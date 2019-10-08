PS Business Parks : GLENDALE, California — PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Sale of Three Business Parks in Maryland
0
10/08/2019 | 10:06pm EDT
News Release
PS Business Parks, Inc. 701 Western Avenue Glendale, CA 91201-2349 www.psbusinessparks.com
For Release:
Immediately
Date:
October 8, 2019
Contact:
Jeff Hedges
(818) 244-8080, Ext. 1649
PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Sale of Three Business Parks in Maryland
GLENDALE,California-PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced that on October 8, 2019 it completed the sale of three business parks located in Montgomery County, Maryland: Metro Park North, Meadow Business Park and WesTech Business Park. The parks, consisting of 28 buildings totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet, sold for a gross sales price of $148.8 million. The Company retained one single-tenant government building totaling 113,000 square feet and a long-term ground lease at Metro Park North.
Company Information
PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of October 8, 2019, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 4,900 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.
Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the Company's website, which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.
PS Business Parks Inc. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 02:05:09 UTC