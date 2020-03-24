Log in
Prudential : Says It Is Financially Resilient; Mulls Jackson IPO Options

03/24/2020

By Sabela Ojea

Prudential PLC said Tuesday that it is financially resilient and that it is still considering options other than the minority initial public offering it is preparing for its U.S. business Jackson.

"While the full consequences of Covid-19 are still emerging, Prudential has a highly resilient business model and remains well placed to continue to create value for shareholders," Chief Executive Mike Wells said.

The insurance-and-investment business said that, alongside preparations for a minority initial public offering for Jackson, it is evaluating other options.

Prudential said on March 11 that the best way to introduce a third party to finance the U.S. arm was "to seek a listing of Jackson in the U.S. in due course, subject to market conditions."

Shares at 0842 GMT were up 55.60 pence, or 7%, at 851.80 pence.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 34 734 M
EBIT 2020 4 637 M
Net income 2020 3 900 M
Debt 2020 4 057 M
Yield 2020 4,69%
P/E ratio 2020 5,26x
P/E ratio 2021 4,75x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
EV / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 20 629 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Prudential plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 589,75  GBp
Last Close Price 796,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 99,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Wells Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman
Mark Thomas FitzPatrick Group COO, CFO & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL PLC-45.05%23 676
AXA-46.44%34 466
METLIFE, INC.-53.84%22 328
AFLAC INCORPORATED-51.44%19 313
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.-40.80%18 365
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-48.33%18 190
