - (4,797) (4,797) 546 Profit (loss) for the year 8,069 (2,025) (1,883) 4,161 (4,797) (636) 6,126 Non-controlling interests (6) - (3) (9) - (9) (4) Foreign exchange movements on operations 409 - 34 443 223 666 (1,574) Intra-group dividends and investment in operationsnote (i) (1,270) (525) 7,276 5,481 (5,481) - - External dividends - - (1,634) (1,634) - (1,634) (1,662) Mark-to-market value movements on Jackson assets backing surplus and required capital - 206 - 206 - 206 (127) Other movementsnote (ii) 25 (23) (40) (38) 133 95 176 Demerger dividend in specie of M&G plc - - - - (7,379) (7,379) - Net increase (decrease) in shareholders' equity 7,227 (2,367) 3,750 8,610 (17,301) (8,691) 2,935 Shareholders' equity at beginning of year 32,008 18,709 (4,616) 46,101 17,301 63,402 60,467 Shareholders' equity at end of year 39,235 16,342 (866) 54,711 - 54,711 63,402 Representing: Long-term business 37,843 16,336 - 54,179 - 54,179 64,174 Asset management and other 596 6 (892) (290) - (290) (2,874) Goodwillnote (v) 796 - 26 822 - 822 2,102 Shareholders' equity at end of year 39,235 16,342 (866) 54,711 - 54,711 63,402 Shareholders' equity per share at end of yearnote (iii) 1,508¢ 628¢ (33)¢ 2,103¢ - 2,103¢ 2,445¢ Long-term business 30,985 18,658 - 49,643 14,531 64,174 62,116 Asset management and other 389 51 (4,616) (4,176) 1,302 (2,874) (3,621) Goodwillnote (v) 634 - - 634 1,468 2,102 1,972 Shareholders' equity at beginning of year 32,008 18,709 (4,616) 46,101 17,301 63,402 60,467 Shareholders' equity per share at beginning of yearnote (iii) 1,234¢ 722¢ (178)¢ 1,778¢ 667¢ 2,445¢ 2,337¢ *The 2018 comparative results have been re-presented from those previously published to reflect the change in the Group's presentation currency from pounds sterling to US dollars and the reclassification of the Group's UK and Europe operations as discontinued operations in 2019 (see note 1). Notes (i) Intra-group dividends represent dividends that have been declared in the year. Dividends payable by the discontinued UK and Europe operations (M&G plc) to Prudential plc includes a $3,841 million pre-demerger dividend, cash dividends paid in the period of $684 million and restructuring impacts related to the demerger. Investment in operations reflects movements in share capital. The amounts included for these items in the analysis of movement in free surplus (note 11) for Asia are as per the holding company cash flow at transaction rates. The difference primarily relates to intra-group loans, foreign exchange and other non-cash items. (ii) Other movements include reserve movements in respect of the shareholders' share of actuarial gains and losses on defined benefit pension schemes that were transferred to M&G plc at 30 June 2019, share capital subscribed, share-based payments, treasury shares and intra-group transfers between operations that have no overall effect on the Group's shareholders' equity. (iii) Based on the number of issued shares at the end of 2019 of 2,601 million shares (end of 2018/beginning of 2019: 2,593 million shares, beginning of 2018: 2,587 million shares). (iv) On 21 October 2019, the Group completed the demerger of its UK and Europe operations (M&G plc), resulting in two separately listed companies. The demerger dividend in specie of M&G plc has been recorded at the fair value of M&G plc at the date of the demerger. The difference between the fair value and its carrying value, together with profit earned up to the date of the demerger have been recorded as loss for the year from the discontinued UK and Europe operations. (v) Representing goodwill attributable to shareholders. SUMMARY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31 Dec 2019 $m 31 Dec 2018 $m Assets less liabilities before deduction of insurance funds 396,241 549,264 Less insurance funds:* Policyholder liabilities (net of reinsurers' share) and unallocated surplus of with-profits funds (376,572) (527,273) Shareholders' accrued interest in the long-term business 35,234 41,434 (341,338) (485,839) Less non-controlling interests (192) (23) Total net assets attributable to equity holders of the Company 54,711 63,402 Share capital 172 166 Share premium 2,625 2,502 IFRS basis shareholders' reserves 16,680 19,300 IFRS basis shareholders' equity 19,477 21,968 Shareholders' accrued interest in the long-term business 35,234 41,434 EEV basis shareholders' equity 54,711 63,402 Representing: Continuing operations 54,711 46,101 Discontinued UK and Europe operations - 17,301 EEV basis shareholders' equity 54,711 63,402 * Including liabilities in respect of insurance products classified as investment contracts under IFRS 4. NOTES ON THE EEV BASIS RESULTS 1 Basis of preparation The EEV basis results have been prepared in accordance with the EEV Principles issued by the European Insurance CFO Forum in 2016. The EEV Principles provide consistent definitions, a framework for setting actuarial assumptions and an approach to the underlying methodology and disclosures. Where appropriate, the EEV basis results include the effects of adoption of EU-endorsed IFRS. The Directors are responsible for the preparation of the supplementary information in accordance with the EEV Principles. The Group completed the demerger of its UK and Europe operations, M&G plc, from the Prudential plc Group on 21 October 2019. In line with the treatment of the results under IFRS, the EEV basis results for the Group's UK and Europe operations have been reclassified as discontinued operations and removed from the Group's key performance indicators (KPIs). In the subsequent notes, comparative amounts have been represented to show continuing operations only in order to present the results on a comparable basis. The Directors have also elected to change the Group's presentation currency from pounds sterling to US dollars. The 2018 comparative results have been accordingly re-presented from those previously published for these changes (see note A1 of the Group IFRS financial statements for exchange rates used). Overview Results prepared under the EEV Principles represent the present value of the shareholders' interest in the post-tax future profits (on a local statutory basis) expected to arise from the current book of long-term business, after sufficient allowance has been made for the aggregate risks in that business. The shareholders' interest in the Group's long-term business comprises: - The present value of expected future shareholder cash flows from the in-force covered business (value of in-force business), less explicit allowance for the cost of locked-in required capital and the time value of financial options and guarantees across a range of economic scenarios; - Locked-in required capital, based on the applicable local statutory regulations, including any amounts considered to be required above the local statutory minimum requirements to satisfy regulatory constraints (the application of this principle to each business unit is set out below); and - The shareholders' total net worth in excess of required capital (free surplus). Free surplus is defined in note 11. Required capital For shareholder-backed business, the following capital requirements apply for long-term business: - Asia: the level of required capital has been set to an amount at least equal to local statutory notification requirements. For China JV life operations, the level of required capital follows the approach for embedded value reporting issued by the China Association of Actuaries (CAA) reflecting the China Risk Oriented Solvency System (C-ROSS) regime; and - US: the level of required capital has been set at 250 per cent of the risk-based capital (RBC) required by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) at the Company Action Level (CAL). Key assumptions The value of in-force business is determined by projecting post-tax future profits (on a local statutory basis) by product, using best estimate assumptions for operating factorssuch as persistency, mortality, morbidity and expenses. Explicit allowances are made for the cost of holding required capital under the applicable local statutory regimes and the time value of financial options and guarantees (TVOG). The TVOG is determined by weighting the probability of outcomes across a large number of different economic scenarios, and is less applicable to health and protection business that generally contain more limited financial options or guarantees. As well as best estimate assumptions for operating factors, the projected cash flows assume a level of future investment return and are discounted using a risk discount rate. Both the risk discount rate and investment return are updated at each valuation date in line with changes in the risk-free rates. During 2019, this has had an overall negative effect on new business and in-force profitability. Different products will be sensitive to different assumptions, for example, spread-based products or products with guarantees are likely to benefit from higher assumed investment returns. Risk discount rates are set equal to the risk-free rate at the valuation date plus a product-specific allowance for market and non-market risks, excluding risks explicitly captured elsewhere such as via the TVOG. Products such as participating and unit-linked business will have typically a higher allowance for market risk as compared to health and protection products due to a higher proportion of equity-type assets within the investment portfolio. Other product design and business features also affect the risks attached to the emergence of shareholder cash flows, for example, the construct of with-profits funds in some business units can reduce the sensitivity of both policyholder and shareholder cash flows for participating products. Risk discount rates in any one business unit will reflect a blend of the risks attaching to the products written in that business. The value of future new business is excluded from the embedded value. A description of the EEV methodology and accounting presentation is provided in note 14, including an explanation of the delineation of profit between operating profit based on longer-term investment returns and non-operating items. Further details of best estimate assumptions are provided in note 15. 2 Results analysis by business area The 2018 comparative results are shown below on both actual exchange rates (AER) and constant exchange rates (CER) bases. The 2018 CER comparative results are translated at 2019 average exchange rates for US dollars following the change in the Group's presentation currency. Annual premium equivalents (APE) from continuing operationsnote 16 Actual exchange rate Constant exchange rate 2019 $m 2018 $m Change % 2018 $m Change % Annual premium equivalent New business profit Annual premium equivalent New business profit Annual premium equivalent New business profit Annual premium equivalent New business profit Annual premium equivalent New business profit Asia 5,161 3,522 4,999 3,477 3% 1% 4,959 3,460 4% 2% US 2,223 883 2,059 1,230 8% (28)% 2,059 1,230 8% (28)% Group total 7,384 4,405 7,058 4,707 5% (6)% 7,018 4,690 5% (6)% Profit for the year Actual exchange rate Constant exchange rate 2019 $m 2018 $m Change % 2018 $m Change % Continuing operations: Asia Long-term business 5,888 5,858 1% 5,843 1% Asset management 250 212 18% 209 20% Total 6,138 6,070 1% 6,052 1% US Long-term business 1,757 2,824 (38)% 2,824 (38)% Asset management 25 4 525% 4 525% Total 1,782 2,828 (37)% 2,828 (37)% Operating profit from long-term business and asset management 7,920 8,898 (11)% 8,880 (11)% Other income and expenditure (923) (969) 5% (936) 1% Restructuring costs (92) (63) (46)% (61) (51)% Operating profit from continuing operations 6,905 7,866 (12)% 7,883 (12)% Short-term fluctuations in investment returns 3,254 (3,335) (3,333) Effect of changes in economic assumptions (1,868) 416 417 Impact of NAIC reform, hedge modelling and other related changes in the US (3,457) - - Mark-to-market value movements on core structural borrowings (466) 733 702 Loss attaching to corporate transactions (207) (100) (99) Total non-operating loss from continuing operations (2,744) (2,286) (2,313) Profit for the year from continuing operations 4,161 5,580 (25)% 5,570 (25)% (Loss) profit for the year from discontinued operations (4,797) 546 (979)% 522 (1019)% (Loss) profit for the year (636) 6,126 (110)% 6,092 (110)% EEV basis basic earnings per share Actual exchange rate Constant exchange rate 2019 2018 Change % 2018 Change % Based on operating profit from continuing operations after non-controlling interests (in cents) 266.6¢ 305.3¢ (13)% 306.1¢ (13)% Based on (loss) profit for the year attributable to equity holders of the Company (in cents): From continuing operations 160.5¢ 216.5¢ (26)% 216.3¢ (26)% From discontinued operations (185.4)¢ 21.2¢ (975)% 20.3¢ (1013)% (24.9)¢ 237.7¢ (110)% 236.6¢ (111)% 3 Analysis of new business contribution 2019 Annual premium Present value of new business New business New business margin equivalents (APE) premiums (PVNBP) contribution APE PVNBP $m $m $m % % note 16 note 16 note (i) Asianote (ii) 5,161 29,244 3,522 68% 12.0% US 2,223 22,231 883 40% 4.0% Group total 7,384 51,475 4,405 60% 8.6% 2018 Annual premium Present value of new business New business New business margin equivalents (APE) premiums (PVNBP) contribution APE PVNBP $m $m $m % % note 16 note 16 note (i) Asianote (ii) 4,999 27,711 3,477 70% 12.5% US 2,059 20,593 1,230 60% 6.0% Group total 7,058 48,304 4,707 67% 9.7% Notes (i) The movement in new business contribution from $4,707 million for 2018 to $4,405 million for 2019 from continuing operations is analysed as follows: Asia $m US $m Group total $m 2018 new business contribution 3,477 1,230 4,707 Foreign exchange movement (17) - (17) Effect of changes in interest rates and other economic assumptions (35) (155) (190) Impact of US EEV hedge modelling enhancementsnote 7 - (114) (114) Sales volume, business and product mix and other items 97 (78) 19 2019 new business contribution 3,522 883 4,405 (ii) Asia new business contribution