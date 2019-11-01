PS Business Parks : GLENDALE, California — PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.750% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series U and 5.700% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series V
11/01/2019 | 06:08pm EDT
PS Business Parks, Inc.
701 Western Avenue Glendale, CA 91201-2349 psbusinessparks.com
PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.750% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series U and 5.700% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series V
GLENDALE,California-PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that it is calling for redemption all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its 5.750% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series U (NYSE:PSBPrU) and 5.700% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series V (NYSE:PSBPrV) on December 30, 2019 at $25 per share. The aggregate redemption amount to be paid to the holders of the depositary shares is $230.0 million for the Series U and $110.0 million for the Series V for a total of $340.0 million.
Company Information
PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of October 22, 2019, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 4,900 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.
