Prysmian S p A : to attend AWEA Offshore Windpower Conference and Exhibition 2019 in Boston

PRESS RELEASE

PRYSMIAN TO ATTEND AWEA OFFSHORE WINDPOWER CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION 2019

IN BOSTON

THE GROUP WILL SHOWCASE ITS INNOVATIVE FULL RANGE OF CABLE SYSTEMS FOR THE

GROWING OFFSHORE WIND ENERGY SECTOR

Milan, 17 October 2019 - Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, will be showcasing its state-of-the-art range of products and services for the offshore wind industry at the annual AWEA Offshore Windpower Conference and Exhibition to be held at Boston Park Plaza, Boston, MA, on October 22-23.

The AWEA Offshore Windpower Conference and Exhibition comes at a very important time for the Prysmian Group. Following the merger with General Cable, the Group can now count on a wide geographical presence in North America, with 27 facilities across the country, 6 R&D centers and a turnover of around USD 4 billion, consolidating its technological leadership in the US power and telecommunication cables market.

Prysmian will be present at AWEA Offshore Windpower Conference and Exhibition 2019 with an extended portfolio of products and services, including AC and DC power transmission submarine cable systems. The Group will also showcase its comprehensive EPCI approach and ability to provide turnkey cable systems, utilizing extensive engineering resources, manufacturing facilities and a wide range of installation capabilities.

This exhibition follows various contracts recently awarded to Prysmian in the North America, such as the Vineyard offshore wind farm project; the Deer Island interconnection project to connect Deer Island to the mainland power grid in Boston; the Fundy Isles submarine cable system to connect Deer Island, Campobello Island and Grand Manan Island to the mainland power grid in the Canadian province; the Silver Run project that provides a new power connection between the Delmarva Peninsula and southern New Jersey; and the project crossing the Potomac river that will support the upgrade of the Washington DC area's power transmission system. The recent contracts underpin Prysmian's continued role and commitment to the North American submarine cable market and the offshore wind sector, where the Group ensures close and local support to its customers throughout the complete project life cycle.

"Prysmian is confirming its historical leadership in the US market, both in high voltage underground and submarine cable business solutions, supported by a robust project track record in delivering complete cable solutions," stated Hakan Ozmen, EVP Project BU, Prysmian Group."We are committed to becoming the reference partner for US developers, with the objective of grasping any market opportunities that may arise, especially in the growing offshore wind market, based on a one-stop-shop solution approach." concluded Ozmen.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales exceeding €11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 112 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.