is analysed as follows: 2019 $m 2018 $m AER CER China JV 262 199 190 Hong Kong 2,042 2,309 2,310 Indonesia 227 163 163 Taiwan 75 61 56 Other 916 745 741 Total Asia 3,522 3,477 3,460 4Operating profit from long-term business in force 2019 $m 2018 $m Asia US Group total Asia US Group total Unwind of discount and other expected returnsnote (i) 1,542 728 2,270 1,626 1,176 2,802 Effect of changes in operating assumptionsnote (ii) 539 1 540 457 154 611 Experience variances and other itemsnote (iii) 285 145 430 298 264 562 Total operating profit from long-term business in force 2,366 874 3,240 2,381 1,594 3,975 Notes (i) The movement in unwind of discount and other expected returns from $2,802 million for 2018 to $2,270 million for 2019 from continuing operations is analysed as follows: Asia $m US $m Group total $m 2018 unwind of discount and other expected returns 1,626 1,176 2,802 Foreign exchange movement (12) - (12) Effect of changes in interest rates and other economic assumptions (234) (104) (338) Impact of US EEV hedge modelling enhancementsnote 7 - (210) (210) Growth in opening value of in-force business and other items 162 (134) 28 2019 unwind of discount and other expected returns 1,542 728 2,270 (ii) The 2019 effect of changes in operating assumptions of $539 million in Asia principally reflects the outcome from the annual review of persistency, claims and expense experience, together with the benefit of medical repricing management actions and the beneficial effect on the effective tax rate for China JV from changes to tax legislation in the first half of 2019. (iii) In Asia, the 2019 effect of experience variances and other items of $285 million is driven overall by positive mortality and morbidity experience in a number of local business units, together with positive persistency variance from participating and health and protection products. In the US, the effect of experience variances and other itemsis analysed as follows: 2019 $m 2018 $m Spread experience variance 38 52 Amortisation of interest-related realised gains and losses 102 123 Other items 5 89 Total US experience variances and other items 145 264 Expected period of emergence 5 Short-term fluctuations in investment returns 2019 $m 2018 $m Asia Hong Kong 1,526 (737) Indonesia (14) (103) Malaysia (20) (109) Singapore 338 (311) Taiwan 147 (37) Thailand 319 (61) Other 155 (16) Total Asianote (i) 2,451 (1,374) US Investment return related experience on fixed income securitiesnote (ii) (243) 80 Investment return related impact due to changed expectation of profits on in-force variable annuity business in future periods based on current period separate account return, net of related hedging activity and other itemsnote (iii) 1,119 (2,057) Total US 876 (1,977) Other operations (73) 16 Group total 3,254 (3,335) Notes (i) For 2019, the credit of $2,451 million mainly represents the increase in bond and equity values in Hong Kong and higher than expected investment returns in Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan. The small losses in Indonesia and Malaysia represent bond gains being more than offset by lower than expected equity returns. (ii) The net result relating to fixed income securities reflects a number of offsetting items as follows: - The impact on portfolio yields of changes in the asset portfolio in the year; - Credit experience versus the longer-term assumption (which in 2019 was positive); and - The difference between actual realised gains and losses and the amortisation of interest-related realised gains and losses that is recorded within operating profit. (iii) This item reflects the net impact of: - Changes in projected future fees and future benefit costs arising from the difference between the actual growth in separate account asset values of 24.1 per cent and that assumed of 4.8 per cent (geometric) (2018: actual growth of negative 5.4 per cent compared to assumed growth of positive 5.3 per cent (geometric)); and - Related hedging activity arising from realised and unrealised gains and losses on equity and interest rate derivatives compared to the updated expected long-term allowance for hedging costs recorded in operating profit, and other items. 6 Effect of changes in economic assumptions 2019 $m 2018 $m Asia Hong Kong (853) 220 Indonesia 141 (126) Malaysia 127 (25) Singapore 18 93 Taiwan (142) (19) Thailand (220) 37 Other 262 (27) Total Asianote (i) (667) 153 US Variable annuity businessnote (ii) (1,556) 487 Fixed annuity and other general account businessnote (iii) 355 (224) Total US (1,201) 263 Group total (1,868) 416 Notes (i) In 2019, the negative effect of $(667) million largely arises from movements in long-term interest rates, resulting in lower assumed fund earned rates in Hong Kong, Thailand and Taiwan, partially offset by the positive effect of lower risk discount rates in Indonesia and Malaysia in valuing future profits for health and protection business and the effect of changes to the basis of setting economic assumptions as described in note 14(i)(h) and note 15(i). (ii) In 2019, the charge of $(1,556) million mainly reflects the effect of a decrease in the assumed separate account return, following the 80 basis points decrease in the US 10-year treasury yield over the year, partially offset by the increase in US equity risk premium as described in note 15(i), resulting in lower projected fee income and an increase in projected benefit costs for variable annuity business. (iii) For fixed annuity and other general account business, the impact of $355 million reflects the increase in the present value of future projected spread income from the combined decrease in interest rates and credit spreads in the year. 7 Impact of NAIC reform, hedge modelling and other related changes in the US 2019 $m Impact of NAIC reform adopted at 31 December 2019note (i) 37 Impact of hedge modelling changes and other NAIC reform related changesnote (ii) (3,494) Total EEV impact of NAIC reform, hedge modelling and other related changes in the US (3,457) Notes (i) The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) has implemented changes to the US statutory reserve and capital framework for variable annuities, effective from 1 January 2020. Jackson has chosen to early adopt the changes at 31 December 2019 for US statutory reporting and the Group has updated EEV accordingly. The impact on Group EEV is a $37 million benefit, with the increase in the cost of capital from higher capital requirements more than offset by the timing benefit from releasing policyholder liabilities earlier than previously anticipated. The impact on the various components of EEV as at 31 December 2019 is shown below. As discussed in note 14(i)(e), the below is based on a capital requirement of 250 per cent of the risk-based capital company action level and so the impact on free surplus is not equal to the effect on Jackson's US statutory position. Free surplus Required capital Total net worth Value of in-force business Total embedded value $m $m $m $m $m Impact of NAIC reform adopted at 31 December 2019 (64) 343 279 (242) 37 Given that the NAIC reform was adopted at 31 December 2019, with the exception of the amounts shown above there are no other impacts from this change recorded in the 2019 EEV consolidated income statement or in the analysis of movement in free surplus. If the changes had been adopted with effect from 1 January 2019, the Group's 2019 EEV results would not be expected to be materially different. (ii) Following the implementation of the NAIC's changes to the US statutory reserve and capital framework, enhancements were made to the model used to allow for hedging within US statutory reporting. As a consequence, the Group has chosen to utilise the enhanced model within EEV to update its allowance for the long-term cost of hedging under EEV economic assumptions. In common with established practice for such changes, the EEV income statement has been prepared on the basis that this change had been effected at the start of the year, at a cost of $(3,233) million, included in non-operating profit. The initial impact on EEV is shown as a reduction in the value of in-force business as at 1 January 2019, and so the unwind of those cash flows over the year reduces the expected transfer to net worth and hence operating free surplus generation by $(903) million. This leads to an equal and offsetting benefit in short-term fluctuations as the excess of the actual cost of hedging in 2019 over the expected cost falls accordingly. There is no impact on total free surplus generation for 2019. See note 11 for the US free surplus results. There were no changes to Jackson's hedging philosophy during 2019, which continues to focus on the underlying economics of the products whilst managing the volatility in the statutory position. The revised allowance for the long-term cost of hedging is expected to give a more refined indication of the expected long-term cost of the dynamic hedging programme under EEV economic assumptions, albeit it is not intended to reflect the exact derivatives held at a given point in time. In common with other long-term assumptions, the allowance for the expected cost of hedging in EEV will be kept under review, particularly in light of future experience under the new variable annuity statutory capital regime. In addition to the enhancement to the cost of hedging described above, a number of other changes have been made to EEV reporting following the NAIC reform, coupled with the objective of bringing the EEV free surplus more in line with the US statutory basis of reporting. The total impact of these changes as recorded in EEV non-operating profit was $(261) million. A reconciliation of EEV free surplus to surplus under the Group's LCSM capital measure at 31 December 2019 by segment is provided in note I(i) in the additional financial information. 8 Net core structural borrowings of shareholder-financed businesses 31 Dec 2019 $m 31 Dec 2018 $m IFRS basis Mark-to -market value adjustment EEV basis at market value IFRS basis Mark-to -market value adjustment EEV basis at market value Holding company cash and short-term investmentsnote (i) (2,207) - (2,207) (4,121) - (4,121) Central borrowings: Subordinated debt held post demerger of M&G plcnote (ii) 4,304 327 4,631 4,785 (138) 4,647 Senior debt 690 221 911 658 222 880 Bank loan 350 - 350 350 - 350 Central funds before amounts substituted to M&G plc 5,344 548 5,892 5,793 84 5,877 Subordinated debt substituted to M&G plc in 2019note (iii) - - - 3,718 82 3,800 Total central borrowings 5,344 548 5,892 9,511 166 9,677 Total net borrowings for central operations 3,137 548 3,685 5,390 166 5,556 Jackson Surplus Notes 250 85 335 250 67 317 Net core structural borrowings of shareholder-financed businessesnote (iv) 3,387 633 4,020 5,640 233 5,873 Notes (i) Holding company includes central finance subsidiaries. (ii) In May 2019, the Company redeemed its £400 million 11.375 per cent subordinated notes. (iii) In October 2019, Prudential plc transferred subordinated debt to M&G plc as part of the demerger. In addition to the subordinated debt held at 31 December 2018 as shown in the table above, the debt transferred included the further £300 million 3.875 per cent subordinated debt raised in July 2019. (iv) The movement in the value of core structural borrowings includes foreign exchange effects for pounds sterling denominated debts, which are included in 'Exchange movements on foreign operations'. The movement in the mark-to-market value adjustment can be analysed as follows: 2019 $m 2018 $m Mark-to-market value adjustment at beginning of year 233 1,005 Mark-to-market value adjustment on subordinated debt substituted to M&G plc at beginning of year (82) - Charge (credit) in respect of mark-to-market movements included in the income statement* 466 (733) Effect of foreign exchange movements for pounds sterling denominated debts 16 (39) Mark-to-market value adjustment at end of year 633 233 * Relates to continuing debt only. 9 Gain (loss) attaching to corporate transactions 2019 $m 2018 $m Gain on disposalsnote (i) 178 - Other corporate transactionsnote (ii) (385) (100) Total (207) (100) Notes (i) In 2019, the $178 million gain on disposals mainly relates to profits arising from a reduction in the Group's stake (from 26 per cent to 22 per cent) in its associate in India, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and the disposal of Prudential Vietnam Finance Company Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary that provides consumer finance. (ii) In 2019, other corporate transactions undertaken by continuing operations resulted in an EEV loss of $(385) million (2018: $(100) million). This primarily reflects costs related to the demerger of M&G plc from Prudential plc. 10 Analysis of movement in total net worth and value of in-force for long-term business 2019 $m Free surplus Required capital Total net worth Value of in-force business Total embedded value Group Shareholders' equity at beginning of year 9,587 12,542 22,129 42,045 64,174 Demerger of UK and Europe operations (4,676) (6,513) (11,189) (3,342) (14,531) Shareholders' equity at beginning of year from continuing operationsnote 4,911 6,029 10,940 38,703 49,643 New business contributionnote 3 (1,158) 899 (259) 4,664 4,405 Existing business - transfer to net worth 3,081 (613) 2,468 (2,468) - Expected return on existing businessnote 4 141 159 300 1,970 2,270 Changes in operating assumptions and experience variancesnote 4 558 103 661 309 970 Restructuring costs (5) - (5) - (5) Operating profit from continuing operations 2,617 548 3,165 4,475 7,640 Non-operating profit (loss) from continuing operations (568) 262 (306) (1,534) (1,840) Profit for the year from continuing operations 2,049 810 2,859 2,941 5,800 Foreign exchange movements 66 52 118 251 369 Intra-group dividends and investment in operations (1,633) - (1,633) - (1,633) Other movements 2 - 2 (2) - Shareholders' equity at end of yearnote 5,395 6,891 12,286 41,893 54,179 Asia Shareholders' equity at beginning