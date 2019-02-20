PS Business Parks : GLENDALE, California — PS Business Parks, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018

News Release

PS Business Parks, Inc. 701 Western Avenue Glendale, CA 91201-2349 psbusinessparks.com

For Release: Immediately Date: February 20, 2019 Contact: Jeff Hedges (818) 244-8080, Ext. 1649

PS Business Parks, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018

GLENDALE, California-PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) reported operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Net income allocable to common shareholders was $31.5 million, or $1.15 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $10.3 million, or 48.9%, from $21.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2017. The increase was mainly due to the gain on the sale of an office park in Orange County, California, a charge related to the redemption of preferred stock incurred during the fourth quarter of 2017 that did not recur in the fourth quarter of 2018 and an increase in net operating income ("NOI"-described below) with respect to our real estate facilities. The increase in NOI includes a $2.7 million increase, or 4.0%, for our Same Park facilities (described below) driven by an increase in rental rates and occupancy combined with increased NOI from our non-Same Park and multifamily assets, partially offset by reduced NOI generated from facilities we sold in 2018.

Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

Net income allocable to common shareholders was $172.9 million, or $6.31 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $82.5 million, or 91.2%, from $90.4 million, or $3.30 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2017. The increase was mainly due to the gain on the sale of three office parks in Orange County, California, and an industrial park in Dallas, Texas, during 2018, charges related to the redemption of preferred stock incurred in 2017 that did not recur in 2018 and an increase in NOI with respect to our real estate facilities. The increase in NOI includes a $7.1 million increase, or 2.6%, for our Same Park facilities due primarily to an increase in rental rates and occupancy combined with increased NOI from our non-Same Park and multifamily assets, partially offset by reduced NOI generated from facilities we sold in 2018.

Funds from Operations ("FFO"), Core FFO per share and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD")

FFO per share was $1.65 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $1.40 for the same period in 2017, an increase of 17.9%. FFO per share was $6.47 for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $5.83 for the year ended December 31, 2017, an increase of 11.0%. FFO is a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) measure defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and generally represents GAAP net income before real estate depreciation and amortization expense, gains and losses from sales and impairment charges with respect to real estate assets.

Core FFO per share was $1.65 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $1.52 for the same period in 2017, an increase of 8.6%. Core FFO per share was $6.47 for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $6.13 for the year ended December 31, 2017, an increase of 5.5%. Core FFO per share is also a non-GAAP measure that represents FFO per share excluding the impact of (i) charges related to the redemption of preferred stock and (ii) compensatory arrangements related to the departure of a senior executive.

FAD was $45.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $43.0 million for the same period in 2017, an increase of 6.7%. FAD was $182.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $164.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, an increase of 10.9%. FAD is a non-GAAP measure that represents Core FFO adjusted to (a) deduct capital expenditures that maintain the real estate values, tenant improvements and lease commissions and (b) eliminate certain non-cash expenses or income such as straight-line rent and non-cash stock compensation expense.

FFO, Core FFO per share and FAD are not substitutes for net income per share. Other real estate investment trusts ("REITs") may compute these measures differently, and in the case of Core FFO and FAD, other REITs may not use the same terminology or may not present such a measure, so comparisons of these measures among REITs may not be comparable. We believe our presentations of FFO, Core FFO per share and FAD assist investors and analysts in analyzing and comparing our operating and financial performance between reporting periods.

Property Operations-Same Park Portfolio

The Company believes that evaluation of its Same Park portfolio, defined as all properties owned and operated as of December 31, 2018 that were acquired prior to January 1, 2016, provides an informative view of how the Company's portfolio has performed over comparable periods. As of December 31, 2018, the Same Park facilities constitute 26.9 million rentable square feet, representing 95.4% of the 28.2 million rentable square feet in the Company's total portfolio.

The following table presents the unaudited operating results of the Company's Same Park facilities for the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands, except per square foot amounts):

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017

ChangeFor The Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017

Change

Rental income

$

98,139$

97,211 $

1.0%

392,149$

384,504 2.0%

Adjusted cost of operations (1)

Property taxes

9,519

Utilities

5,422

5,393

2.3%

40,175

39,2792.3%

0.5%

22,437

21,934 2.3%

Repairs and maintenance Snow removal

6,158

(21.8%)

24,569

25,832(4.9%)

76

63

20.6%

910

544 67.3%

Other expenses Total

6,710

27,885

29,642

(4.2%)

27,511

27,4660.2%

(5.9%)

115,602

115,055 0.5%

NOI (2)

$

70,254$

67,569 $

Selected Statistical Data NOI margin (3)

Weighted average square foot occupancy Revenue per occupied square foot (4)

71.6%95.2%

69.5% 95.1%

4.0% 3.0%

276,547$

269,449 2.6%

70.5%

70.1% 0.6%

0.1%

94.9%

94.4%0.5%

$

15.32

$

15.20

0.8%

$

15.36

$

15.15 1.4%

(1) Adjusted cost of operations excludes Long-Term Equity Incentive Plan ("LTEIP") amortization, which can vary significantly period to period based upon the performance of the Company. LTEIP amortization included in our GAAP cost of operations was $305,000 and $564,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $1.3 million and $2.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

(2) We evaluate the performance of our business parks primarily based on NOI, a non-GAAP financial measure. We define NOI as rental income less adjusted cost of operations. We believe NOI assists investors in analyzing the performance and value of our business parks by excluding (i) corporate items not related to the results of our business parks, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense because it does not accurately reflect changes in the value of our business parks and (iii) LTEIP amortization as these items significantly vary from period to period and thus impact comparability across periods.

