PS Business Parks : GLENDALE, California — PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.750% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series U and 5.700% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series V

11/01/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

News Release

PS Business Parks, Inc.

701 Western Avenue Glendale, CA 91201-2349 psbusinessparks.com

_________________________________________________________________________________________

For Release:

Immediately

Date:

November 1, 2019

Contact:

Jeff Hedges

(818) 244-8080, Ext. 1649

PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.750% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series U and 5.700% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series V

GLENDALE, California-PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that it is calling for redemption all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its 5.750% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series U (NYSE:PSBPrU) and 5.700% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series V (NYSE:PSBPrV) on December 30, 2019 at $25 per share. The aggregate redemption amount to be paid to the holders of the depositary shares is $230.0 million for the Series U and $110.0 million for the Series V for a total of $340.0 million.

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of October 22, 2019, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 4,900 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

# # #

Disclaimer

PS Business Parks Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 22:07:01 UTC