of year 2,202 2,904 5,106 25,879 30,985 New business contributionnote 3 (619) 241 (378) 3,900 3,522 Existing business - transfer to net worth 1,914 (320) 1,594 (1,594) - Expected return on existing businessnote 4 80 67 147 1,395 1,542 Changes in operating assumptions and experience variancesnote 4 147 116 263 561 824 Operating profit based on longer-term investment returns 1,522 104 1,626 4,262 5,888 Non-operating profit 1,195 122 1,317 645 1,962 Profit for the year 2,717 226 2,943 4,907 7,850 Foreign exchange movements 66 52 118 251 369 Intra-group dividends and investment in operations (1,108) - (1,108) - (1,108) Other movements (253) - (253) - (253) Shareholders' equity at end of year 3,624 3,182 6,806 31,037 37,843 US Shareholders' equity at beginning of year 2,709 3,125 5,834 12,824 18,658 New business contributionnote 3 (539) 658 119 764 883 Existing business - transfer to net worth 1,167 (293) 874 (874) - Expected return on existing businessnote 4 61 92 153 575 728 Changes in operating assumptions and experience variancesnote 4 411 (13) 398 (252) 146 Restructuring costs (5) - (5) - (5) Operating profit based on longer-term investment returns 1,095 444 1,539 213 1,752 Non-operating profit (loss) (1,763) 140 (1,623) (2,179) (3,802) Profit (loss) for the year (668) 584 (84) (1,966) (2,050) Intra-group dividends and investment in operations (525) - (525) - (525) Other movements 255 - 255 (2) 253 Shareholders' equity at end of year 1,771 3,709 5,480 10,856 16,336 Note The net value of in-force business for continuing operations comprises the value of future margins from current in-force business less the cost of holding required capital for long-term business as shown below: 31 Dec 2019 $m 31 Dec 2018 $m Asia US Group total Asia US Group total Value of in-force business before deduction of cost of capital and time value of options and guarantees 32,396 11,417 43,813 27,849 15,043 42,892 Cost of capital (866) (370) (1,236) (721) (377) (1,098) Time value of options and guarantees* (493) (191) (684) (1,249) (1,842) (3,091) Net value of in-force business 31,037 10,856 41,893 25,879 12,824 38,703 Total net worth 6,806 5,480 12,286 5,106 5,834 10,940 Total embedded value 37,843 16,336 54,179 30,985 18,658 49,643 * The time value of options and guarantees (TVOG) arises from the variability of economic outcomes in the future and is, where appropriate, calculated as the difference between an average outcome across a range of economic scenarios, calibrated around a central scenario, and the outcome from one central economic scenario, as described in note 14(i)(d). The TVOG and the outcome from the central economic scenario are linked; as the central economic scenario is updated for market conditions and the outcome reflects more or less of the guaranteed benefit payouts and associated product charges, there will be consequential changes to the TVOG. 11 Analysis of movement in free surplus For EEV covered business, free surplus is the excess of the regulatory basis net assets for EEV reporting purposes (total net worth) over the capital required to support the covered business. Where appropriate, adjustments are made to total net worth so that backing assets are included at fair value rather than at cost to comply with the EEV Principles. In the Group's Asia and US operations, assets deemed to be inadmissible on a local regulatory basis are included in net worth where considered recognisable on an EEV basis, with the exception of deferred tax assets in the US that are inadmissible under the local regulatory basis, which have been included in the value of in-force business (VIF) within the Group's EEV results. Free surplus for asset management and other operations (including assets and liabilities of the Group's central operations, the Group's treasury function and Africa operations) is taken to be IFRS basis post-tax earnings and shareholders' equity, net of goodwill attributable to shareholders, with subordinated debt recorded as free surplus to the extent that it is classified as available capital under the Group's capital regime. A reconciliation of EEV free surplus to the Group's Local Capital Summation Method (LCSM) surplus over Group minimum capital requirements is set out in note I(i) in the additional financial information. 2019 $m Continuing operations Discontinued UK and Europe operations Group total Asia US Total insurance and asset management Other note (a) note (b) note (e) Operating free surplus generated before impact of US EEV hedge modelling enhancements and restructuring costs 1,772 2,028 3,800 (923) 2,877 Impact of US EEV hedge modelling enhancementsnote 7 - (903) (903) - (903) Operating free surplus generated before restructuring costs 1,772 1,125 2,897 (923) 1,974 Restructuring costs (31) (5) (36) (56) (92) Operating free surplus generated 1,741 1,120 2,861 (979) 1,882 Non-operating profit (loss) from continuing operationsnote (f) 1,195 (1,763) (568) (448) (1,016) Free surplus generated from discontinued operationsnote (g) - - - - 2,512 2,512 Free surplus generated in the year 2,936 (643) 2,293 (1,427) 2,512 3,378 Net cash flows paid to parent companynote (h) (950) (525) (1,475) 2,159 (684) - Demerger dividend in specie of M&G plc - - - - (7,379) (7,379) External dividends - - - (1,634) - (1,634) Foreign exchange movements on foreign operations, timing differences and other itemsnote (i) (357) 185 (172) 810 (426) 212 Net movement in free surplus 1,629 (983) 646 (92) (5,977) (5,423) Balance at beginning of year 2,591 2,760 5,351 3,831 5,977 15,159 Balance at end of yearnote (j) 4,220 1,777 5,997 3,739 - 9,736 Representing: Free surplus excluding distribution rights and other intangibles 3,624 1,753 5,377 1,227 - 6,604 Distribution rights and other intangibles 596 24 620 2,512 - 3,132 4,220 1,777 5,997 3,739 - 9,736 2018 $m Continuing operations Discontinued UK and Europe operations Group total Asia US Total insurance and asset management Other note (a) note (b) Operating free surplus generated before restructuring costs 1,563 1,895 3,458 (969) 2,489 Restructuring costs (25) (23) (48) (15) (63) Operating free surplus generated 1,538 1,872 3,410 (984) 2,426 Non-operating loss from continuing operationsnote (f) (525) (1,124) (1,649) (29) (1,678) Free surplus generated from discontinued operations - - - - 2,624 2,624 Free surplus generated in the year 1,013 748 1,761 (1,013) 2,624 3,372 Net cash flows to parent companynote (h) (916) (452) (1,368) 2,259 (891) - External dividends - - - (1,662) - (1,662) Foreign exchange movements, timing differences and other itemsnote (i) (847) (144) (991) 1,847 (58) 798 Net movement in free surplus (750) 152 (598) 1,431 1,675 2,508 Balance at beginning of year 3,341 2,608 5,949 2,400 4,302 12,651 Balance at end of year 2,591 2,760 5,351 3,831 5,977 15,159 Representing: Free surplus excluding distribution rights and other intangibles 2,050 2,733 4,783 2,300 5,968 13,051 Distribution rights and other intangibles 541 27 568 1,531 9 2,108 2,591 2,760 5,351 3,831 5,977 15,159 Notes (a) Operating free surplus generated by Asia insurance and asset management operations before restructuring costs can be analysed as follows: 2019 $m 2018 $m % change AER CER AER CER Operating free surplus generated from in-force life business 2,141 2,003 2,004 7% 7% Investment in new businessnote (c) (619) (652) (646) 5% 4% Long-term business 1,522 1,351 1,358 13% 12% Asset management 250 212 209 18% 20% Total Asia 1,772 1,563 1,567 13% 13% (b) Operating free surplus generated by US insurance and asset management operations before restructuring costs can be analysed as follows: 2019 $m 2018 $m % change Operating free surplus generated from in-force life business before EEV hedge modelling enhancementsnote (d) 2,542 2,191 16% Impact of EEV hedge modelling enhancementsnote 7 (903) - - Operating free surplus generated from in-force life business 1,639 2,191 (25)% Investment in new businessnote (c) (539) (300) (80)% Long-term business 1,100 1,891 (42)% Asset management 25 4 525% Total US 1,125 1,895 (41)% (c) Free surplus invested in new business primarily represents acquisition costs and amounts set aside for required capital. (d) The increase in the US in-force free surplus generation before the EEV hedge modelling enhancements described in note 7 includes a $355 million benefit from the release of incremental reserves following the integration of the recently acquired John Hancock business. (e) Other operating free surplus generated for 'other business' includes $(145) million (2018: $(103) million) of interest costs (net of tax) on debt that was substituted to M&G plc in October 2019. (f) Non-operating items include short-term fluctuations in investment returns, the effect of changes in economic assumptions for long-term business, the impact of NAIC reform, hedge modelling and other related changes in the US (as described in note 7) and the effect of corporate transactions (as described in note 9). In particular, for other business it includes $(383) million for demerger costs (post-tax). In addition, for 2018 this included the impact in the US of changes to RBC factors following the US tax reform, which were formally approved by the NAIC in June 2018. (g) Free surplus generated from the discontinued UK and Europe operations in 2019 includes profit for the period of ownership up to the demerger in October 2019 and fair value adjustment at the date of the demerger. (h) Net cash flows to parent company for Asia operations reflect the flows as included in the holding company cash flow. (i) Foreign exchange movements, timing differences and other items represent: 2019 $m Continuing operations Discontinued UK and Europe operations Group total Asia US Total insurance and asset management Other Foreign exchange movements 99 - 99 91 77 267 Mark-to-market value movements on Jackson assets backing surplus and required capital - 206 206 - - 206 Other items (including intra-group loans and other intra-group transfers between operations and other non-cash items)* (456) (21) (477) 719 (503) (261) (357) 185 (172) 810 (426) 212 * The Group total for other items in 2019 included the effect of the redemption of $0.5 billion of subordinated debt. 2018 $m Continuing operations Discontinued UK and Europe operations Group total Asia US Total insurance and asset management Other Foreign exchange movements (67) 3 (64) (170) (377) (611) Mark-to-market value movements on Jackson assets backing surplus and required capital - (127) (127) - - (127) Other items (including intra-group loans and other intra-group transfers between operations and other non-cash items)* (780) (20) (800) 2,017 319 1,536 (847) (144) (991) 1,847 (58) 798 * The Group total for other items in 2018 included the effect of the net issuance of $1.5 billion of subordinated debt. (j) Free surplus from continuing operations at 31 December 2019 represents: 2019 $m Asia US Total insurance and asset management Other Group total Long-term business 3,624 1,771 5,395 - 5,395 Asset management and other 596 6 602 3,739 4,341 Total 4,220 1,777 5,997 3,739 9,736 12 Expected transfer of value of in-force business and required capital to free surplus The discounted value of in-force business and required capital for the Group's continuing long-term business operations can be reconciled to the 2019 and 2018 total emergence of free surplus as follows: 31 Dec 2019 $m 31 Dec 2018 $m Required capitalnote 10 6,891 6,029 Value of in-force business (VIF)note 10 41,893 38,703 Other items* 205 1,915 Total continuing long-term business operations 48,989 46,647 * 'Other items' represent the impact of the time value of options and guarantees and amounts incorporated into VIF where there is no definitive timeframe for when the payments will be made or receipts received. These items are excluded from the expected free surplus generation profile below. Cash flows are projected on a deterministic basis and are discounted at the appropriate risk discount rate. The modelled cash flows use the same methodology underpinning the Group's EEV reporting and so are subject to the same assumptions and sensitivities. The table below shows how the VIF generated by the in-force business and the associated required capital for the Group's continuing long-term business operations is modelled as emerging into free surplus over future years. 