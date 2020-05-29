GLENDALE, California — PS Business Parks, Inc. to Present at REITWeek 2020: NAREIT's Investor Forum

News Release

PS Business Parks, Inc. to Present at REITWeek 2020: NAREIT's Investor Forum

GLENDALE, California-PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that John W. Petersen, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Hedges, Chief Financial Officer, will make a presentation at REITWeek 2020 to be held via virtual conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. (EDT). The presentation will be webcast and available through the Company's website at psbusinessparks.com to all registered participants. To register and access the Company's presentation, please visit the REITWeek website (link provided below).

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of March 31, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

