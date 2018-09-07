Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PS Business Parks Inc    PSB

PS BUSINESS PARKS INC (PSB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PS Business Parks : GLENDALE, California — PS Business Parks, Inc. Appoints Jeffrey D. Hedges as Chief Financial Officer and Promotes Trenton A. Groves to Chief Accounting Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 11:32pm CEST

News Release

PS Business Parks, Inc. 701 Western Avenue Glendale, CA 91201-2349 psbusinessparks.com

For Release:

Immediately

Date:

September 7, 2018

Contact:

Maria R. Hawthorne

(818) 244-8080, Ext. 1370

PS Business Parks Appoints Jeffrey D. Hedges as Chief Financial Officer and Promotes Trenton A. Groves to Chief Accounting Officer

GLENDALE, California-PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) today announced the appointment of Jeffrey D. Hedges as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary and the promotion of Trenton A. Groves to Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Assistant Secretary effective September 17, 2018.

Mr. Hedges joins PS Business Parks from Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) (formerly known as Starwood Waypoint Homes and prior to that Colony Starwood Homes), a publicly traded single-family residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") that owns and operates single-family rental homes in the United States, where he served as Senior Vice President, Accounting and Reporting, since 2015. Previously, Mr. Hedges was a Senior Manager at Ernst & Young LLP, a multi-national professional services firm, where he served in the Transaction Advisory Services and Assurance (Audit) groups. Mr. Hedges is a certified public accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science from the W.P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University, and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Groves joined PS Business Parks as Corporate Controller in 2004 and has served as Vice President, Finance, and Corporate Controller since 2007. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Groves was in public accounting, serving as a manager in Assurance at Ernst & Young LLP and Arthur Andersen LLP. Mr. Groves is a certified public accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from California State University, Northridge.

"We're excited to welcome Jeff to PS Business Parks as our new CFO and to announce Trenton's promotion to Chief Accounting Officer," said Maria Hawthorne, President and Chief Executive Officer of PSB. "Jeff brings extensive financial, management and strategic experience. This, combined with his extensive leadership and industry background, transaction execution and excellent track record of leading the finance function at a publicly traded REIT, will be a huge asset to the Company. Trenton is a seasoned finance leader who has a deep understanding of our business," Ms. Hawthorne added. "This is a well-deserved promotion, and I look forward to continuing to work with Trenton in the coming years."

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of June 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states and a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding PSB's appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "will" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent PSB's expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

# # #

Disclaimer

PS Business Parks Inc. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 21:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PS BUSINESS PARKS INC
09/07PS BUSINESS PARKS : GLENDALE, California — PS Business Parks, Inc. Appoint..
PU
09/07PS BUSINESS PARKS : Appoints Jeffrey D. Hedges as Chief Financial Officer and Pr..
BU
07/30PS BUSINESS PARKS IN : CA MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
07/25PS BUSINESS PARKS INC : PS Business Parks, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/25PS BUSINESS PARKS INC/CA : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
07/25PS BUSINESS PARKS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. : Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 an..
BU
07/12PS BUSINESS PARKS : GLENDALE, California — PS Business Parks, Inc. to Rele..
PU
07/11PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. : to Release Second Quarter 2018 Earnings and Host Quart..
BU
06/12PS BUSINESS PARKS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30INDUSTRIAL REITS : The Need For Speed 
08/27My Oh My, Another Strong Buy 
08/22This REIT Is A Prime-Time Takeover Target 
08/20Why No Love For Healthcare Realty Trust? 
07/25PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) CEO Maria Hawthorne on Q2 2018 Results - Earnin.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 409 M
EBIT 2018 173 M
Net income 2018 142 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,99%
P/E ratio 2018 32,16
P/E ratio 2019 83,71
Capi. / Sales 2018 8,73x
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,54x
Capitalization 3 569 M
Chart PS BUSINESS PARKS INC
Duration : Period :
PS Business Parks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PS BUSINESS PARKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 119 $
Spread / Average Target -8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maria R. Hawthorne President, CEO, CFO, Director & CAO
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
John W. Petersen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph D. Russell Director & President-Public Storage
James H. Kropp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PS BUSINESS PARKS INC4.39%3 569
EQUINIX INC-4.76%34 320
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST9.05%25 599
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 387
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION3.10%17 052
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-2.65%14 479
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.