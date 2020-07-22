Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Prysmian S.p.A.    PRY   IT0004176001

PRYSMIAN S.P.A.

(PRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prysmian S p A : Group to acquire EHC Global, leading manufacturer of strategic components and integrated solutions for the vertical transportation industry, based in Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 03:01am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

PRYSMIAN GROUP TO ACQUIRE EHC GLOBAL, LEADING MANUFACTURER OF

STRATEGIC COMPONENTS AND INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS FOR THE

VERTICAL TRANSPORTATION INDUSTRY, BASED IN CANADA

Milan, 22 July, 2020 - Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, today announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of EHC Global in a transaction valued at 130 million CAD.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Established in 1977, EHC Global is a leading manufacturer and supplier of escalator handrails, rollers, elevator belts, strategic components and integrated solutions for the vertical transportation industry. EHC Global also provides a comprehensive range of maintenance and installation services for escalators and moving walkways. The business is headquartered in Oshawa, Canada and has manufacturing and distribution locations in North America, South America, Europe and China. EHC Global generated revenues of 119 million CAD and an Adjusted EBITDA of more than 18 million CAD in 2019.

The acquisition of EHC Global is in line with Prysmian Group's strategy to grow and reinforce its value- added businesses. EHC Global is a complementary add-on to Prysmian's Draka Elevator business, broadening its product portfolio to include a wide range of escalator products and services.

Draka Elevator offers a portfolio of over 7,000 components for the vertical transportation industry and generated more than 250 million EUR of revenues in 2019. Draka Elevator's specially engineered cables coupled with value-added solutions such as kitting, harnessing, connectorization and globally positioned Rapid Response Units for MRO are used by all major elevator manufacturers and service providers such as OTIS, Kone, Schindler and thyssenkrupp. Draka Elevator's products have been deployed in some of the world's tallest and most iconic man-made structures, like The Shard in London, Dubai's Burj Khalifa, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, and Hudson Yards in New York.

The completion of the transaction is expected to occur during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales exceeding €11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 106 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Lorenzo Caruso

Cristina Bifulco

Corporate and Business Communications Director

Investor Relations Director

Ph. 0039 02 6449.1

Ph. 0039 02 6449.1

lorenzo.caruso@prysmiangroup.com

mariacristina.bifulco@prysmiangroup.com

Disclaimer

Prysmian S.p.A. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 07:00:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
03:08aPRYSMIAN S P A : to acquire Canada's components maker EHC Global for $97 million
RE
03:01aPRYSMIAN S P A : Group to acquire EHC Global, leading manufacturer of strategic ..
PU
07/01PRYSMIAN S P A : Supreme Court's View On The Limited Scope Of Refusing Enforceme..
AQ
06/04PRYSMIAN S.P.A. : - share investment plan finalised for prysmian's leadership te..
AQ
06/03PRYSMIAN S P A : Share investment plan finalised for prysmian's leadership team
PU
05/27PRYSMIAN S P A : Ailes Marines selects Prysmian to provide the submarine inter-a..
PU
05/27PRYSMIAN S P A : awarded EUR270 M projects for the Crete, Attica submarine inter..
AQ
05/26PRYSMIAN S P A : awarded 270 M projects for the Crete – Attica submarine ..
PU
05/18PRYSMIAN S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/12PRYSMIAN S.P.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 281 M 11 861 M 11 861 M
Net income 2020 195 M 225 M 225 M
Net Debt 2020 2 021 M 2 331 M 2 331 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 1,82%
Capitalization 6 000 M 6 895 M 6 921 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 28 654
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prysmian S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 20,24 €
Last Close Price 22,79 €
Spread / Highest target 5,31%
Spread / Average Target -11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Valerio Battista Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Claudio de Conto Chairman
Andrea Pirondini Chief Operating Officer
Pier Francesco Facchini CFO, Executive Director & Head-IT
Marcelo de Araujo Andrade Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.6.05%6 895
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD102.44%13 832
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.44.34%5 253
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.42.63%4 041
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.30.31%3 500
NEXANS3.52%2 238
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group