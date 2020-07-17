Prudential : completes $500 million equity investment in its US business by Athene Holding Ltd

17 Jul 2020

The Board of Prudential plc ('Prudential') today announces the completion of a $500 million equity investment by Athene Life Re Ltd, a subsidiary of Athene Holding Ltd ('Athene'), in Prudential's US business in return for an 11.1 per cent economic interest for which the voting interest is 9.9 per cent.

Prudential's US business includes Jackson National Life Insurance Company ('Jackson'), a top-two annuity provider with best-in-class products, distribution and operations headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, and PPM America Inc, an asset manager headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Mike Wells, Group Chief Executive of Prudential, said: 'We are delighted to announce the completion of Athene's $500 million equity investment in our US business. The transaction has increased its risk-based capital cover ratio and is a significant step in meeting our strategic objectives for the business.'

Michael Falcon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jackson, said: 'Athene's investment in Jackson further strengthens our capital position, as we deliver on our long-term strategic objectives. We look forward to working with Athene as an important investor and remain committed to helping American savers achieve financial freedom for life.'

Jackson is a leading provider of retirement products for industry professionals and their clients. The company and its affiliates offer variable, fixed and fixed index annuities designed for tax-efficient growth and distribution of retirement income for retail customers, as well as products for institutional investors. Jackson is a proud founding member and co-chair of the Alliance for Lifetime Income, a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization formed and supported by 24 of the nation's financial services organizations to create awareness and educate Americans about the importance of protected lifetime income. With $297.6 billion in IFRS assets*, the company prides itself on sound corporate risk management practices and strategic technology initiatives. Focused on thought leadership and education, Jackson provides industry insights and financial representative training on retirement planning and alternative investment strategies. The company is also dedicated to corporate philanthropy and supports nonprofits focused on strengthening families and creating economic opportunities in the communities where its employees live and work. For more information, visit www.jackson.com

Founded in 1990, PPM America is a global institutional asset manager with $130 billion in assets as of 31 March 2020. It offers investment solutions in public fixed income, public equity, private equity, and private debt. Its investment approach is guided by team-based values and its firm size allows the company to remain nimble and investment-led. For more information, please visit www.ppmamerica.com

*Prudential plc's US business has IFRS total assets of $299.2 billion (of which $297.6 billion relate to Jackson) and $269.5 billion of IFRS policyholder liabilities (as of 31 December 2019).

Prudential plc is an Asia-led portfolio of businesses focused on structural growth markets. The business helps individuals to de-risk their lives and deal with their biggest financial concerns through life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions. Prudential plc has 20 million customers and is listed on stock exchanges in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York. Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with the Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retirement services company that issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products designed for the increasing number of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. The products offered by Athene include:

Retail fixed, fixed indexed and index-linked annuity products;

Reinsurance arrangements with third-party annuity providers; and

Institutional products, such as funding agreements and the assumption of pension risk transfer obligations.

Athene had total assets of $142.2 billion as of 31 March 2020. Athene's principal subsidiaries include Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company, a Delaware-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity and Life Company, an Iowa-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, a New York-domiciled insurance company, and Athene Life Re Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled reinsurer.

