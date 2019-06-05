Prysmian : Annual Shareholders' Meeting

PRESS RELEASE

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

2018 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS APPROVED

DIVIDEND OF €0.43 PER SHARE FOR A TOTAL OF SOME €113 MILLION

FRANCESCO GORI CONFIRMED AS DIRECTOR

BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS APPOINTED FOR THE NEXT 3 YEARS

AUTHORISATION TO BUY BACK AND DISPOSE OF TREASURY SHARES RENEWED

FAVOURABLE VOTE ON REMUNERATION POLICIES

VERIFICATION OF THE INDEPENDENCE REQUIREMENTS OF THE STATUTORY AUDITORS

Milan, 5 June 2019 - The Shareholders' Meeting of Prysmian S.p.A., convened today, has:

approved the financial statements for 2018 and the distribution of a gross dividend of €0.43 per share for a total payout of about €113 million. The dividend will be payable from 26 June 2019, with record date on 25 June 2019 and ex-dividend date on 24 June 2019;

on 25 June 2019 and ex-dividend date on 24 June 2019; confirmed as Director Francesco Gori, co-opted by the Board of Directors on 18 September 2018. The

Shareholders' Meeting approved the appointment on the basis of the motion submitted by the Board of Directors, in accordance with the majorities required by law, without list voting. Francesco Gori's mandate will expire on the same day as the expiry of the Board of Directors' mandate, upon the Shareholders'

Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2020.

His curriculum vitae can be consulted on the Company's website at www.prysmiangroup.com ;

appointed the Board of Statutory Auditors for the next three-year period (until approval of the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2021), and established €75,000 as the annual amount payable to the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors and €50,000 as the annual amount payable to each Standing Auditor.

The following Statutory Auditors have been appointed on the basis of the two lists presented:

− Paolo Francesco Lazzati (Standing Auditor) − Laura Gualtieri (Standing Auditor) − Michele Milano (Alternate Auditor)

taken from the list presented by the shareholder Clubtre S.p.A. (list voted by the majority of those holding voting rights and attending the shareholders' meeting, who accounted for approximately 72.98% of share capital attending or represented);

− Pellegrino Libroia (Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors) − Claudia Mezzabotta (Alternate Auditor)

taken from the list jointly presented by a group of shareholders linked to asset management companies and institutional investors (list voted by a minority of those holding voting rights and attending the meeting, who accounted for approximately 23.67% of share capital attending or represented);

The curricula vitae of the Statutory Auditors can be consulted on the Company's website at

www.prysmiangroup.com;

