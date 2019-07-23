PS Business Parks : GLENDALE, California — PS Business Parks, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

News Release

PS Business Parks, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

GLENDALE, California-PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) reported operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Net income allocable to common shareholders was $28.6 million, or $1.04 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $41.6 million, or 59.3%, from $70.2 million, or $2.56 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018. The decrease was mainly due to the gain on sale of real estate facilities sold during the second quarter of 2018 that did not recur in the second quarter of 2019, partially offset by an increase in net operating income ("NOI") with respect to our real estate facilities. The increase in NOI includes a $3.4 million, or 5.2%, increase attributable to our Same Park facilities driven by an increase in rental rates, combined with increased NOI from our Non-Same Park and multifamily assets, partially offset by reduced NOI generated from facilities sold in 2018 as well as assets held for sale as of June 30, 2019.

Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Net income allocable to common shareholders was $54.9 million, or $2.00 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $61.4 million, or 52.8%, from $116.3 million, or $4.24 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018. The decrease was mainly due to the gain on sale of real estate facilities sold during the first half of 2018 that did not recur in 2019, partially offset by an increase in NOI with respect to our real estate facilities. The increase in NOI includes a $6.2 million, or 4.8%, increase attributable to our Same Park facilities driven by an increase in rental rates, combined with increased NOI from our Non-Same Park and multifamily assets, partially offset by reduced NOI generated from facilities sold in 2018.

Funds from Operations ("FFO"), Core FFO and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD")

FFO increased 10.4% during the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, increasing to $1.75 per share from $1.59 per share in the prior period. FFO increased 7.8% during the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, increasing to $3.42 per share from $3.18 per share in the prior period. FFO is a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) measure defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and generally represents GAAP net income before real estate depreciation and amortization expense, gains or losses on sales of operating properties and land and impairment charges on real estate assets.

Core FFO per share was exactly equal to FFO per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. Core FFO is also a non-GAAP measure that represents FFO excluding the impact of (i) charges related to the redemption of preferred stock and

nonrecurring income or expense items, neither of which were incurred by the Company during the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

FAD was $52.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $46.8 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of 11.6%. FAD was $98.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $90.8 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of 8.5%. FAD is a non-GAAP measure that represents Core FFO adjusted to (i) deduct recurring capital improvements and capitalized tenant improvements and lease commissions and (ii) eliminate certain non-cash income or expenses such as straight-line rent and stock compensation expense.

FFO, Core FFO and FAD are not substitutes for GAAP net income. Other real estate investment trusts ("REITs") may compute these measures differently; and, in the case of Core FFO and FAD, other REITs may not use the same methodology which could inhibit comparability. We believe our presentations of FFO, Core FFO and FAD assist investors and analysts in analyzing and comparing our operating and financial performance between reporting periods.

