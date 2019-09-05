Prysmian S p A : Group launches Pry-ID, a new smart solution acting as a digital fingerprint for cables

PRESS RELEASE

PRYSMIAN GROUP LAUNCHES PRY-ID, A NEW SMART SOLUTION ACTING AS A DIGITAL FINGERPRINT

FOR CABLES

THE INNOVATION PROVIDES REAL-TIME ACCESS TO KEY INFORMATION ON CABLES AND ACCESSORIES

FIRST INSTALLATION OF PRY-ID IN THE LATVIAN POWER GRID

Milan, 5th September 2019 - Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, is launching its Pry-ID smart cable technology, which provides easy, real-time access to comprehensive information regarding cable status.

In a scenario in which connected objects represent the present and future for businesses of all kinds, and in a sector such as the cable industry, where products and accessories require constant monitoring, Pry-ID acts as a digital fingerprint for cables, making it possible to provide access through RFID (radio-frequency identification) technology to the full suite of critical information regarding cables and accessories, including cable type, length, origin and the components to which it is connected. All in a single, easily exportable file, available everywhere and at all times via app.

Pry-ID offers significant advantages, such as accurate identification, a very high level of precision and savings on installation time, which translates into energy savings and simple, reliable location of cables and components in buildings, which results in increased safety. It does not require external power and lasts for the entire life of the cable, even in the most difficult environments.

The RFID chips are compliant with the GS1 global standard, designed to improve the efficiency, security and visibility of supply chains. GS1 allows a Serial Global Trade Item Number (SGTIN) to be used on every metre of cable to then transmit the information via a reader. Prysmian Group received also the award as first runner up in the category Best Use of RFID To Enhance A Product Or Service at the 13th Annual RFID Journal Awards ceremonies in April 4th in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Latvian utility Sadales tīkls and Prysmian Group reached an agreement to install a series of smart cables equipped with Pry-ID technology in the country's main power grid next July. The project - managed by Prysmian Group North Europe - involves the installation of approximately 7 km of 1 kV underground cables produced at the Prysmian Group Baltics AS plant in Keila.

Sadales Tikls is the Latvian Republic's national distribution grid and is owned by Latvenergo AS, the main power company in the Baltic countries, supplying electricity to over one million customers, covering 99% of the country's territory through its services. In recent years, more than 5,000 kilometres of cables produced by Prysmian Group have been installed in the Sadales tīkls grid.

"We plan to introduce our Pry-ID technology gradually to an increasingly broad range of products," commented Srinivas Siripurapu, EVP and Chief R&D Officer, Prysmian Group. "It is an innovative solution that contributes to rendering the products and services supplied by the Group increasingly effective and efficient, while also raising quality and safety standards."

