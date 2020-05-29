Log in
GLENDALE, California — PS Business Parks, Inc. to Present at REITWeek 2020: NAREIT's Investor Forum

05/29/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

News Release

PS Business Parks, Inc. 701 Western Avenue Glendale, CA 91201-2349 psbusinessparks.com

For Release:

Immediately

Date:

May 29, 2020

Contact:

Jeff Hedges

(818) 244-8080, Ext. 1649

PS Business Parks, Inc. to Present at REITWeek 2020: NAREIT's Investor Forum

GLENDALE, California-PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that John W. Petersen, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Hedges, Chief Financial Officer, will make a presentation at REITWeek 2020 to be held via virtual conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. (EDT). The presentation will be webcast and available through the Company's website at psbusinessparks.com to all registered participants. To register and access the Company's presentation, please visit the REITWeek website (link provided below).

https://reit.cventevents.com/events/nareit-reitweek-2020-investor-conference/event-summary-78bb2c7dce374461a8a6dab3e029cc58.aspx?5S%2CM3%2C78bb2c7d-ce37-4461-a8a6- dab3e029cc58=

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of March 31, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the Company's website which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

PS Business Parks Inc. published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 21:19:02 UTC