31 Dec 2019 $m 2019 total as shown above Expected period of conversion of future post-tax distributable earnings and required capital flows to free surplus 1-5 years 6-10 years 11-15 years 16-20 years 21-40 years 40+ years Asia 34,295 8,561 6,335 4,394 3,398 7,715 3,892 US 14,694 6,408 4,735 2,424 825 302 - Group total 48,989 14,969 11,070 6,818 4,223 8,017 3,892 100% 30% 23% 14% 9% 16% 8% 31 Dec 2018 $m 2018 total as shown above Expected period of conversion of future post-tax distributable earnings and required capital flows to free surplus from continuing long-term operations 1-5 years 6-10 years 11-15 years 16-20 years 21-40 years 40+ years Asia 29,715 7,993 5,330 3,518 2,615 6,876 3,383 US 16,932 8,824 5,214 2,256 481 157 - Group total 46,647 16,817 10,544 5,774 3,096 7,033 3,383 100% 36% 23% 12% 7% 15% 7% 13 Sensitivity of results to alternative assumptions (i) Sensitivity analysis - economic assumptions The tables below show the sensitivity of the embedded value as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 and the new business contribution for 2019 and 2018 for continuing long-term business to: - 1 per cent increase in the discount rates; - 1 per cent increase in interest rates, including consequential changes in assumed investment returns for all asset classes, market values of fixed interest assets and risk discount rates (but excluding changes in the allowance for market risk); - 0.5 per cent decrease in interest rates, including consequential changes in assumed investment returns for all asset classes, market values of fixed interest assets and risk discount rates (but excluding changes in the allowance for market risk); - 1 per cent rise in equity and property yields; - 10 per cent fall in market value of equity and property assets (embedded value only); and - The Group minimum capital requirements under the LCSM in contrast to EEV basis required capital (embedded value only). The sensitivities shown below are for the impact of instantaneous (and permanent) changes on the embedded value of long-term business operations and include the combined effect on the value of in-force business and net assets (including derivatives) held at the valuation dates indicated. The results only allow for limited management actions such as changes to future policyholder bonuses where applicable. If such economic conditions persisted, the financial impacts may differ to the instantaneous impacts shown below. In this case management could also take additional actions to help mitigate the impact of these stresses. No change in the assets held at the valuation date is assumed when calculating sensitivities. If the changes in assumptions shown in the sensitivities were to occur, the effect shown below would be recorded within two components of the profit analysis for the following year, namely the effect of changes in economic assumptions and short-term fluctuations in investment returns. In addition, for changes in interest rates, the effect shown below for the US (Jackson) would also be recorded within mark-to-market value movements on Jackson assets backing surplus and required capital, which are taken directly to shareholders' equity. In addition to the sensitivity effects shown below, the other components of the profit for the following year would be calculated by reference to the altered assumptions, for example new business contribution and unwind of discount and other expected returns, together with the effect of other changes such as altered corporate bond spreads. New business contribution from continuing long-term business 2019 $m 2018 $m Asia US Group total Asia US Group total New business contributionnote 3 3,522 883 4,405 3,477 1,230 4,707 Discount rates - 1% increase (715) (22) (737) (733) (56) (789) Interest rates and consequential effects - 1% increase (46) 207 161 (270) 126 (144) Interest rates and consequential effects - 0.5% decrease (121) (123) (244) 77 (88) (11) Equity/property yields - 1% rise 210 70 280 174 154 328 Embedded value of continuing long-term business 31 Dec 2019 $m 31 Dec 2018 $m Asia US Group total Asia US Group total Shareholders' equitynote 10 37,843 16,336 54,179 30,985 18,658 49,643 Discount rates - 1% increase (5,263) (509) (5,772) (4,193) (653) (4,846) Interest rates and consequential effects - 1% increase (1,408) 798 (610) (1,992) 152 (1,840) Interest rates and consequential effects - 0.5% decrease (28) (686) (714) 466 (348) 118 Equity/property yields - 1% rise 1,758 556 2,314 1,326 1,288 2,614 Equity/property market values - 10% fall (810) (1,205) (2,015) (602) (634) (1,236) Group minimum capital requirements 175 221 396 140 276 416 The directional movements in the sensitivities from 31 December 2018 to 31 December 2019 reflect the generally lower government bond yields and higher equity markets at 31 December 2019, and the actual hedging portfolio in place at both valuation dates, which varies due to the nature of Jackson's dynamic hedging programme. (ii) Sensitivity analysis - non-economic assumptions The tables below show the sensitivity of the embedded value as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 and the new business contribution for 2019 and 2018 for continuing long-term business operations to: - 10 per cent proportionate decrease in maintenance expenses (for example, a 10 per cent sensitivity on a base assumption of $10 per annum would represent an expense assumption of $9 per annum); - 10 per cent proportionate decrease in lapse rates (for example, a 10 per cent sensitivity on a base assumption of 5.0 per cent would represent a lapse rate of 4.5 per cent per annum); and - 5 per cent proportionate decrease in base mortality (ie increased longevity) and morbidity rates. New business contribution from continuing long-term business operations 2019 $m 2018 $m Asia US Group total Asia US Group total New business contributionnote 3 3,522 883 4,405 3,477 1,230 4,707 Maintenance expenses - 10% decrease 67 15 82 53 15 68 Lapse rates - 10% decrease 211 24 235 206 32 238 Mortality and morbidity - 5% decrease 116 (2) 114 93 5 98 Embedded value of continuing long-term business operations 31 Dec 2019 $m 31 Dec 2018 $m Asia US Group total Asia US Group total Shareholders' equitynote 10 37,843 16,336 54,179 30,985 18,658 49,643 Maintenance expenses - 10% decrease 411 200 611 323 227 550 Lapse rates - 10% decrease 1,459 624 2,083 1,238 788 2,026 Mortality and morbidity - 5% decrease 1,323 94 1,417 1,063 180 1,243 Change representing effect on: Life business 1,323 168 1,491 1,063 250 1,313 Annuities - (74) (74) - (70) (70) 14Methodology and accounting presentation (i) Methodology (a) Covered business The EEV basis results for the Group are prepared for 'covered business' as defined by the EEV Principles. Covered business represents the Group's long-term insurance business (including the Group's investments in joint venture and associate insurance operations), for which the value of new and in-force contracts is attributable to shareholders. The EEV basis results for the Group's covered business are then combined with the post-tax IFRS basis results of the Group's asset management and other operations (including interest costs on core structural borrowings, corporate expenditure for head office functions in London and Hong Kong, the Group's treasury function and Africa operations). Under the EEV Principles, the results for covered business incorporate the projected margins of attaching internal asset management, as described in note (g) below. The definition of long-term insurance business comprises those contracts falling under the definition for regulatory purposes together with, for US operations, contracts that are in substance the same as guaranteed investment contracts (GICs) but do not fall under the technical definition. (b) Valuation of in-force and new business The EEV basis results are prepared incorporating best estimate assumptions about all relevant factors including levels of future investment returns, persistency, mortality, morbidity and expenses, as described in note 15(iii). These assumptions are used to project future cash flows. The present value of the projected future cash flows is then calculated using a discount rate, as shown in note 15(i), which reflects both the time value of money and all other non-diversifiable risks associated with the cash flows that are not otherwise allowed for. New business In determining the EEV basis value of new business, premiums are included in projected cash flows on the same basis of distinguishing regular and single premium business as set out in the Group's new business sales reporting. New business premiums reflect those premiums attaching to the covered business, including premiums for contracts classified as investment contracts under IFRS. New business premiums for regular premium products are shown on an annualised basis. New business contribution represents profit determined by applying operating and economic assumptions as at the end of the period. New business profitability is a key metric for the Group's management of the development of the business. In addition, new business margins are shown by reference to annual premium equivalents (APE) and the present value of new business premiums (PVNBP). These margins are calculated as the percentage of the value of new business profit to APE and PVNBP. APE is calculated as the aggregate of regular premiums on new business written in the period and one-tenth of single premiums. PVNBP is calculated as the aggregate of single premiums and the present value of expected future premiums from regular premium new business, allowing for lapses and the other assumptions made in determining the EEV new business contribution. Valuation movements on investments With the exception of debt securities held by Jackson, investment gains and losses during the year (to the extent that changes in capital values do not directly match changes in liabilities) are included directly in the profit for the year and shareholders' equity as they arise. The results for any covered business conceptually reflect the aggregate of the post-tax IFRS basis results and the movements in the additional shareholders' interest recognised on an EEV basis. Therefore, the start point for the calculation of the EEV basis results for Jackson, as for other businesses, reflects the market value movements recognised on an IFRS basis. In determining the movements in the additional shareholders' interest, for Jackson's debt securities backing liabilities, the aggregate EEV basis results reflect the fact that the value of in-force business incorporates the discounted value of expected future spread earnings. This value is generally not affected by short-term market movements in debt securities that, broadly speaking, are held for the longer term. Consequently, within EEV total net worth, Jackson's debt securities backing liabilities are held on a statutory basis (largely at book value), while those backing surplus and required capital are accounted for at fair value. Consistent with the treatment applied under IFRS, for Jackson's debt securities classified as available-for-sale, movements in unrealised appreciation and depreciation on these securities are accounted for directly in equity rather than in the income statement, as shown in 'Mark-to-market value movements on Jackson assets backing surplus and required capital' in the statement of movement in shareholders' equity. (c) Cost of capital A charge is deducted from the embedded value for the cost of locked-in required capital supporting the Group's long-term business. The cost is the difference between the nominal value of the capital held and the discounted value of the projected releases of this capital, allowing for post-tax investment earnings on the capital. The EEV results are affected by the movement in this cost from year to year, which comprises a charge against new business profit and generally a release in respect of the reduction in capital requirements for business in force as this runs off. Where required capital is held within a with-profits long-term fund, the value placed on surplus assets within the fund is already adjusted to reflect its expected release over time and so no further adjustment to the shareholder position is necessary. (d) Financial options and guarantees Nature of financial options and guarantees in Prudential's long-term business Asia Participating products in Asia, principally written in Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia, have both guaranteed and non-guaranteed elements. These products provide returns to policyholders through bonuses that are smoothed. There are two types of bonuses: regular and final. Regular bonuses are declared once a year and, once credited, are guaranteed in accordance with the terms of the particular products. Final bonuses are guaranteed only until the next bonus declaration. There are also various non-participating long-term products with guarantees. The principal guarantees are those for whole-of-life contracts with floor levels of policyholder benefits that accrue at rates set at inception and do not vary subsequently with market conditions. US (Jackson) The principal financial options and guarantees in Jackson are associated with the variable annuity and fixed annuity lines of business. Jackson issues variable annuity contracts for which it contractually guarantees to the contract holder, subject to specific conditions, either: a) a return of no less than total deposits made to the contract, adjusted for any partial withdrawals; b) total deposits made to the contract, adjusted for any partial withdrawals plus a minimum return; or c) the highest contract value on a specified anniversary date, adjusted for any withdrawals following the specified contract anniversary. These guarantees include benefits that are payable upon depletion of funds (Guaranteed Minimum Withdrawal Benefits (GMWB)) or as death benefits (Guaranteed Minimum Death Benefits (GMDB)). These guarantees generally protect the policyholder's contract value in the event of poor equity market performance. Jackson hedges the GMWB and GMDB guarantees through the use of equity options and futures contracts, with an expected long-term future hedging cost allowed for within the EEV value of in-force business to reflect the equity options and futures expected to be held based on the Group's current dynamic hedging programme and consideration of past practice. This allowance was re-estimated in 2019 following the NAIC reform for variable annuity business, as described in note 7. Jackson also historically issued a small amount of income benefits (Guaranteed Minimum Income Benefits (GMIB)), which are now materially fully reinsured. Fixed annuities provide that at Jackson's discretion it may reset the interest rate credited to policyholders' accounts, subject to a guaranteed minimum return, depending on the particular product, jurisdiction where issued and the date of issue. Jackson also issues fixed index annuities that enable policyholders to obtain a portion of an equity-linked return while providing a guaranteed minimum return, which is of a similar nature to those for fixed annuities. Time value The value of financial options and guarantees comprises the intrinsic value (arising from a deterministic valuation on best estimate assumptions) and the time value (arising from the variability of economic outcomes in the future). Where appropriate, a full stochastic valuation has been undertaken to determine the time value of financial options and guarantees. The economic assumptions used for the stochastic calculations are consistent with those used for the deterministic calculations. Assumptions specific to the stochastic calculations reflect local market conditions and