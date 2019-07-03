Log in
PS BUSINESS PARKS INC

PS BUSINESS PARKS INC

(PSB)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PS Business Parks : GLENDALE, California — PS Business Parks, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Host Quarterly Conference Call

0
07/03/2019

News Release

PS Business Parks, Inc. 701 Western Avenue Glendale, CA 91201-2349 psbusinessparks.com

For Release:

Immediately

Date:

July 3, 2019

Contact:

Jeff Hedges

(818) 244-8080, Ext. 1649

PS Business Parks, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Host Quarterly Conference Call

GLENDALE, California-PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that it intends to release its second quarter 2019 earnings after the close of business on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. (PDT) to discuss second quarter results. The toll free number is (866) 342-8591; the conference ID is PSBQ219. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company's website. A replay of the conference call will be available through August 7, 2019 at (800) 839-0866, as well as via webcast on the Company's website.

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of June 30, 2019, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,100 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the Company's website which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

PS Business Parks Inc. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 21:42:07 UTC
