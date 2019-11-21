Prudential : Update on adjustments to exercise price and number of share options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)

(Stock code: 2378)

UPDATE ON ADJUSTMENTS TO EXERCISE PRICE

AND NUMBER OF SHARE OPTIONS

Reference is made to the announcements of Prudential plc (the "Company") dated 25 September 2019, 15 October 2019 and 21 October 2019 respectively and the circular of the Company dated 25 September 2019 (the "Circular") in respect of demerger of the M&G Group from the Prudential Group (the "Demerger"). As announced by the Company in its announcement dated 21 October 2019, as a result of the completion of the Demerger on 21 October 2019, adjustments will be made to the exercise price and number of shares to be issued pursuant to the outstanding share options under the Prudential International Savings-Related Share Option Scheme for Non-Employees, which was adopted by the Company at the Annual General Meeting held on 17 May 2012 ("ISSOSNE"). Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings given to them in the Circular unless otherwise stated in this announcement.

As at the record date for determining the entitlement to the Demerger Dividend (i.e. 18 October 2019), there were 2,533,406 share options outstanding and capable of being exercised under the ISSOSNE ("Outstanding Share Options"). As a result of the completion of the Demerger, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the ISSOSNE and in compliance with the requirements of Rule 17.03(13) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), the exercise price of the Outstanding Share Options and the total number of shares of the Company to be issued under the Outstanding Share Options have been adjusted as follows with effect from 21 October 2019: