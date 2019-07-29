Log in
Prysmian : secures new offshore wind project in The Netherlands

07/29/2019 | 10:00am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

PRYSMIAN SECURES NEW OFFSHORE WIND PROJECT IN THE NETHERLANDS

PRYSMIAN 66 KV INTER-ARRAY CABLE SYSTEMS FOR THE HOLLANDSE KUST ZUID 3 & 4 WIND FARMS

Milan, 29 July 2019 - Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, has been awarded a project by Vattenfall, a leading European energy company, to provide the submarine inter- array cable systems for the Hollandse Kust Zuid III and IV offshore wind farms in The Netherlands. The award follows Vattenfall's successful bid for the permit to develop these non-subsidised wind farms. The notice to proceed is expected by early 2020 at the latest.

This project is an important addition to Prysmian's growing portfolio of 66 kV inter-array cable systems, alongside projects such as Borssele III & IV, Hornsea 2 and Provence Grand Large.

Prysmian shall design, test and supply 172 km of 66 kV XLPE-insulatedinter-array cables, as well as the related accessories. The cables will be produced in Nordenham, a Prysmian centre of excellence located in Germany. Delivery is due by 2022.

The Hollandse Kust Zuid 3 and 4 offshore wind farms should together amount around 750 MW of renewable and clean capacity to power more than one million households. This project is part of a wider energy plan supported by the Dutch government aimed at making 16% of the country's overall energy consumption sustainable by 2023.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales exceeding €11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 112 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Lorenzo Caruso

Cristina Bifulco

Corporate and Business Communications Director

Investor Relations Director

Ph. 0039 02 6449.1

Ph. 0039 02 6449.1

lorenzo.caruso@prysmiangroup.com

mariacristina.bifulco@prysmiangroup.com

Disclaimer

Prysmian S.p.A. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 13:59:03 UTC
