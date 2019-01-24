Log in
News Summary

PS Business Parks : GLENDALE, California — PS Business Parks, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings and Host Quarterly Conference Call

01/24/2019 | 06:09pm EST

News Release

PS Business Parks, Inc. 701 Western Avenue Glendale, CA 91201-2349 psbusinessparks.com

For Release:

Immediately

Date:

January 24, 2019

Contact:

Jeff Hedges

(818) 244-8080, Ext. 1649

PS Business Parks, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings and Host Quarterly Conference Call

GLENDALE, California-PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that it intends to release its fourth quarter 2018 earnings after the close of business on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EST) to discuss fourth quarter results. The toll free number is (800) 901-5382; the conference ID is PSBQ418. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company's website. A replay of the conference call will be available through March 7, 2019 at (800) 753-9146, as well as via webcast on the Company's website.

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers concentrated in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the Company's website which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.

###

Disclaimer

PS Business Parks Inc. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 23:08:08 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
