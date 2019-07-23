PS Business Parks : GLENDALE, California — PS Business Parks, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
0
07/23/2019 | 04:25pm EDT
News Release
PS Business Parks, Inc. 701 Western Avenue Glendale, CA 91201-2349 psbusinessparks.com
For Release:
Immediately
Date:
July 23, 2019
Contact:
Jeff Hedges
(818) 244-8080, Ext. 1649
PS Business Parks, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
GLENDALE,California-PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) reported operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Net income allocable to common shareholders was $28.6 million, or $1.04 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $41.6 million, or 59.3%, from $70.2 million, or $2.56 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018. The decrease was mainly due to the gain on sale of real estate facilities sold during the second quarter of 2018 that did not recur in the second quarter of 2019, partially offset by an increase in net operating income ("NOI") with respect to our real estate facilities. The increase in NOI includes a $3.4 million, or 5.2%, increase attributable to our Same Park facilities driven by an increase in rental rates, combined with increased NOI from our Non-Same Park and multifamily assets, partially offset by reduced NOI generated from facilities sold in 2018 as well as assets held for sale as of June 30, 2019.
Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Net income allocable to common shareholders was $54.9 million, or $2.00 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $61.4 million, or 52.8%, from $116.3 million, or $4.24 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018. The decrease was mainly due to the gain on sale of real estate facilities sold during the first half of 2018 that did not recur in 2019, partially offset by an increase in NOI with respect to our real estate facilities. The increase in NOI includes a $6.2 million, or 4.8%, increase attributable to our Same Park facilities driven by an increase in rental rates, combined with increased NOI from our Non-Same Park and multifamily assets, partially offset by reduced NOI generated from facilities sold in 2018.
Funds from Operations ("FFO"), Core FFO and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD")
FFO increased 10.4% during the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, increasing to $1.75 per share from $1.59 per share in the prior period. FFO increased 7.8% during the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, increasing to $3.42 per share from $3.18 per share in the prior period. FFO is a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) measure defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and generally represents GAAP net income before real estate depreciation and amortization expense, gains or losses on sales of operating properties and land and impairment charges on real estate assets.
Core FFO per share was exactly equal to FFO per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. Core FFO is also a non-GAAP measure that represents FFO excluding the impact of (i) charges related to the redemption of preferred stock and
nonrecurring income or expense items, neither of which were incurred by the Company during the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
FAD was $52.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $46.8 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of 11.6%. FAD was $98.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $90.8 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of 8.5%. FAD is a non-GAAP measure that represents Core FFO adjusted to (i) deduct recurring capital improvements and capitalized tenant improvements and lease commissions and (ii) eliminate certain non-cash income or expenses such as straight-line rent and stock compensation expense.
FFO, Core FFO and FAD are not substitutes for GAAP net income. Other real estate investment trusts ("REITs") may compute these measures differently; and, in the case of Core FFO and FAD, other REITs may not use the same methodology which could inhibit comparability. We believe our presentations of FFO, Core FFO and FAD assist investors and analysts in analyzing and comparing our operating and financial performance between reporting periods.
1
Property Operations-Same Park Portfolio
We believe that evaluation of our Same Park portfolio, defined as all properties owned and operated as of June 30, 2019 that were acquired prior to January 1, 2017, provides an informative view of how the Company's portfolio has performed over comparable periods. As of June 30, 2019, our Same Park facilities constitute 25.8 million rentable square feet, or 91.2% of the 28.3 million rentable square feet in the Company's total portfolio, and excludes our 95.0% interest in our 395-unit multifamily property. Approximately 1.3 million square feet of flex and office business parks located in Rockville and Silver Spring, Maryland have been classified as held for sale as of June 30, 2019. As such, these parks have been removed from Same Park results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
The following table presents the unaudited operating results of the Company's Same Park facilities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per square foot amounts):
For the Three Months
For The Six Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Rental income (1)
$
95,945
$
91,942
4.4%
$
191,638
$
183,620
4.4%
Adjusted cost of operations (2)
Property taxes
10,129
9,764
3.7%
20,337
19,512
4.2%
Utilities
4,524
4,637
(2.4%)
9,516
9,572
(0.6%)
Repairs and maintenance
6,138
5,695
7.8%
11,725
11,127
5.4%
Snow removal
36
42
(14.3%)
1,049
655
60.2%
Other expenses
6,120
6,228
(1.7%)
12,762
12,722
0.3%
Total
26,947
26,366
2.2%
55,389
53,588
3.4%
NOI (2) (3)
$
68,998
$
65,576
5.2%
$
136,249
$
130,032
4.8%
Selected Statistical Data
NOI margin (4)
71.9%
71.3%
0.8%
71.1%
70.8%
0.4%
Weighted average square foot occupancy
94.3%
94.5%
(0.2%)
94.5%
94.5%
0.0%
Annualized revenue per occupied
square foot (5)
$
15.77
$
15.08
4.6%
$
15.71
$
15.06
4.3%
Revenue per available foot (RevPAF) (6)
$
14.87
$
14.25
4.4%
$
14.85
$
14.23
4.4%
Same Park rental income includes lease buyout income of $780,000 and $122,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $957,000 and $250,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Adjusted cost of operations, as presented above, excludes stock compensation expense for employees whose compensation expense is recorded in cost of operations, which can vary significantly period to period based upon the performance of the Company. Beginning January 1, 2019, the Company has recorded our divisional vice presidents' compensation costs within general and administrative expense as we determined that the nature of these individuals' responsibilities is more consistent with corporate oversight as opposed to direct property operations. As a result of this change, we have reclassified divisional vice presidents' compensation costs totaling $289,000 and $655,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, from adjusted cost of operations into general and administrative expenses in order to conform to the current period presentation. Non-cash compensation expense for our divisional vice presidents, which totaled $149,000 and $302,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, had previously been excluded from adjusted cost of operations.