are based on a combination of actual market data, historic market data and an assessment of long-term economic conditions. Common principles have been adopted across the Group for the stochastic asset models, for example, separate modelling of individual asset classes with an allowance for correlations between various asset classes. Details of the key characteristics of each model are given in note 15(ii). In deriving the time value of financial options and guarantees, management actions in response to emerging investment and fund solvency conditions have been modelled. Management actions encompass, but are not confined to, investment allocation decisions, levels of regular and final bonuses and credited rates. Bonus rates are projected from current levels and varied in accordance with assumed management actions applying in the emerging investment and fund solvency conditions. In all instances, the modelled actions are in accordance with approved local practice and therefore reflect the options available to management. The time value of financial options and guarantees reflects how the market value of the assets (including derivatives) held to manage the liability portfolios are expected to vary across the range of economic scenarios considered. For instance, in some economic scenarios the derivative portfolio may project gains in excess of the cost of the underlying guarantees on an EEV basis. If the calculation of the time value of options and guarantees results in a positive outcome for a particular product (for example for variable annuity business in the US at 31 December 2019) then the figure is capped at zero, reflecting the strong interaction between the outcome of the central economic scenario and the time value of financial options and guarantees in these circumstances, and the reported value of in-force business before deduction of cost of capital and time value of options and guarantees will reflect the outcome from the full stochastic valuation. (e) Level of required capital In adopting the EEV Principles, Prudential has based required capital on the applicable local statutory regulations, including any amounts considered to be required above the local statutory minimum requirements to satisfy regulatory constraints. For shareholder-backed businesses, the following capital requirements for long-term business apply: - Asia: the level of required capital has been set to an amount at least equal to local statutory notification requirements. For China JV life operations, the level of required capital follows the approach for embedded value reporting issued by the China Association of Actuaries (CAA) reflecting the C-ROSS regime; and - US: the level of required capital has been set at 250 per cent of the risk-based capital (RBC) required by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) at the Company Action Level (CAL). (f) With-profits business and the treatment of the estate For the Group's relevant Asia operations, the proportion of surplus allocated to shareholders from the with-profits funds has been based on the applicable profit distribution between shareholders and policyholders. The EEV methodology includes the value attributed to the shareholders' interest in the residual estate of the in-force with-profits business. In any scenarios where the total assets of the life fund are insufficient to meet policyholder claims in full, the excess cost is fully attributed to shareholders. As required, adjustments are also made to reflect any capital requirements for with-profits business in Asia in excess of the available capital of the with-profits funds. (g) Internal asset management The in-force and new business results from long-term business include the projected future profit or loss from asset management and service companies that support the Group's covered insurance businesses. The results of the Group's asset management operations include the current period profit from the management of both internal and external funds. EEV basis shareholders' other income and expenditure is adjusted to deduct the unwind of the expected margins on the internal management of the assets of the life funds for the period as included in 'Other' operations. The deduction is on a basis consistent with that used for projecting the results for covered insurance business. Accordingly, Group operating profit includes the variance between the actual and expected profit margin in respect of the management of the assets for the covered business. (h) Allowance for risk and risk discount rates Overview Under the EEV Principles, discount rates used to determine the present value of expected future cash flows are set by reference to risk-free rates plus a risk margin. The risk-free rates are based on local government bond yields at the valuation date and are generally assumed to remain constant throughout the projection. The risk margin reflects any non-diversifiable risk associated with the emergence of distributable earnings that is not allowed for elsewhere in the valuation. In order to better reflect differences in relative market risk volatility inherent in each product group, Prudential sets the risk discount rates to reflect the expected volatility associated with the expected future cash flows for each product group in the embedded value model, rather than at a Group level. Since financial options and guarantees are explicitly valued under the EEV methodology, risk discount rates exclude the effect of these product features. The risk margin represents the aggregate of the allowance for market risk, additional allowance for credit risk where appropriate, and allowance for non-diversifiable non-market risk. No allowance is required for non-market risks where these are assumed to be fully diversifiable. Market risk allowance The allowance for market risk represents the beta multiplied by an equity risk premium. The beta of a portfolio or product measures its relative market risk. The risk discount rates reflect the market risk inherent in each product group and hence the volatility of product-specific cash flows. These are determined by considering how the profit from each product is affected by changes in expected returns on various asset classes. By converting this into a relative rate of return, it is possible to derive a product-specific beta. Product level betas reflect the product mix at the valuation date to produce appropriate betas and risk discount rates for each major product group. In 2019, the Group reconsidered the application of this methodology for certain Asia businesses to reflect a more granular assessment of the underlying market risks when determining the beta, alongside other refinements. These refinements resulted in the change in the risk discount rate for Vietnam shown in note 15(i)(a), and had an impact of $67 million via the effect of change in economic assumptions in note 6. There were small consequential effects on new business contribution and in-force operating profit, which were overall not material in the context of the Group's results. Additional credit risk allowance The Group's methodology allows for credit risk. The total allowance for credit risk is to cover expected long-term defaults, credit risk premium (to reflect the volatility in downgrade and default levels) and short-term downgrades and defaults. These allowances are initially reflected in determining best estimate returns and through the market risk allowance described above. However, for those businesses largely backed by holdings of debt securities, these allowances in the projected returns and market risk allowances may not be sufficient and an additional allowance may be appropriate. The practical application of the allowance for credit risk varies depending on the type of business as described below: Asia For Asia, the allowance for credit risk incorporated in the projected rates of return and the market risk allowance is considered to be sufficient. Accordingly, no additional allowance for credit risk is required. The projected rates of return for holdings of corporate bonds comprise the risk-free rate plus an assessment of long-term spread over the risk-free rate. US (Jackson) For Jackson, the allowance for long-term defaults of 0.17 per cent at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: 0.17 per cent) is reflected in the risk margin reserve charge that is deducted in determining the projected spread margin between the earned rate on the investments and the policyholder crediting rate. The risk discount rate incorporates an additional allowance for credit risk premium and short-term downgrades and defaults, as shown in note 15(i)(b). In determining this allowance, a number of factors have been considered, in particular including: - How much of the credit spread on debt securities represents an increased short-term credit risk not reflected in the risk margin reserve long-term default assumptions and how much is liquidity premium (which is the premium required by investors to compensate for the risk of longer-term investments that cannot be easily converted into cash at the fair market value). In assessing this effect, consideration has been given to a number of approaches to estimate the liquidity premium by considering recent statistical data; and - Policyholder benefits for Jackson fixed annuity business are not fixed. It is possible, in adverse economic scenarios, to pass on a component of credit losses to policyholders (subject to guarantee features), through lower investment returns credited to policyholders. Consequently, it is only necessary to allow for the balance of the credit risk in the risk discount rate. The level of the additional allowance is assessed at each reporting period to take account of prevailing credit conditions and as the business in force alters over time. The additional allowance for variable annuity business has been set at one-fifth of the non-variable annuity business to reflect the proportion of the allocated holdings of general account debt securities. Allowance for non-diversifiable non-market risks The majority of non-market and non-credit risks are considered to be diversifiable. An allowance for non-diversifiable non-market risks is estimated as set out below. A base level allowance of 50 basis points is applied to cover the non-diversifiable non-market risks associated with the Group's covered business. For the Group's businesses in less mature markets (such as the Philippines and Thailand), additional allowances are applied for emerging market risk ranging from 100 to 250 basis points. The level and application of these allowances are reviewed and updated based on an assessment of the Group's exposure and experience in the markets. During 2019, the allowance for emerging market risk was removed for Indonesia, Taiwan and Vietnam reflecting the growth in the size of the businesses and increasing management exposure and experience in the local markets. For the Group's business in more mature markets, no additional allowance is necessary. (i) Foreign currency translation Foreign currency profits and losses have been translated at average exchange rates for the year. Foreign currency transactions are translated at the spot rate prevailing at the date of the transactions. This includes external dividends paid to shareholders. Prudential will determine and declare its dividend in US dollars commencing with dividends paid in 2020, including the 2019 second interim dividend. Foreign currency assets and liabilities have been translated at closing exchange rates. The principal exchange rates are shown in note A1 of the Group IFRS financial statements. (j) Taxation In determining the post-tax profit for the year for covered business, the overall tax rate includes the impact of tax effects determined on a local regulatory basis. Tax payments and receipts included in the projected future cash flows to determine the value of in-force business are calculated using tax rates that have been announced and substantively enacted by the end of the reporting period. (ii) Accounting presentation (a) Analysis of post-tax profit To the extent applicable, the presentation of the EEV basis profit or loss for the year is consistent with the classification between operating and non-operating results that the Group applies for the analysis of IFRS basis results. Operating results are determined as described in note (b) below and incorporate the following: - New business contribution, as defined in note (i)(b) above; - Unwind of discount on the value of in-force business and other expected returns, as described in note (c) below; - The impact of routine changes of estimates relating to operating assumptions, as described in note (d) below; and - Operating experience variances, as described in note (e) below. In addition, operating results include the effect of changes in tax legislation, unless these changes are one-off and structural in nature or primarily affect the level of projected investment returns, in which case they are reflected as a non-operating result. Non-operating results comprise: - Short-term fluctuations in investment returns; - Mark-to-market value movements on core structural borrowings; - Effect of changes in economic assumptions; - Impact of NAIC reform, hedge modelling and other related changes in the US; and - The impact of corporate transactions undertaken in the year. Total profit or loss in the year attributable to shareholders and basic earnings per share include these items, together with actual investment returns. The Group believes that operating profit, as adjusted for these items, better reflects underlying performance. (b) Investment returns included in operating profit For the investment element of the assets covering the total net worth of long-term insurance business, investment returns are recognised in operating results at the expected long-term rates of return. These expected returns are calculated by reference to the asset mix of the portfolio. For the purpose of determining the long-term returns for