PRYSMIAN

(PRY)
Prysmian : COMPLIANCE WITH MARKET DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

03/20/2019 | 09:20am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

COMPLIANCE WITH MARKET DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

Milan, 20 March 2019. As of today, are available to the public the following documents, relevant to the Shareholders' Meeting convened, in single call, on 17 April 2019:

  • Draft Statutory Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements as of 31 December 2018, as approved by the Board of Directors of Prysmian S.p.A. (the "Company") on 5 March, together with the reports of the Independent Auditor and of the Board of Statutory Auditors,

  • Consolidated non-financial statement prepared in accordance with Italian Legislative Decree no. 254/2016, Sustainability Report 2018, together with the Independent Auditor's Report,

  • Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure.

All the above-mentioned documents are available to the public through filing with the Company's registered office (Via Chiese 6 - 20126 Milan) and with the mechanism for the central storage used by the Company at www.emarketstorage.com, and through publication on Borsa Italiana S.p.A.'s website www.borsaitaliana.it and on the Company's website atwww.prysmiangroup.com.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over €11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 112 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Lorenzo Caruso

Cristina Bifulco

Corporate and Business Communications Director

Investor Relations Director

Ph. 0039 02 6449.1

Ph. 0039 02 6449.1

lorenzo.caruso@prysmiangroup.com

mariacristina.bifulco@prysmiangroup.com

This press release is available on the Company website at www.prysmiangroup.com and in the mechanism for the central storage of regulated information provided by Spafid Connect S.p.A. at www.emarketstorage.com

Disclaimer

Prysmian S.p.A. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 13:19:07 UTC
