PS BUSINESS PARKS INC

(PSB)
PS Business Parks, Inc. : Acquires 543,000 Square Foot Multi-Tenant Industrial Park in Southern California

09/05/2019

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced that effective today it has acquired Hathaway Industrial Park (the “Park”) located in Santa Fe Springs, California, for a purchase price of $104.0 million. The Park consists of ten buildings totaling 543,000 square feet situated on 27 acres of land and is 100% occupied with suites ranging from 5,000 to 288,000 square feet.

The Park is located in a prime last-mile location in the heart of the Los Angeles Mid-Counties submarket with access to strong demographics of over 6 million people within a 15-mile radius. The Los Angeles Mid-Counties submarket has limited supply, high demand, strong rent growth and according to CBRE, market vacancy of 1.5%. The Park has outstanding street visibility with immediate access to I-605, I-5, I-105 and SR-91.

This acquisition is complementary to the Company’s existing Los Angeles portfolio totaling 1.7 million square feet with weighted average occupancy of 96.8% since January 1, 2017. Combining the Park with the Company’s existing parks creates a Los Angeles industrial portfolio totaling 2.2 million square feet.

The acquisition was funded with cash on hand and a draw from the Company’s credit facility.

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of September 5, 2019, the Company wholly owned 28.8 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,100 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the Company’s website which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 428 M
EBIT 2019 187 M
Net income 2019 111 M
Finance 2019 55,6 M
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 50,2x
P/E ratio 2020 49,5x
EV / Sales2019 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 11,5x
Capitalization 5 075 M
Managers
NameTitle
Maria R. Hawthorne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
John W. Petersen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey D. Hedges Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Joseph D. Russell Director & President-Public Storage
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PS BUSINESS PARKS INC41.22%5 075
EQUINIX INC58.41%47 371
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.17.81%26 345
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION21.34%24 341
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES32.41%17 306
WP CAREY INC40.19%15 644