debt securities of Jackson for fixed annuity and other general account business, a risk margin reserve charge is included, which reflects the expected long-term rate of default based on the credit quality of the portfolio. For Jackson, interest-related realised gains and losses are amortised to the operating results over the maturity period of the sold bonds; for equity-related investments, a long-term rate of return is assumed (as disclosed in note 15(i)(b)), which reflects the aggregation of risk-free rates and the equity risk premium at the end of the reporting period. For variable annuity separate account business, operating profit includes the unwind of discount on the opening value of in-force business adjusted to reflect projected rates of return at the end of the reporting period, with the excess or deficit of the actual return recognised within non-operating results, together with related hedging activity variances. (c) Unwind of discount and other expected returns The Group's methodology in determining the unwind of discount and other expected returns is by reference to the value of in-force business at the beginning of the year (adjusted for the effect of changes in economic and operating assumptions in the current year) and required capital and surplus assets. (d) Effect of changes in operating assumptions Operating profit includes the effect of changes to non-economic assumptions on the value of in-force business at the end of the reporting period. For presentational purposes the effect of changes is delineated to show the effect on the opening value of in-force business as operating assumption changes, with the experience variances subsequently being determined by reference to the assumptions at the end of the reporting period, as discussed below. (e) Operating experience variances Operating profit includes the effect of experience variances on non-economic assumptions, such as persistency, mortality, morbidity, expenses and other factors, which are calculated with reference to the assumptions at the end of the reporting period. (f) Effect of changes in economic assumptions Movements in the value of in-force business at the beginning of the year caused by changes in economic assumptions, net of the related changes in the time value of financial options and guarantees, are recorded in non-operating results. 15 Assumptions (i) Principal economic assumptions The EEV basis results for the Group's covered business have been determined using economic assumptions where both the long-term expected rates of return on investments and risk discount rates are set by reference to risk-free rates of return at the end of the reporting period. The risk-free rates of return are based on local government bond yields, which are generally assumed to remain constant throughout the projection, and are shown below for each of the Group's insurance operations. Expected returns on equity and property asset classes and corporate bonds are derived by adding a risk premium to the risk-free rate based on the Group's long-term view. In the majority of business units, equity risk premiums were increased during 2019 by 25 basis points from those applied at 2018. The related expected return on equity assets and risk discount rates have been increased accordingly. As described in note 14(i)(h), the resulting risk discount rates incorporate allowances for market risk, additional credit risk and non-diversifiable non-market risks appropriate to the features and risks of the underlying products and markets, after considering risks allowed for explicitly elsewhere in the EEV basis, such as cost of capital and the time value of the cost of options and guarantees. The total profit that emerges over the lifetime of an individual contract as calculated under the EEV basis is the same as that calculated under the IFRS basis. Since the EEV basis reflects discounted future cash flows, under the EEV methodology the profit emergence is advanced, thus more closely aligning the timing of the recognition of profit with the efforts and risks of current management actions, particularly with regard to business sold during the year. (a) Asianotes(2)(3) Risk discount rate % Government bond yield % Expected long-term inflation % New business In-force business 31 Dec 31 Dec 31 Dec 31 Dec 31 Dec 31 Dec 31 Dec 31 Dec 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 China JV 8.2 8.1 8.2 8.1 3.2 3.3 3.0 3.0 Hong Kongnotes (2)(4) 3.7 4.4 3.7 4.4 1.9 2.7 2.5 2.5 Indonesia 10.8 12.4 10.8 12.4 7.2 8.2 4.5 4.5 Malaysianote (4) 5.8 6.6 5.9 6.6 3.3 4.1 2.5 2.5 Philippines 12.3 14.5 12.3 14.5 4.6 7.0 4.0 4.0 Singaporenote (4) 3.3 3.4 3.9 4.2 1.7 2.1 2.0 2.0 Taiwan 3.4 4.5 3.0 4.4 0.7 0.9 1.5 1.5 Thailand 9.2 10.0 9.2 10.0 1.5 2.5 3.0 3.0 Vietnam 5.3 12.6 5.5 12.6 3.4 5.1 5.5 5.5 Total weighted averagenote (1) 4.9 5.4 4.9 5.8 Notes (1) Total weighted average risk discount rates for Asia shown above have been determined by weighting each business's risk discount rates by reference to the EEV basis new business contribution and the net closing value of in-force business. The changes in the risk discount rates for individual Asia businesses reflect the movements in the local government bond yields, changes in the equity risk premiums, changes in the allowance for market risk as described in note 14(i)(h) and changes in product mix. (2) For Hong Kong, the assumptions shown are for US dollar denominated business. For other businesses, the assumptions shown are for local currency denominated business. (3) Equity risk premiums (geometric) in Asia range from 2.9 per cent to 4.8 per cent (31 December 2018: 2.6 per cent to 4.5 per cent). (4) The geometric equity return assumptions for the most significant equity holdings of the Asia businesses are: 31 Dec 2019 % 31 Dec 2018 % Hong Kong (US dollar denominated business) 4.8 5.3 Malaysia 7.3 7.9 Singapore 5.7 5.8 (b) US 31 Dec 2019 % 31 Dec 2018 % Risk discount rate: Variable annuity: Risk discount rate 6.5 7.1 Additional allowance for credit risk included in risk discount ratenote 14(i)(h) 0.2 0.2 Non-variable annuity: Risk discount rate 3.7 4.4 Additional allowance for credit risk included in risk discount ratenote 14(i)(h) 1.0 1.0 Total weighted average: New business 6.1 6.9 In-force business 6.2 6.8 Allowance for long-term defaults included in projected spreadnote 14(i)(h) 0.17 0.17 US 10-year treasury bond yield 1.9 2.7 Equity risk premium (geometric) 2.9 2.6 Pre-tax expected long-term nominal rate of return for US equities (geometric) 4.8 5.3 Expected long-term rate of inflation 2.9 2.9 S&P 500 equity return volatilitynote (ii)(b) 17.5 17.5 Note Assumed new business spread margins are as follows: 2019 % 2018 % January to June issues July to December issues January to June issues July to December issues Fixed annuity business* 1.50 0.85 1.75 1.75 Fixed index annuity business** 0.50 0.50 2.00 2.00 Institutional business 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 * Including the proportion of variable annuity business invested in the general account. The assumed spread margin grades up linearly by 25 basis points to a long-term assumption over five years. ** The assumed spread margin grades up linearly by 100 basis points over five years, increasing by a further 50 basis points to a long-term assumption at the end of the index option period (2018 issues: grades up linearly by 25 basis points to a long-term assumption over five years). (ii) Stochastic assumptions Details are given below of the key characteristics of the models used to determine the time value of financial options and guarantees as referred to in note 14(i)(d). (a) Asia - The stochastic cost of guarantees is primarily of significance for the Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam businesses; - The principal asset classes are government bonds, corporate bonds and equity; - Interest rates are projected using a stochastic interest rate model calibrated to the current market yields; - Equity returns are assumed to follow a log-normal distribution; - The corporate bond return is calculated based on a risk-free return plus a mean-reverting spread; - The volatility of equity returns ranges from 18 per cent to 35 per cent for both years; and - The volatility of government bond yields ranges from 1.1 per cent to 2.0 per cent for both years. (b) US (Jackson) - Interest rates and equity returns are projected using a log-normal generator reflecting historical market data; - Corporate bond returns are based on treasury yields plus a spread that reflects current market conditions; - The volatility of equity returns ranges from 17 per cent to 26 per cent for both years; and - The standard deviation of interest rates ranges from 3.1 per cent to 3.3 per cent (2018: from 3.4 per cent to 3.7 per cent). (iii) Operating assumptions Best estimate assumptions are used for projecting future cash flows, where best estimate is defined as the mean of the distribution of future possible outcomes. The assumptions are reviewed actively and changes are made when evidence exists that material changes in future experience are reasonably certain. Assumptions required in the calculation of the time value of financial options and guarantees, for example relating to volatilities and correlations, or dynamic algorithms linking liabilities to assets, have been set equal to the best estimates and, wherever material and practical, reflect any dynamic relationships between the assumptions and the stochastic variables. Demographic assumptions Persistency, mortality and morbidity assumptions are based on an analysis of recent experience, and reflect expected future experience. Where relevant, when calculating the time value of financial options and guarantees, policyholder withdrawal rates vary in line with the emerging investment conditions according to management's expectations. When projecting future cash flows for medical reimbursement business that is repriced annually, explicit allowance is made for expected future premium inflation and separately for future medical claims inflation. Expense assumptions Expense levels, including those of the service companies that support the Group's long-term business, are based on internal expense analysis and are appropriately allocated to acquisition of new business and renewal of in-force business. For mature business, it is Prudential's policy not to take credit for future cost reduction programmes until the actions to achieve the savings have been delivered. An allowance is made for short-term required expenses that are not representative of the longer-term expense loadings of the relevant businesses. At 31 December 2019 the allowance held for these costs across the Group was $313 million, mainly arising in Asia. Expense overruns are reported where these are expected to be short-lived, including businesses that are growing rapidly or are sub-scale. For Asia, expenses comprise costs borne directly and costs recharged from the Group head office function in Hong Kong that are attributable to the covered business. The assumed future expenses for these businesses also include projections of these future recharges. Development expenses are allocated to Asia covered business and are charged as incurred. Corporate expenditure, which is included in other income and expenditure, comprises expenditure of the Group head office function in Hong Kong that is not allocated to the covered business or asset management, primarily for corporate related activities that are charged as incurred, and expenditure of the Group head office function in London, together with restructuring costs incurred across the Group. Tax rates The assumed long-term effective tax rates for operations reflect the expected incidence of taxable profit and loss in the projected future cash flows as explained in note 14(i)(j). Except for the change in China JV effective tax rate as discussed in note 4, there has been no change in the effective tax rates applied for projecting future cash flows. 