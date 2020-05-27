Prysmian S p A : Ailes Marines selects Prysmian to provide the submarine inter-array cables for the Offshore wind farm in Saint- Brieuc

PRESS RELEASE

AILES MARINES SELECTS PRYSMIAN TO PROVIDE THE SUBMARINE INTER-ARRAY CABLES FOR THE

OFFSHORE WIND FARM IN SAINT- BRIEUC

THE €80 M AWARD CONFIRMS THE ROLE OF PRYSMIAN GROUP IN ENABLING THE ENERGY TRANSITION

IN FRANCE

Saint-Brieuc, Paris, Milan, 27 May 2020

Ailes Marines in charge of the development, construction, installation and operation of the offshore wind farm in the bay of Saint-Brieuc, has awarded Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry with a contract worth of about €80 million to provide the submarine inter-array cable systems for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France.

Prysmian will provide its comprehensive turn-key approach for the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of 90 km of three core 66 kV HVAC XLPE-insulatedinter-array cables. Cable cores will be manufactured at the Group's centres of excellence in Montereau-Fault-Yonne and Gron (France) and then assembled and finished in Nordenham (Germany), providing the French market with Prysmian's state-of-the-art cable systems manufactured locally. Delivery and commissioning are scheduled for the end of 2022.

"This award confirms once again our technological leadership enabling the energy transition also in France, while also underlining our ability to provide our customers with locally-manufactured solutions that ensure high performance," stated Hakan Ozmen, EVP, Projects Business Unit, Prysmian Group.

"This award represents an important milestone for Prysmian as it shows that our ambition to become a one-stop solution provider covering the entire supply chain is credible and sustainable. Our 66 kV cables system for inter-array networks allows twice as much power to be transported in comparison to 33 kV," added Olivier Angoulevant, BU Director Offshore Wind, Prysmian Group.

This award confirms also Prysmian Group successful and continued relationship with Iberdrola Renewables who have awarded Prysmian several projects in recent years as the Wikinger offshore wind farm, located in the Baltic Sea, and the Vineyard offshore wind farm, located in Massachusetts, US.

Javier Garcia Perez, President of Ailes Marines and International Offshore Business Director at Iberdrola said: "The contract with Prysmian for the inter-array cables of Saint Brieuc offshore wind project is yet another important milestone which showcases that Ailes Marines is fully committed to investing in the green economic and industrial recovery of France while contributing to delivering the renewables-led net zero targets."

Saint-Brieuc Offshore Wind Farm

Saint-Brieuc Offshore Wind Farm is being constructed in the Bay of Saint-Brieuc in Brittany, 16.3 kilometres off the French coast. When finished, the wind farm with a total capacity of 496 MW will produce 1,820 GWh annually, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 835,000 inhabitants. The installation works will last several months and will continue until 2022. The wind farm will

be fully commissioned in 2023.

About Ailes Marines:

Laureate for the Bay of Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm project in April 2012, Ailes Marines is in charge of its development, construction, installation and operation of the offshore wind farm. Ailes Marines is a Simplified Joint Stock Company (SAS), held at 100% by IBERDROLA.

Key figures of the Saint-Brieuc Bay offshore wind farm project:

Area of 75 km2

62 turbines Siemens-Gamesa of 8 MW

Siemens-Gamesa of 8 MW 496 MW installed capacity

1 820 GWh/year production, the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of 835 000 people (heating included)

Ailes marines

