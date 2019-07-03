PS Business Parks : GLENDALE, California — PS Business Parks, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Host Quarterly Conference Call

News Release
PS Business Parks, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Host Quarterly Conference Call
GLENDALE, California-PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that it intends to release its second quarter 2019 earnings after the close of business on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. (PDT) to discuss second quarter results. The toll free number is (866) 342-8591; the conference ID is PSBQ219. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company's website. A replay of the conference call will be available through August 7, 2019 at (800) 839-0866, as well as via webcast on the Company's website.
Company Information
PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of June 30, 2019, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,100 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.
Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the Company's website which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.