16 Insurance new business Single premiums Regular premiums Annual premium equivalents (APE) Present value of new business premiums (PVNBP) Continuing operations: 2019 $m 2018 $m 2019 $m 2018 $m 2019 $m 2018 $m 2019 $m 2018 $m Asia Cambodia - - 24 26 24 26 111 119 Hong Kong 387 458 1,977 2,222 2,016 2,266 12,815 13,619 Indonesia 292 274 361 287 390 315 1,668 1,215 Malaysia 209 112 333 324 355 335 2,090 1,765 Philippines 51 57 153 111 158 117 561 395 Singapore 1,217 1,242 539 493 660 617 4,711 4,821 Thailand 192 290 140 127 159 156 763 813 Vietnam 22 27 215 192 217 195 1,342 946 South-east Asia including Hong Kong 2,370 2,460 3,742 3,782 3,979 4,027 24,061 23,693 China JVnote (b) 710 138 518 390 590 403 2,586 1,753 Taiwan 544 389 278 243 332 282 1,418 1,052 Indianote (c) 155 105 245 276 260 287 1,179 1,213 Total Asia 3,779 3,092 4,783 4,691 5,161 4,999 29,244 27,711 US Variable annuities 12,692 14,433 - - 1,270 1,443 12,692 14,434 Elite Access (variable annuity) 2,002 2,245 - - 200 225 2,002 2,244 Fixed annuities 1,194 454 - - 119 46 1,194 454 Fixed index annuities 3,821 335 - - 382 33 3,821 335 Institutional 2,522 3,126 - - 252 312 2,522 3,126 Total US 22,231 20,593 - - 2,223 2,059 22,231 20,593 Group totalnote (d) 26,010 23,685 4,783 4,691 7,384 7,058 51,475 48,304 Notes (a) The tables shown above are provided as an indicative volume measure of transactions undertaken in the reporting period that have the potential to generate profit for shareholders. The amounts shown are not, and not intended to be, reflective of premium income recorded in the Group IFRS income statement. (b) New business in China JV is included at Prudential's 50 per cent interest in the joint venture. (c) New business in India is included at Prudential's interest in the associate (with effect from 27 March 2019: 22 per cent; 2018: 26 per cent). (d) In 2019, the Africa business sold new business APE of $82 million (2018: $51 million on an actual exchange rate basis, $47 million on a constant exchange rate basis). Given the relative immaturity of the Africa business, it is incorporated into the Group's EEV basis results on an IFRS basis and is excluded from new business sales and profit metrics. Additional EEV financial information* A New business schedules Basis of preparation The format of the schedules is consistent with the distinction between insurance and investment products as applied for previous reporting periods. With the exception of some US institutional business, products categorised as 'insurance' refer to those classified as contracts of long-term insurance business for local regulatory reporting purposes. The details shown for insurance products include contributions for contracts that are classified under IFRS 4, 'Insurance Contracts', as not containing significant insurance risk. These products are described as investment contracts or other financial instruments under IFRS. Contracts included in this category are primarily Guaranteed Investment Contracts and similar funding agreements written in Jackson and certain unit-linked and similar contracts written in Asia insurance operations. New business premiums reflect those premiums attaching to covered business, including premiums for contracts designed as investment products for IFRS reporting and for regular premium products are shown on an annualised basis. Investment products referred to in the tables for funds under management are unit trusts, mutual funds and similar types of retail fund management arrangements. These are unrelated to insurance products that are classified as investment contracts under IFRS 4, as described in the preceding paragraph, although similar IFRS recognition and measurement principles apply to the acquisition costs and fees attaching to this type of business. Post-tax new business profit has been determined using the European Embedded Value (EEV) methodology set out in our EEV basis results supplement. In determining the EEV basis value of new business written in the year when policies incept, premiums are included in projected cash flows on the same basis of distinguishing annual and single premium business as set out for local statutory basis reporting. Annual premium equivalent (APE) sales are subject to rounding. * The additional financial information is not covered by the KPMG LLP independent audit opinion. Notes to Schedules A(i) to A(iv) (1) Prudential plc reports its results using both actual exchange rates (AER) and constant exchange rates (CER) to eliminate the impact of exchange translation. Following the change in presentation currency, the rates below are for US dollars against local currency. Average rate Closing rate $ : local currency 2019 2018 % appreciation (depreciation) of local currency against USD 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 % appreciation (depreciation) of local currency against USD China 6.91 6.61 (4)% 6.97 6.87 (1)% Hong Kong 7.84 7.84 - 7.79 7.83 1% Indonesia 14,140.84 14,220.82 1% 13,882.50 14,380.00 4% Malaysia 4.14 4.03 (3)% 4.09 4.13 1% Singapore 1.36 1.35 (1)% 1.34 1.36 1% Thailand 31.05 32.30 4% 29.75 32.56 9% UK 0.78 0.75 (4)% 0.75 0.79 5% Vietnam 23,227.64 23,017.17 (1)% 23,172.50 23,195.00 0% ​​​​​​ (2) Annual premium equivalents (APE) are calculated as the aggregate of regular premiums on business written in the year and one-tenth of single premiums. Present value of new business premiums (PVNBP) are calculated as the aggregate of single premiums and the present value of expected future premiums from regular premium new business, allowing for lapses and the other assumptions applied in determining the EEV new business profit. (3) New business in China JV is included at Prudential's 50 per cent interest in the joint venture. (4) New business in India is included at Prudential's interest in the associate (with effect from 27 March 2019: 22 per cent; 2018: 26 per cent). (5) Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) product flows in Hong Kong are included at Prudential's 36 per cent interest in the Hong Kong MPF business. (6) Investment flows for the year exclude Eastspring Money Market Funds (MMF) gross inflow of $236,603 million (2018: gross inflow of $255,722 million) and net outflow of $(1,856) million (2018: net inflow of $2,003 million). The flows also exclude any amounts managed by M&G plc, which was demerged from the Group in October 2019. (7) Balance sheet figures have been calculated at the closing exchange rates. Schedule A(i) Insurance operations (actual and constant exchange rates) Note: The 2018 comparative results are shown below on both actual exchange rates (AER) and constant exchange rates (CER), and have been re-presented from those previously published to reflect the change in the Group's presentation currency from pounds sterling to US dollars and the reclassification of the Group's UK and Europe operations as discontinued operations in 2019. AER Single premiums Regular premiums APEnote(2) PVNBPnote(2) 2019 2018 +/(-) 2019 2018 +/(-) 2019 2018 +/(-) 2019 2018 +/(-) Continuing operations: $m $m % $m $m % $m $m % $m $m % Asia Cambodia - - - 24 26 (8)% 24 26 (8)% 111 119 (7)% Hong Kong 387 458 (16)% 1,977 2,222 (11)% 2,016 2,266 (11)% 12,815 13,619 (6)% Indonesia 292 274 7% 361 287 26% 390 315 24% 1,668 1,215 37% Malaysia 209 112 87% 333 324 3% 355 335 6% 2,090 1,765 18% Philippines 51 57 (11)% 153 111 38% 158 117 35% 561 395 42% Singapore 1,217 1,242 (2)% 539 493 9% 660 617 7% 4,711 4,821 (2)% Thailand 192 290 (34)% 140 127 10% 159 156 2% 763 813 (6)% Vietnam 22 27 (19)% 215 192 12% 217 195 11% 1,342 946 42% South-east Asia including Hong Kong 2,370 2,460 (4)% 3,742 3,782 (1)% 3,979 4,027 (1)% 24,061 23,693 2% China JVnote (3) 710 138 414% 518 390 33% 590 403 46% 2,586 1,753 48% Taiwan 544 389 40% 278 243 14% 332 282 18% 1,418 1,052 35% Indianote (4) 155 105 48% 245 276 (11)% 260 287 (9)% 1,179 1,213 (3)% Total Asia 3,779 3,092 22% 4,783 4,691 2% 5,161 4,999 3% 29,244 27,711 6% US Variable annuities 12,692 14,433 (12)% - - - 1,270 1,443 (12)% 12,692 14,434 (12)% Elite Access (variable annuity) 2,002 2,245 (11)% - - - 200 225 (11)% 2,002 2,244 (11)% Fixed annuities 1,194 454 163% - - - 119 46 159% 1,194 454 163% Fixed index annuities 3,821 335 1,041% - - - 382 33 1,058% 3,821 335 1,041% Wholesale 2,522 3,126 (19)% - - - 252 312 (19)% 2,522 3,126 (19)% Total US 22,231 20,593 8% - - - 2,223 2,059 8% 22,231 20,593 8% Group total 26,010 23,685 10% 4,783 4,691 2% 7,384 7,058 5% 51,475 48,304 7% * In 2019, the Africa business operations sold APE new business of $82 million (2018: $51 million on an actual exchange rate basis). Given the relative immaturity of the Africa business, it is incorporated into the Group's EEV basis results on an IFRS basis and is excluded from new business sales and profit metrics. CER Single premiums Regular premiums APEnote(2) PVNBPnote(2) 2019 2018 +/(-) 2019 2018 +/(-) 2019 2018 +/(-) 2019 2018 +/(-) Continuing operations: $m $m % $m $m % $m $m % $m $m % Asia Cambodia - - - 24 26 (8)% 24 26 (8)% 111 119 (7)% Hong Kong 387 458 (16)% 1,977 2,221 (11)% 2,016 2,268 (11)% 12,815 13,623 (6)% Indonesia 292 275 6% 361 289 25% 390 316 23% 1,668 1,222 36% Malaysia 209 109 92% 333 315 6% 355 326 9% 2,090 1,718 22% Philippines 51 58 (12)% 153 112 37% 158 118 34% 561 402 40% Singapore 1,217 1,227 (1)% 539 487 11% 660 609 8% 4,711 4,767 (1)% Thailand 192 302 (36)% 140 133 5% 159 163 (2)% 763 847 (10)% Vietnam 22 27 (19)% 215 190 13% 217 193 12% 1,342 936 43% South-east Asia including Hong Kong 2,370 2,456 (4)% 3,742 3,773 (1)% 3,979 4,019 (1)% 24,061 23,634 2% China JVnote (3) 710 132 438% 518 373 39% 590 386 53% 2,586 1,676 54% Taiwan 544 380 43% 278 237 17% 332 275 21% 1,418 1,026 38% Indianote (4) 155 102 52% 245 269 (9)% 260 279 (7)% 1,179 1,176 0% Total Asia 3,779 3,070 23% 4,783 4,652 3% 5,161 4,959 4% 29,244 27,512 6% US Variable annuities 12,692 14,433 (12)% - - - 1,270 1,443 (12)% 12,692 14,434 (12)% Elite Access (variable annuity) 2,002 2,245 (11)% - - - 200 225 (11)% 2,002 2,244 (11)% Fixed annuities 1,194 454 163% - - - 119 46 159% 1,194 454 163% Fixed index annuities 3,821 335 1,041% - - - 382 33 1,058% 3,821 335 1,041% Wholesale 2,522 3,126 (19)% - - - 252 312 (19)% 2,522 3,126 (19)% Total US 22,231 20,593 8% - - - 2,223 2,059 8% 22,231 20,593 8% Group total 26,010 23,663 10% 4,783 4,652 3% 7,384 7,018 5% 51,475 48,105 7% * In 2019, the Africa business operations sold APE new business of $82 million (2018: $47 million on a constant exchange rate basis). Given the relative immaturity of the Africa business, it is incorporated into the Group's EEV basis results on an IFRS basis and is excluded from new business sales and profit metrics. Schedule A(ii) Insurance new business APE (actual and constant exchange rates) Note: Comparative results for the first half (H1) and second half (H2) of 2018 are presented on both actual exchange rates (AER) and constant exchange rates (CER), and have been re-presented from those previously published to reflect the change in the Group's presentation currency from pounds sterling to US dollars and the reclassification of the Group's UK and Europe operations as discontinued operations in 2019. The H2 amounts are presented on year-to-date average exchange rates (including the effect of retranslating H1 results for movements in average exchange rates between H1 and the year to date). AER CER 2018 $m 2019 $m 2018 $m 2019 $m Continuing operations: H1 H2 H1 H2 H1 H2 H1 H2 Asia Cambodia 11 15 15 9 11 15 14 10 Hong Kong 1,021 1,245 1,075 941 1,021 1,247 1,075 941 Indonesia 155 160 156 234 151 165 157 233 Malaysia 161 174 158 197 153 173 157 198 Philippines 52 65 71 87 53 65 71 87 Singapore 282 335 299 361 275 334 297 363 Thailand 73 83 62 97 74 89 64 95 Vietnam 84 111 88 129 82 111 89 128 South-east Asia including Hong Kong 1,839 2,188 1,924 2,055 1,820 2,199 1,924 2,055 China JVnote (3) 257 146 350 240 237 149 343 247 Taiwan 149 133 149 183 142 133 151 181 Indianote (4) 144 143 137 123 133 146 137 123 Total Asia 2,389 2,610 2,560 2,601 2,332 2,627 2,555 2,606 US Variable annuities 749 694 628 642 749 694 628 642 Elite Access (variable annuity) 122 103 96 104 122 103 96 104 Fixed annuities 23 23 23 96 23 23 23 96 Fixed index annuities 18 15 120 262 18 15 120 262 Wholesale 211 101 208 44 211 101 208 44 Total US 1,123 936 1,075 1,148 1,123 936 1,075 1,148 Group total 3,512 3,546 3,635 3,749 3,455 3,563 3,630 3,754 Schedule A(iii) Insurance new business profit (actual and constant exchange rates) Note: Comparative results for 2018 are presented on both actual exchange rates (AER) and constant exchange rates (CER), and have been re-presented from those previously published to reflect the change in the Group's presentation currency from pounds sterling to US dollars and the reclassification of the Group's UK and Europe operations as discontinued operations in 2019. AER CER 2018 2019 2018 2019 Continuing operations: HY FY HY FY HY FY HY FY New business profit ($m) Asia 1,544 3,477 1,676 3,522 1,523 3,460 1,675 3,522 US 641 1,230 450 883 641 1,230 450 883 Group total 2,185 4,707 2,126 4,405 2,164 4,690 2,125 4,405 APE ($m)note (2) Asia 2,389 4,999 2,560 5,161 2,332 4,959 2,555 5,161 US 1,123 2,059 1,075 2,223 1,123 2,059 1,075 2,223 Group total 3,512 7,058 3,635 7,384 3,455 7,018 3,630 7,384 New business margin (NBP as a % of APE) Asia 65% 70% 65% 68% 65% 70% 65% 68% US 57% 60% 42% 40% 57% 60% 42% 40% Group total 62% 67% 58% 60% 63% 67% 58% 60% PVNBP ($m)note (2) Asia 12,565 27,711 14,218 29,244 12,307 27,512 14,195 29,244 US 11,231 20,593 10,752 22,231 11,231 20,593 10,752 22,231 Group total 23,796 48,304 24,970 51,475 23,538 48,105 24,947 51,475 New business margin (NBP as a % of PVNBP) Asia 12.3% 12.5% 11.8% 12.0% 12.4% 12.6% 11.8% 12.0% US 5.7% 6.0% 4.2% 4.0% 5.7% 6.0% 4.2% 4.0% Group total 9.2% 9.7% 8.5% 8.6% 9.2% 9.7% 8.5% 8.6% Schedule A(iv) Investment operations (actual exchange rates) Note: The H1 and H2 of 2018 comparative results are shown below on actual exchange rates (AER), and have been re-presented from those previously published to reflect the change in the Group's presentation currency from pounds sterling to US dollars and the reclassification of the Group's UK and Europe operations as discontinued operations in 2019. 2018 $m 2019 $m Eastspring investment operations: H1 H2 H1 H2 Third party retail:note (5) Opening FUM 52,321 47,644 55,198 62,441 Net Flows:note (6) 34 (925) 2,682 3,313 - Gross Inflows 13,921 11,772 19,628 23,005 - Redemptions (13,887) (12,697) (16,946) (19,692) Other Movements* (4,711) 8,479 4,561 7,890 Closing FUMnote (7) 47,644 55,198 62,441 73,644 Third party institutional: Opening FUM 10,676 8,297 7,788 9,431 Net Flows:† (1,222) (5) 1,274 1,640 - Gross Inflows 465 1,275 1,661 2,371 - Redemptions (1,687) (1,280) (387) (731) Other Movements† (1,157) (504) 369 26,670 Closing FUMnote (7) 8,297 7,788 9,431 37,741 Total third party (excluding MMF) 55,941 62,986 71,872 111,385 * Other movements in H2 2018 included an inflow of $11.2 billion funds under management (excluding MMF) from the acquisition of TMB Asset Management Co., Ltd. ('TMBAM') in Thailand. Other movements in H2 2019 included an inflow of $7.0 billion funds under management (excluding MMF) from the acquisition of Thanachart Fund Management Co., Ltd. ('TFUND') in Thailand. † Net flows and other movements in H2 2019 include M&G plc related assets that have been reclassified to third party from internal FUM following the demerger in October 2019. B Reconciliation of expected transfer of value of in-force business and required capital to free surplus The tables below show how the value of in-force business (VIF) generated by the in-force long-term business and the associated required capital is modelled as emerging into free surplus over the next 40 years. Although circa 7 per cent of the Group's embedded value emerges after this date, analysis of cash flows emerging in the years shown in the tables is considered most meaningful. The modelled cash flows use the same methodology underpinning the Group's embedded value reporting and so are subject to the same assumptions and sensitivities used to prepare our 2019 results. In addition to showing the amounts, both discounted and undiscounted, expected to be generated from all in-force business at 31 December 2019, the tables also present the expected future free surplus to be generated from the investment made in new business during 2019 over the same 40-year period for long-term business operations. 