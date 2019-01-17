Prysmian : plant in Slatina, Romania, awarded by JAC for its sustainability performance

PRESS RELEASE

PRYSMIAN GROUP'S PLANT IN SLATINA, ROMANIA, AWARDED BY JAC

FOR ITS SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE

THE AWARD CONFIRMS PRYSMIAN GROUP'S COMMITMENT TO PROMOTING CSR IN ALL BUSINESS

AREAS: SOCIAL, ENVIRONMENTAL AND ECONOMIC

Milan, 17 January 2019 - Prysmian Group's plant in Slatina, Romania, the largest optical cable plant in Europe, has received special recognition from JAC (Joint Audit Cooperation) for its high sustainability performance. The ceremony was held today, in Shenzhen, as part of the 8th JAC Forum during which the companies in the ICT industry that have distinguished themselves for their commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility received an award.

JAC is an international association made up of the main telecommunications operators, which assesses and promotes the implementation of best CSR practices in the production centres of companies operating in the industry. The audit and assessment process, which was carried out through plant visits and interviews with management and plant workers, judged the performance of the Corporate Social Responsibility policies adopted by Prysmian Group in Slatina as excellent, with an overall score of 96.9 out of 100 and an "A" rating.

The Slatina plant stood out, in particular, in the "Health and Safety","Working Hours","Business Ethics", "Child Labour and Juvenile workers", "Forced Labour", "Freedom of Association" and "Disciplinary Practices" areas, in which it received a 100% score. JAC also highlighted the quality and effectiveness of the management system of the plant, opened in 2017 with the aim of expanding the Group's production capacity in order to meet the growing demand for optical cables.

"This important award confirms Prysmian Group's commitment to promoting initiatives and projects that aim to create value for all stakeholders, particularly the communities and territories in which we operate," stated Andrea Pirondini, Chief Operating Officer of Prysmian Group.

Thanks to the positive results achieved in 2017, the Group has confirmed its position in the main international sustainability indices and assessments, including FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project).

During the year, some of Prysmian's other activities included its continuing research into submarine cables with deep-water installation capabilities that can be installed at significant depths (up to 3,000 metres), its development of "Lead Less" technology for eliminating lead from energy cables and its ongoing research into 525 kV HVDC cable systems with P-Laser technology - which allows for the creation of recyclable and eco-sustainable cables - capable of guaranteeing a higher carrying capacity. Within the Telecom business, the optical cable FlexTube set another industry record with 3,456 fibres, reducing the impact of civil engineering works during the installation process. Lastly, emissions of ozone-depleting substances decreased by 5% in 2017 (649 Kton compared to 684 Kton in 2016).