We utilize NOI, a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate the operating performance of our business parks. We define NOI as rental income less adjusted cost of operations. We believe NOI assists investors in analyzing the performance and value of our business parks by excluding (i) corporate overhead (i.e., general and administrative expenses) because it does not relate to the direct operating performance of our business parks, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense because it does not accurately reflect changes in the fair value of our business parks and (iii) stock compensation expense because this expense item can vary significantly from period to period and thus impact comparability across periods.
NOI margin is computed by dividing NOI by rental income.
Revenue per occupied square foot is computed by dividing rental income during the period by weighted average occupied square feet during the same period. For the three and six month periods ending June 30, 2019 and 2018, rental income amounts have been annualized.
Revenue per available foot is computed by dividing rental income during the period by weighted average available square feet during the same period. For the three and six month periods ending June 30, 2019 and 2018, rental income amounts have been annualized.
2
The following table summarizes unaudited selected quarterly financial data with respect to the Same Park facilities (in thousands, except per square foot amounts):
For the Three Months Ended
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Rental income
2019
$
95,693
$
95,945
$
-
$
-
2018
$
91,678
$
91,942
$
92,356
$
92,459
Adjusted cost of operations (1)
2019
$
28,442
$
26,947
$
-
$
-
2018
$
27,222
$
26,366
$
26,252
$
25,495
NOI (1)
2019
$
67,251
$
68,998
$
-
$
-
2018
$
64,456
$
65,576
$
66,104
$
66,964
Weighted average square foot occupancy
2019
94.7%
94.3%
-
-
2018
94.5%
94.5%
95.1%
95.4%
Annualized revenue per occupied square foot
2019
$
15.66
$
15.77
$
-
$
-
2018
$
15.04
$
15.08
$
15.05
$
15.01
RevPAF
2019
$
14.83
$
14.87
$
-
$
-
2018
$
14.21
$
14.25
$
14.31
$
14.33
Beginning January 1, 2019, the Company has recorded our divisional vice presidents' compensation costs within general and administrative expense as we determined that the nature of these individuals' responsibilities is more consistent with corporate oversight as opposed to direct property operations. To conform to current period presentation, we have reclassified divisional vice presidents' compensation costs totaling $366,000, $289,000, $281,000 and $281,000 for each of the three months ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively, from adjusted cost of operations into general and administrative expenses. Non-cash compensation expense for our divisional vice presidents had previously been excluded from adjusted cost of operations.
Distributions Declared
On July 23, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per common share. Distributions were also declared on the various series of depositary shares, each representing 1/1,000 of a share of preferred stock. Distributions will be payable on September 27, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 12, 2019.
Company Information
PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of June 30, 2019, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,100 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.
3
Forward-Looking Statements
When used within this press release, the words "may," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "seeks," "estimates," "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include the impact of competition from new and existing commercial facilities which could impact rents and occupancy levels at the Company's facilities; the Company's ability to evaluate, finance and integrate acquired and developed properties into the Company's existing operations; the Company's ability to effectively compete in the markets that it does business in; the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state and local laws and regulations including, without limitation, those governing REITs; the impact of general economic conditions upon rental rates and occupancy levels at the Company's facilities; the availability of permanent capital at attractive rates, the outlook and actions of rating agencies and risks detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K.
Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc., including more financial analysis of the second quarter operating results, is available on the Company's website at psbusinessparks.com.
A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. PDT (12:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss second quarter results. The toll free number is (866) 342-8591; the conference ID is PSBQ219. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company's website. A replay of the conference call will be available through August 7, 2019 at (800) 839-0866, as well as via webcast on the Company's website.
Additional financial data attached.
4
PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
42,046
$
37,379
Real estate facilities, at cost
Land
772,399
762,731
Buildings and improvements
2,171,281
2,157,407
2,943,680
2,920,138
Accumulated depreciation
(1,135,107)
(1,097,748)
1,808,573
1,822,390
Properties held for sale, net
124,680
128,093
Land and building held for development
31,841
30,848
1,965,094
1,981,331
Rent receivable, net
2,308
1,403
Deferred rent receivable, net
34,572
33,308
Other assets
13,524
15,173
Total assets
$
2,057,544
$
2,068,594
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Accrued and other liabilities
$
80,367
$
85,141
Total liabilities
80,367
85,141
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
PS Business Parks, Inc.'s shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,
38,390 shares issued and outstanding at
June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
959,750
959,750
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,
27,429,756 and 27,362,101 shares issued and outstanding at
June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
274
274
Paid-in capital
733,777
736,131
Accumulated earnings
67,049
69,207
Total PS Business Parks, Inc.'s shareholders' equity
1,760,850
1,765,362
Noncontrolling interests
216,327
218,091
Total equity
1,977,177
1,983,453
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,057,544
$
2,068,594
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
PS Business Parks Inc. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 20:24:03 UTC