31 Dec 2019 $m Undiscounted expected generation from all in-force business* Undiscounted expected generation from new business written* Expected period of emergence Asia US Group total Asia US Group total 2020 1,963 1,523 3,486 291 325 616 2021 2,088 1,445 3,533 244 45 289 2022 1,941 1,412 3,353 225 101 326 2023 1,965 1,500 3,465 207 120 327 2024 1,895 1,574 3,469 223 119 342 2025 1,874 1,528 3,402 202 26 228 2026 1,917 1,514 3,431 223 9 232 2027 1,891 1,497 3,388 217 143 360 2028 1,858 1,415 3,273 209 173 382 2029 1,761 1,333 3,094 223 148 371 2030 1,687 1,265 2,952 188 122 310 2031 1,666 1,152 2,818 184 109 293 2032 1,614 1,001 2,615 171 94 265 2033 1,596 759 2,355 169 80 249 2034 1,590 690 2,280 190 87 277 2035 1,556 610 2,166 170 71 241 2036 1,557 514 2,071 170 57 227 2037 1,563 396 1,959 170 46 216 2038 1,550 312 1,862 169 35 204 2039 1,535 243 1,778 177 70 247 2040-2044 7,360 977 8,337 869 140 1,009 2045-2049 7,055 - 7,055 887 - 887 2050-2054 7,073 - 7,073 987 - 987 2055-2059 6,468 - 6,468 958 - 958 Total free surplus expected to emerge in the next 40 years 63,023 22,660 85,683 7,723 2,120 9,843 * The analysis excludes amounts incorporated into VIF at 31 December 2019 where there is no definitive time frame for when the payments will be made or receipts received. It also excludes any free surplus emerging after 2059. The discounted expected generation from new business written in 2019 can be reconciled to the new business profit for long-term business operations as follows: 2019 $m Asia US Group total Undiscounted expected free surplus generation for years 2020 to 2059 7,723 2,120 9,843 Less: discount effect (4,211) (721) (4,932) Discounted expected free surplus generation for years 2020 to 2059 3,512 1,399 4,911 Discounted expected free surplus generation for years after 2059 771 - 771 Discounted expected free surplus generation from new business written in 2019 4,283 1,399 5,682 Free surplus investment in new business (619) (539) (1,158) Other items† (142) 23 (119) EEV new business profit for long-term business operations 3,522 883 4,405 † Other items represent the impact of the time value of options and guarantees on new business, foreign exchange effects and other non-modelled items. Foreign exchange effects arise as EEV new business profit amounts are translated at average exchange rates and the expected free surplus generation is translated at closing rates. The undiscounted expected free surplus generation from all in-force business at 31 December 2019 shown below can be reconciled to the amount that was expected to be generated as at 31 December 2018 as follows: Group 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Other Total $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m 2018 expected free surplus generation for years 2019 to 2058 4,759 4,823 4,807 4,695 4,608 4,505 72,778 100,975 Demerger of UK and Europe operations (755) (776) (753) (728) (707) (684) (10,316) (14,719) Less: Amounts expected to be realised in the current year (4,004) - - - - - - (4,004) Add: Expected free surplus to be generated in year 2059* - - - - - - 1,205 1,205 Foreign exchange differences - 26 25 24 25 23 467 590 New business - 616 289 326 327 342 7,943 9,843 Operating movements - (113) 28 (104) (59) (90) (3,700) (8,207) Non-operating and other movements** - (1,090) (863) (860) (729) (627) 2019 expected free surplus generation for years 2020 to 2059 - 3,486 3,533 3,353 3,465 3,469 68,377 85,683 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Other Total Asia $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m 2018 expected free surplus generation for years 2019 to 2058 1,987 1,915 1,842 1,835 1,831 1,746 49,411 60,567 Less: Amounts expected to be realised in the current year (1,987) - - - - - - (1,987) Add: Expected free surplus to be generated in year 2059* - - - - - - 1,205 1,205 Foreign exchange differences - 26 25 24 25 23 467 590 New business - 291 244 225 207 223 6,533 7,723 Operating movements - (133) 63 (69) (12) (47) (4,445) (5,075) Non-operating and other movements - (136) (86) (74) (86) (50) 2019 expected free surplus generation for years 2020 to 2059 - 1,963 2,088 1,941 1,965 1,895 53,171 63,023 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Other Total US $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m 2018 expected free surplus generation for years 2019 to 2058 2,017 2,132 2,212 2,132 2,070 2,075 13,051 25,689 Less: Amounts expected to be realised in the current year (2,017) - - - - - - (2,017) New business - 325 45 101 120 119 1,410 2,120 Operating movements - 20 (35) (35) (47) (43) 745 (3,132) Non-operating and other movements** - (954) (777) (786) (643) (577) 2019 expected free surplus generation for years 2020 to 2059 - 1,523 1,445 1,412 1,500 1,574 15,206 22,660 *Excluding 2019 new business. ** Including impact of US EEV hedge modelling enhancements as described in note 7 of the EEV financial statements. At 31 December 2019, the total free surplus expected to be generated from continuing operations over the next five years (2020 to 2024 inclusive), using the same assumptions and methodology as those underpinning our 2019 embedded value reporting, was $17.3 billion (31 December 2018: $19.8 billion). At 31 December 2019, the total free surplus expected to be generated on an undiscounted basis in the next 40 years is $85.7 billion, $(0.6) billion lower than the $86.3 billion expected at the end of 2018 from continuing operations, with the $2.4 billion increase in Asia being more than offset by the $(3.0) billion decrease in the US. In Asia the increase from new business of $7.7 billion, together with favourable foreign exchange gains and operating assumption updates following the annual review of experience, more than offset the effect of generally lower interest rates across the region decreasing projected returns. At 31 December 2019 expected free surplus generation in Asia for the next 40 years is $63.0 billion (31 December 2018: $60.6 billion). In the US new business contributed $2.1 billion to expected free surplus generation. Operating, non-operating and other movements were $(3.1) billion, principally driven by the impact of lower interest rates and the effect of the NAIC reform, hedge modelling and other related changes described in note 7 of the EEV financial statements. At 31 December 2019 expected free surplus generation in the US for the next 40 years is $22.7 billion (31 December 2018: $25.7 billion). Actual underlying free surplus generated in 2019 from life business in force at the end of 2018, before the impact of US EEV hedge modelling enhancements and restructuring costs, was $4.7 billion including $0.6 billion of changes in operating assumptions and experience variances. This compares with the expected 2019 realisation at the end of 2018 of $4.0 billion. This can be analysed further as follows: 2019 $m Asia US Group total Transfer to free surplus in 2019 before impact of US EEV hedge modelling enhancements 1,914 2,070 3,984 Expected return on free assets 80 61 141 Changes in operating assumptions and experience variances 147 411 558 Underlying free surplus generated from in-force life business before impact of US EEV hedge modelling enhancements and restructuring costs* 2,141 2,542 4,683 2019 free surplus expected to be generated at 31 December 2018 1,987 2,017 4,004 * Underlying free surplus generated from in-force life business before restructuring costs in 2019 in the US was $1,639 million (Group total $3,780 million), after reflecting the $(903) million impact of US EEV hedge modelling enhancements described in note 7 of the EEV financial statements. The equivalent discounted amounts of the undiscounted expected transfers from in-force business and required capital into free surplus shown previously are as follows: 31 Dec 2019 $m Discounted expected generation from all in-force business Discounted expected generation from new business written Expected period of emergence Asia US Group total Asia US Group total 2020 1,890 1,468 3,358 279 320 599 2021 1,910 1,313 3,223 218 42 260 2022 1,674 1,212 2,886 189 92 281 2023 1,608 1,212 2,820 165 102 267 2024 1,479 1,203 2,682 169 100 269 2025 1,397 1,105 2,502 147 22 169 2026 1,363 1,034 2,397 158 7 165 2027 1,281 966 2,247 147 98 245 2028 1,206 865 2,071 134 114 248 2029 1,088 765 1,853 137 90 227 2030 991 690 1,681 109 70 179 2031 938 595 1,533 99 59 158 2032 863 496 1,359 88 48 136 2033 819 345 1,164 82 39 121 2034 783 298 1,081 86 39 125 2035 737 256 993 76 30 106 2036 709 210 919 73 23 96 2037 682 151 833 70 18 88 2038 651 118 769 66 13 79 2039 619 90 709 67 24 91 2040-2044 2,631 302 2,933 292 49 341 2045-2049 2,060 - 2,060 244 - 244 2050-2054 1,730 - 1,730 232 - 232 2055-2059 1,294 - 1,294 185 - 185 Total discounted free surplus expected to emerge in the next 40 years 30,403 14,694 45,097 3,512 1,399 4,911 The discounted expected generation from all in-force business can be reconciled to the total embedded value for long-term business operations as follows: 31 Dec 2019 $m Discounted expected generation from all in-force business for years 2020 to 2059 45,097 Discounted expected generation from all in-force business for years after 2059 3,892 Discounted expected generation from all in-force business at 31 December 2019 48,989 Free surplus of life operations held at 31 December 2019 5,395 Other items* (205) Total EEV for long-term business operations 54,179 * Other items represent the impact of the time value of options and guarantees and other non-modelled items. C Calculation of return on embedded value Return on embedded value is calculated as the total post-tax EEV profit for the year as a percentage of closing EEV basis shareholders' equity. 2019 Asia US Central operations Group total Demerger related items* Adjusted Group total (excluding demerger related items*) EEV basis profit (loss) for the year from continuing operations, net of tax and non-controlling interests ($ million) 8,063 (2,025) (1,886) 4,152 (528) 4,680 Closing EEV basis shareholders' equity ($ million) 39,235 16,342 (866) 54,711 (528) 55,239 Total return on shareholders' funds (%) 21% (12%) n/a 8% n/a 8% 2018† Asia US EEV basis profit for the year, net of tax and non-controlling interests ($ million) 4,808 1,052 Closing EEV basis shareholders' equity ($ million) 32,008 18,709 Total return on shareholders' funds (%) 15% 6% * Demerger-related items comprise interest on the subordinated debt that was substituted to M&G plc prior to the demerger and one-off costs of the demerger. † Given the significant changes of Group shareholders' funds as a result of the demerger of the UK and Europe operations in October 2019, it is not meaningful to compare the 2019 and 2018 returns on shareholders' funds at a Group level. The 2018 comparatives have therefore excluded the presentation of a Group return on shareholders' funds. Additionally, the 2018 comparatives for Asia and US operations have been re-presented from those previously published to reflect the use of closing rather than opening shareholders' funds to be on a comparable basis with the 2019 calculation. Operating return on embedded value is calculated as the post-tax EEV operating profit for the year as a percentage of closing EEV basis shareholders' equity. 2019 2018 Asia US Asia US EEV basis operating profit for the year from continuing operations, net of tax($ million) 6,138 1,782 6,070 2,828 Closing EEV basis shareholders' equity ($ million) 39,235 16,342 32,008 18,709 Operating return on shareholders' funds (%) 16% 11% 19% 15% D Calculation of EEV shareholders' funds per share EEV shareholders' funds per share is calculated as closing EEV shareholders' equity divided by the number of issued shares at 31 December 2019 of 2,601 million (31 December 2018: 2,593 million). EEV shareholders' funds per share excluding goodwill attributable to shareholders is calculated in the same manner, except goodwill attributable to shareholders is deducted from closing EEV shareholders' equity. 2018 comparatives have been restated to show amounts attributable to continuing operations on a comparable basis. 31 Dec 2019 Asia US Other Group total Closing EEV shareholders' equity ($ million) 39,235 16,342 (866) 54,711 Less: Goodwill attributable to shareholders ($ million) (796) - (26) (822) Closing EEV shareholders' equity excluding goodwill attributable to shareholders ($ million) 38,439 16,342 (892) 53,889 Shareholders' funds per share (in cents) 1,508¢ 628¢ (33)¢ 2,103¢ Shareholders' funds per share excluding goodwill attributable to shareholders (in cents) 1,478¢ 628¢ (34)¢ 2,072¢ 31 Dec 2018 Asia US Other Group total Closing EEV shareholders' equity ($ million) 32,008 18,709 (4,616) 46,101 Less: Goodwill attributable to shareholders ($ million) (634) - - (634) Closing EEV shareholders' equity excluding goodwill attributable to shareholders ($ million) 31,374 18,709 (4,616) 45,467 Shareholders' funds per share (in cents) 1,234¢ 722¢ (178)¢ 1,778¢ Shareholders' funds per share excluding goodwill attributable to shareholders (in cents) 1,209¢ 722¢ (178)¢ 1,753¢ E Calculation of new business contribution/embedded value New business contribution/embedded value is calculated as the post-tax EEV new business contribution for the year as a percentage of closing EEV basis shareholders' equity. 2019 2018 Asia US Asia US New business contribution ($ million) 3,522 883 3,477 1,230 Closing EEV basis shareholders' equity ($ million) 39,235 16,342 32,008 18,709 9% 5% 11% 7% SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. Date:11 March 2020 PRUDENTIAL PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY By: /s/ Mark FitzPatrick Mark FitzPatrick Group Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