(3) NOI margin is computed by dividing NOI by total rental income.

(4) Revenue per occupied square foot is computed by dividing total rental income during the period by weighted average occupied square feet during the same period. For the three month periods ending December 31, 2018 and 2017, total rental income amounts have been annualized.

The following table summarizes select unaudited quarterly financial data with respect to the Same Park facilities (in thousands, except per square foot amounts):

Rental income 2018

$$$$$

For the Three Months Ended March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 Full Year 98,022 98,139 392,149 97,760

98,228

2017

Adjusted cost of operations 2018 2017

$ $ $

28,214 95,756$ 95,464$ 96,073$ 97,211$ 384,504 30,035$ 28,865$ 28,817$ 27,885$ 115,602 115,055

$

28,008

$

29,191

$

29,642

$

Weighted average square foot occupancy 2018 2017

Annualized revenue per occupied square foot 2018 2017

$ $

94.6% 95.0% 95.2% 94.9% 94.6% 94.1% 95.1% 94.4% 15.40$ 15.36$ 15.32$ 15.36 15.15

94.6%93.7%

15.36$

15.05

$

15.15

$

15.18

$

15.20

$

Distributions Declared

On February 20, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per common share. Distributions were also declared on the various series of depositary shares, each representing 1/1,000 of a share of preferred stock. Distributions are payable on March 28, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2019.

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used within this press release, the words "may," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "seeks," "estimates," "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include the impact of competition from new and existing commercial facilities which could impact rents and occupancy levels at the Company's facilities; the Company's ability to evaluate, finance and integrate acquired and developed properties into the Company's existing operations; the Company's ability to effectively compete in the markets that it does business in; the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state and local laws and regulations including, without limitation, those governing REITs; the impact of general economic conditions upon rental rates and occupancy levels at the Company's facilities; the availability of permanent capital at attractive rates, the outlook and actions of Rating Agencies and risks detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K.

Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc., including more financial analysis of the fourth quarter operating results, is available on the Company's website at psbusinessparks.com.

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EST) to discuss fourth quarter results. The toll free number is (800) 901-5382; the conference ID is PSBQ418. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company's website. A replay of the conference call will be available through March 7, 2019 at (800) 753-9146, as well as via webcast on the Company's website.

Additional financial data attached.

PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2018

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

2017

Cash and cash equivalents

Real estate facilities, at cost Land

$

37,379$ 114,882

816,656 769,036

Buildings and improvements 2,374,943 2,156,862 3,191,599

Accumulated depreciation (1,241,116) (1,161,798) 2,925,898 (1,161,798)

Properties held for sale, net

Land and building held for development

1,950,483 1,764,100

-49,259

30,848 29,665

1,981,331 1,843,024

Investment in and advances to unconsolidated joint venture Rent receivable, net

Deferred rent receivable, net

- 100,898

1,4031,876

33,308 32,062

Other assets 15,173 7,417 2,068,594

Total assets

$

$ 2,100,159

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Accrued and other liabilities

$

85,141

$ 80,223

Preferred stock called for redemption - 130,000 85,141 210,223

Total liabilities Commitments and contingencies Equity

PS Business Parks, Inc.'s shareholders' equity

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 38,390 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 27,362,101 and 27,254,607 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively

Paid-in capital

Accumulated earnings (deficit)

959,750959,750

274

272

736,131735,067

69,207 (1,778)

Total PS Business Parks, Inc.'s shareholders' equity 1,765,362 1,693,311 218,091 196,625

Noncontrolling interests

Total equity 1,983,453 1,889,936 Total liabilities and equity

$

2,068,594

$

2,100,159

Rental income Expenses

PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For The Three Months For The Years Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 $

104,125$

101,837$

413,516$ 402,179

Cost of operations 30,637

Depreciation and amortization General and administrative

32,378

126,547 125,340

25,7373,056

23,8052,660

99,24294,270 10,155 9,679

Total operating expenses 59,430 58,843 235,944 229,289

Interest and other income Interest and other expense

Equity in loss of unconsolidated joint venture Gain on sale of real estate facilities

444

(166)

Gain on sale of development rights - 2,500 - 6,365

Net income

Allocation to noncontrolling interests (8,385) (5,669) (45,199) (24,279)

Net income allocable to PS Business Parks, Inc. Allocation to preferred shareholders based upon Distributions

Redemptions

Allocation to restricted stock unit holders Net income allocable to common shareholders

Net income per common share

Basic

Diluted

Weighted average common shares outstanding

-

8,201

53,174

44,789

(12,959)

(331)

229,289 1,510 942 (665) (1,285) - (805) 93,484 1,209 6,365 45,477 271,901 179,316 (24,279) 39,808 226,702 155,037

343(313)

(47)-

(14,401) (4,078)(179)

(51,880) (52,873)

-

-(10,978)

(1,923) (761)

$

31,499$

21,150$

172,899$ 90,425

$$$$

1.15

0.78

6.33 3.32

$

1.15$

0.77$

6.31$ 3.30

Basic 27,353

27,255

27,321 27,207

Diluted

27,454

27,442

27,42227,412